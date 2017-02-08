Read the letter that got Elizabeth Warren barred from the Senate floor

Get Boston Globe's Political Happy Hour newsletter , your afternoon shot of politics, sent straight from the desk of Joshua Miller.

Sen. Elizabeth Warren was given a rare Senate rebuke late Tuesday night after she tried to read from a letter written by Coretta Scott King three decades ago criticizing attorney general nominee Sen. Jeff Sessions, who was nominated to be a federal judge at the time.

Warren’s Republican colleagues charged her with violating Senate rules against “impugning the motives” of a fellow senator, and she was forbidden from speaking again about Sessions on the floor of the Senate. A vote on his nomination is expected Wednesday evening, according to the Associated Press.

After the vote silencing her, the senator from Massachusetts read the letter outside.

Democratic Sen. Tom Udall of New Mexico read the letter on the Senate floor Wednesday morning, saying on Twitter that Warren shouldn’t have been silenced.

.@SenateMajLdr tried to silence Corretta Scott King’s letter abt #Sessions’ civil rights record. We're making sure she is heard #LetHerSpeak — Tom Udall (@SenatorTomUdall) February 8, 2017

New Mexico Sen. Tom Udall begins reading Coretta Scott King's letter on the Senate floor https://t.co/T5uqoA85rO pic.twitter.com/sunkqrkLe6 — CBS News (@CBSNews) February 8, 2017

Read the full letter below:

Here is the Coretta Scott King letter that Elizabeth Warren read from — and was then rebuked, and silenced, for doing so. pic.twitter.com/5UHszU6ArN — Matt Viser (@mviser) February 8, 2017

Here's Coretta Scott King's letter against Jeff Sessions that Warren was silenced from reading https://t.co/IJ7xOEJ4Wt via @WesleyLowery 2/2 pic.twitter.com/8VChRYwVIu — Bradd Jaffy (@BraddJaffy) February 8, 2017