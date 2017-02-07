Senate set to confirm education secretary by narrow margin

Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., speaks on the floor of the U.S. Senate in Washington, Feb. 6, 2017, about the nomination of Betsy DeVos to be Education Secretary. –The Associated Press
By
ERICA WERNER and MARIA DANILOVA
AP,
6:42 AM

Get Boston Globe's Political Happy Hour newsletter, your afternoon shot of politics, sent straight from the desk of Joshua Miller.

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Senate was poised on Tuesday to confirm President Donald Trump’s nominee for education secretary by the narrowest possible margin, with Vice President Mike Pence expected to break a 50-50 tie, despite a last-ditch effort by Democrats to sink the nomination.

The vote was expected after an all-night speaking marathon by Democrats on the Senate floor, in a show of opposition to the candidacy of Betsy DeVos. She is a wealthy GOP donor who has devoted herself to promoting charter schools and private school vouchers, sparking concerns among educators that she won’t be a strong champion for the nation’s public school systems.

Advertisement

Two GOP senators, Susan Collins of Maine and Lisa Murkowski of Alaska, have announced plans to oppose DeVos in a Senate split 52-48 between Republicans and Democrats. That will leave her with a tie vote if all other Republicans support her and all Democrats oppose her as expected, and will require Pence to put her over the top. A vice president breaking a tie on a Cabinet nomination would be a first in the history of the Senate, according to the Senate historian’s office.

Sen. Jeff Merkley of Oregon took the Senate floor before dawn to urge his Republican colleagues to oppose DeVos. Merkley charged that DeVos will seek to turn public education into another huge corporation and deprive students from low-income families and children with disabilities and special needs from thriving.

“That’s the vision we are fighting for that is about to be deeply damaged, should the reins of public education be handed over to an individual who wants to destroy public education,” Merkley said. “That is why I am encouraging my colleagues to search your hearts, step aside from party politics and pay to play in politics and fight for the children of the united states of America.”

Advertisement

Emotions ran high ahead of the vote as constituents jammed senators’ phone lines with calls and protesters gathered outside the Capitol, including one person in a grizzly bear costume to ridicule DeVos’ comment during her confirmation hearing that some schools might want guns to protect against grizzlies. Her opponents also charge that DeVos has no experience to run public schools, having never attended one or sent her children to a public school.

But Republicans accused Democrats of slow-walking DeVos and other qualified nominees to placate liberal base voters who still haven’t come to terms with Trump’s election.

“It seems this gridlock and opposition has far less to do with the nominees actually before us than the man who nominated them,” said Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky. “Enough is enough.”

In addition to DeVos, Republicans hope to confirm a series of other divisive nominees this week: Alabama Republican Sen. Jeff Sessions as attorney general, GOP Rep. Tom Price of Georgia as health secretary and financier Steven Mnuchin as treasury secretary.

In each case Democrats intend to use the maximum time allowed under the Senate’s arcane rules to debate the nominations, which may result in a late-night votes this week and delay Mnuchin’s approval until Saturday.

Republicans complain that previous presidents have been able to put their Cabinets in place more quickly. Democrats say it’s Trump’s fault because many of his nominees have complicated financial arrangements and ethical entanglements they claim they have not had enough time to dissect. Thus far, six Cabinet and high-level officials have been confirmed, including the secretaries of state, defense, homeland security and transportation.

Advertisement

The clash over nominees has created a toxic atmosphere in the Senate that mirrors the tense national mood since Trump’s election, with Democrats boycotting committee votes and Republicans unilaterally jamming nominees through committee without Democrats present. Yet there is little suspense about the final outcome on any of the nominees because Democrats themselves changed Senate rules when they were in the majority several years ago so that Cabinet nominees can now be approved with a simple majority, not the 60 votes previously required.

TOPICS: Politics National
Want to see what readers are saying about our stories?
Check out the conversations on Boston.com's Facebook Page
Tips? Corrections? Feedback? Email us at tips@boston.com
Close
Catch up with The Boston Globe for free.
Get The Globe's free newsletter, Today's Headlines, every morning.
Thanks for signing up!
Boston Globe Media Privacy Policy
FILE - In this Wednesday, Nov. 9, 2016 file photo, former President Bill Clinton applauds as his wife, Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton speaks in New York, where she conceded her defeat to Republican Donald Trump after the hard-fought presidential election. Hillary Clinton's aides and supporters are urging dispirited Democrats to channel their frustrations about the election results into political causes - just not into efforts to recount ballots in three battleground states. The former Democratic presidential candidate and her close aides see the recount drive largely as a waste of resources, according to people close to Clinton. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File)
National News
Hillary Clinton releases video statement: 'Future is female' February 7, 2017 | 7:16 AM
WASHINGTON, DC - FEBRUARY 06: U.S. President Donald Trump arrives back at the White House from after spending the weekend in Florida, on February 6, 2017 in Washington, DC. Earlier in the day trump visited U.S. Central Command where he spoke to troops there. (Photo by Mark Wilson/Getty Images)
Politics
AP Fact Check: Trump says terrorism acts ignored by media. Evidence? February 6, 2017 | 11:48 PM
President Donald Trump speaks to troops while visiting U.S. Central Command and U.S. Special Operations Command at MacDill Air Force Base in Tampa, Fla., Monday, Feb. 6, 2017. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)
Politics
Trump says media 'doesn't want to report' extremist attacks February 6, 2017 | 11:43 PM
Local News
Searchers find body of Cannon Mountain skier who got hurt February 6, 2017 | 11:30 PM
White House press secretary Sean Spicer calls on a reporter during the daily briefing at the White House in Washington, Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2017. Spicer answered questions about the Dakota Pipeline, infrastructure, jobs and other topics.
Politics
Press Secretary Sean Spicer responds to SNL skit February 6, 2017 | 1:44 PM
Local News
Twittersphere has fun at expense of Maine Trump supporters February 6, 2017 | 12:53 PM
Boston-02/01/2017 Boston City Councilor Ayanna Pressley chats before the city coucil meeting at Boston City Hall. John Tlumacki/The Boston Globe(metro)
Local News
Her husband works for Walsh. Her political ally is challenging him. What’s a city councilor to do? February 6, 2017 | 9:26 AM
FILE Ñ Stephen Bannon, President Donald TrumpÕs chief strategist, and Reince Priebus, the chief of staff, before Trump introduces his pick to fill the vacancy on the Supreme Court in the East Room of the White House in Washington, Jan. 31, 2017. A flurry of bungles and embarrassments and a low approval rating have Trump and his top staff rethinking their strategies, administration officials and Trump insiders said.
Politics
Trump and staff rethink tactics after stumbles February 6, 2017 | 8:10 AM
FILE - In this Jan. 14, 2016 file photo, runners make their way along a sidewalk on the campus of Wheaton College in Norton, Mass. The college has created a refugee scholarship in response to President Donald Trump's January 2017 order on immigration and refugees and is calling on other colleges to do the same. (AP Photo/Steven Senne, File)
Local News
Wheaton College responds to Trump's order with refugee scholarship February 6, 2017 | 8:02 AM
This undated image made from a video by the National Transportation Safety Board shows the stern of the sunken ship El Faro. Federal accident investigators are releasing a transcript of audio recovered from the bridge of the doomed freighter El Faro, which sank last year in a hurricane near the Bahamas. The recordings transcribed from the ship's voyage data recorder are set to be released Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2016, by the NTSB in Washington, D.C. (National Transportation Safety Board via AP)
National News
Final El Faro investigative hearings to focus on black box February 6, 2017 | 6:17 AM
FILE - In this April 19, 2016, file photo, Airbnb co-founder and CEO Brian Chesky speaks during an event in San Francisco. Airbnb is following up its Super Bowl ad on Feb. 5, 2017, calling for acceptance with a campaign to provide short-term housing over the next five years for 100,000 people in need.
Business
Airbnb follows Super Bowl ad with call to house 100,000 in need February 6, 2017 | 6:15 AM
Iranian bioengineering researcher Nima Enayati walks out of a gate after arriving at John F. Kennedy International Airport in New York, Sunday, Feb. 5, 2017. The Ph.D. candidate at a university in Milan, was prevented from boarding a flight to the U.S. on Jan. 30. He had a visa to conduct research on robotic surgery at Stanford University in California.
Technology
Apple, Google, Uber join fight against Trump travel ban February 6, 2017 | 4:56 AM
President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump watch the Palm Beach Central High School Band as they play for their arrival at Trump International Golf Club in West Palm Beach, Fla., Sunday, Feb. 5, 2017. The Trumps are attending a Super Bowl party at the club.
Politics
Republicans seek distance from Trump's comments on Putin, US February 6, 2017 | 4:52 AM
FILE - In this Jan. 20, 2017, file photo, Barron Trump arrives on the West Front of the U.S. Capitol in Washington, for the inauguration ceremony of Donald J. Trump as the 45th president of the United States. Think it’s tough to be a kid? Try being a “first kid” - the child of an American president. (Win McNamee/Pool Photo via AP, File)
Politics
Is it tough being a kid? Try being a president's kid February 6, 2017 | 3:54 AM
Local News
Police: Woman killed, another injured in Boston shooting February 6, 2017 | 3:40 AM
Julio Jones catch
Super Bowl LI
Watch Julio Jones's near-impossible sideline grab February 5, 2017 | 10:05 PM
Alec Baldwin as Donald Trump on Saturday Night Live
Politics
Watch: SNL devoted 3 brutal sketches to the Trump administration February 5, 2017 | 10:26 AM
In this Feb. 2, 2017, photo, President Donald Trump speaks during his meeting with House and Senate legislators in the Roosevelt Room of the White House in Washington.
Politics
President Trump says US isn't 'so innocent' when asked about Putin February 5, 2017 | 9:04 AM
World News
Visa holders rush to board U.S. flights amid challenges of ban February 5, 2017 | 8:31 AM
Portrait of an Oceanic Whitetip shark, (Charcharhinus longimanus).
National News
Feds: Oceanic whitetip shark warrants 'threatened' listing February 5, 2017 | 8:28 AM
Local News
Ice climber rescued from New Hampshire's Cannon Cliff February 5, 2017 | 8:19 AM
Iranian-born bioengineer researcher Nima Enayati holds up his boarding pass at the Milan's Malpensa International airport in Busto Arsizio, Italy, Sunday, Feb. 5, 2017. Just hours after an appeals court blocked an attempt to re-impose the travel ban, Iranian researcher Nima Enayati checked in on an Emirates Airline flight direct from Milan’s Malpensa airport to New York’s JFK on Sunday afternoon.
National News
Court denies Trump's request to immediately restore travel ban February 5, 2017 | 6:38 AM
National News
Seattle judge derided by Trump known as conservative jurist February 4, 2017 | 8:23 PM
US Senator Elizabeth Warren, D-MA, speaks to people gathered at Copley Square January 29, 2017 in Boston, Massachusetts to decry US President Donald Trump's sweeping executive order, which restricts refugees and travellers from seven Muslim-majority countries. The measure temporarily suspends the arrival of refugees and imposes tough new controls on travelers from seven Muslim-majority countries: Iran, Iraq, Libya, Somalia, Syria, Sudan and Yemen. / AFP PHOTO / Ryan McBrideRYAN MCBRIDE/AFP/Getty Images
Politics
Elizabeth Warren says Democrats need to 'grow a backbone' February 4, 2017 | 4:09 PM
National News
AG reviewing Boston judge's ruling in travel ban lawsuit February 4, 2017 | 3:27 PM
Local News
Report: Suffolk official on leave pending probe of office February 4, 2017 | 3:25 PM
Politics
President Trump throws Washington into state of anxious uncertainty February 4, 2017 | 2:36 PM
National News
U.S. suspends enforcement of travel ban; Trump bashes judge February 4, 2017 | 9:36 AM
FILE-- Vincent Viola, a billionaire businessman and President Donald Trump’s pick for secretary of the Army, arrives for a meeting at Trump Tower on Fifth Avenue in New York, Dec. 16, 2016.
Politics
Nominee for Army Secretary drops out over business ties February 4, 2017 | 12:27 AM
President Donald Trump signs an executive order in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, Friday, Feb. 3, 2017. Trump signed an executive order that will direct the Treasury secretary to review the 2010 Dodd-Frank financial oversight law, which reshaped financial regulation after 2008-2009 crisis. (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais)
Politics
Trump launches his attack on banks' financial restraints February 3, 2017 | 9:14 PM