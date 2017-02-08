The 17 rules of Sean Spicer, Rhode Island native

Get Boston Globe's Political Happy Hour newsletter , your afternoon shot of politics, sent straight from the desk of Joshua Miller.

In 2014, an accomplished yet little-known Republican communications specialist shared his 17 rules for life with students at his alma mater, the Portsmouth Abbey, a Roman Catholic boarding and day school on Narragansett Bay in Rhode Island.

Rule No. 2, according to Sean Spicer: Think before you tweet, post, or upload.

Funny, considering who his boss is now.

The nation would come to know Spicer late this January, in what was an awkward introduction, a widely mocked and memed defense of the size of inauguration crowds, delivered in an ill-fitting suit. That was the new White House press secretary’s first day at the podium?

But with his deployment of what one of his White House colleagues dubbed “alternative facts,” and his irate scolding of the press corps, the chief spokesman for President Trump has exploded to national notice as few press secretaries do, and now enjoys name recognition near that of congressional leaders who have served for decades, according to polling. Actress Melissa McCarthy lampooned Spicer on the most recent “Saturday Night Live,” playing him as a pugnacious purveyor of outrageous tall tales and circular logic.

