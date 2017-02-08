Charlie Baker sides with Elizabeth Warren

Governor Charlie Baker (left) came to the defense of Senator Elizabeth Warren Wednesday, questioning GOP Senate leaders’ decision to rebuke her during a debate over President Trump’s nominee for attorney general. –Jessica Rinaldi / The Boston Globe

Governor Charlie Baker, a Republican, came to the defense of Democratic US Senator Elizabeth Warren on Wednesday, questioning GOP Senate leaders’ decision to rebuke her during debate over President Trump’s nominee for attorney general. Read the complete story at BostonGlobe.com. Don’t have a Globe subscription? Boston.com readers get a 2-week free trial. Advertisement

