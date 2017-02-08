Chelsea, Lawrence to sue over Trump’s sanctuary city order

Get Boston Globe's Political Happy Hour newsletter , your afternoon shot of politics, sent straight from the desk of Joshua Miller.

The cities of Lawrence and Chelsea plan to file a lawsuit in federal court in Boston Wednesday morning challenging President Trump’s executive order that would strip funding for so-called Sanctuary Cities, saying the president’s proposal is an unconstitutional penalty for communities that choose to not proactively aid immigration enforcement.

A Sanctuary City is a political term used to describe a community that has chosen, by local ordinance, not to proactively assist federal immigration authorities. But in his Jan. 25 executive order, Trump said that communities that hinder federal immigration enforcement – in violation, in his view, of federal laws – would be stripped of federal funding.

