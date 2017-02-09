A look at the judges who will rule on Trump’s travel ban

Circuit Judge Michelle T. Friedland, right, is one of three judges on the San Francisco-based 9th Circuit Court of Appeals deciding whether to reinstate President Donald Trump's travel ban.
Circuit Judge Michelle T. Friedland, right, is one of three judges on the San Francisco-based 9th Circuit Court of Appeals deciding whether to reinstate President Donald Trump's travel ban. –Eric Risberg / Associated Press
By
SUDHIN THANAWALA and GENE JOHNSON
AP,
5:19 AM

Get Boston Globe's Political Happy Hour newsletter, your afternoon shot of politics, sent straight from the desk of Joshua Miller.

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Three judges on the San Francisco-based 9th Circuit Court of Appeals will decide as soon as Thursday whether to immediately reinstate President Donald Trump’s travel ban, which temporarily suspended the nation’s refugee program and immigration from seven mostly Muslim countries that have raised terrorism concerns. Here’s a look at their backgrounds, judicial decisions and questioning during arguments in the case this week:

WILLIAM CANBY

Canby rarely hears cases anymore. Now 85, he told The Associated Press two years ago that he felt sharp and healthy, but didn’t want to risk a job hazard that federal judges with lifetime appointments face: age-related mental decline. So it was unusual for the judge to hear oral arguments over the Trump travel ban.

Advertisement

Canby — a former U.S. Air Force lieutenant and Peace Corps worker in Africa who was appointed to the 9th Circuit by President Jimmy Carter in 1980 — is known to have a polite and respectful courtroom demeanor. He encourages attorneys to have interests outside the law and told a reporter in 2005 he was running two to three miles before starting his day. He has written extensively about Native American law. Among his more high-profile decisions was a 1988 ruling declaring the U.S. Army’s ban on gay soldiers unconstitutional and a 2000 decision that said the PGA Tour is covered by federal disability law and must provide a cart to golfer Casey Martin.

During oral arguments, he challenged the administration’s justification for the ban. Later, Canby appeared to come to the rescue of the attorney challenging the ban when another judge was grilling him about what evidence he had that the travel ban was motivated by anti-Muslim sentiment. Canby asked the attorney who had the legal burden of showing the likelihood of succeeding on their arguments in the case. The attorney responded that that burden was on the administration.

RICHARD CLIFTON

Clifton, nominated to the 9th Circuit by George W. Bush in 2001, is the second judge from Hawaii to serve on the 9th Circuit. He grew up in the Midwest, but moved to Hawaii to clerk for another 9th Circuit judge after graduating from Yale Law School in 1975. He is still based there.

Advertisement

Clifton, 66, was a lawyer for the Hawaii Republican Party, but has described himself as not having a pronounced political philosophy. He handled business and commercial litigation for a prominent Hawaii law firm and had never served as a judge before joining the 9th Circuit. He received nearly unanimous support for his nomination in the U.S. Senate. At his confirmation hearing, California Rep. Christopher Cox described Clifton as a lifelong Chicago Cubs fan, Cub Scout den leader, and dedicated husband and father who had some important credentials for being an appeals court judge: He refereed youth soccer. Since joining the court, Clifton has ruled in favor of a Los Angeles ordinance that required hotel operators to open their guest registries at the demand of police and called for a harsher prison sentence for a terrorist who plotted to blow up Los Angeles International Airport.

Of the three judges who heard arguments over the travel ban, Clifton had the toughest questions for the attorney representing the two states — Washington and Minnesota — challenging it. He asked what evidence the attorney had that the president’s travel ban was motivated by religious prejudice. At one point, Clifton pressed him, “Do I have to believe everything you allege and say, ‘Well, that must be right.” But Clifton also grilled the administration’s attorney, asking him whether he denied statements by Trump about banning Muslims. The attorney said he didn’t.

MICHELLE FRIEDLAND

At 44, Friedland is one of the two youngest federal appeals judges in the country. President Barack Obama appointed her in 2014, and during her confirmation hearing she received support from both parties.

Advertisement

Friedland was born in California and attended school in New Jersey, where her father worked as the president of a clothing company and her mother was a writing instructor and freelancer, according to Friedland’s 2000 wedding announcement in The New York Times.

She graduated with honors from Stanford University, studied at Oxford University on a Fulbright Scholarship and then got her law degree at Stanford University. She later clerked for U.S. Supreme Court Justice Sandra Day O’Connor.

In private practice, she represented major clients, including Berkshire Hathaway, Boeing and the University of California. She was recognized along with a handful of other members of her firm by the California Bar Association for pro-bono work defending the constitutionality of California’s ban on sexual orientation “conversion therapy.” She also represented same-sex couples challenging California’s gay-marriage ban.

With less than three years on the appeals court, a full picture of Friedland’s judicial philosophy has yet to emerge, some legal scholars say.

Of the three judges at Tuesday’s hearing, she appeared to be the most sympathetic to Washington state’s case, repeatedly questioning the Justice Department’s lawyer over the basis for the travel ban: “Have you offered any evidence to support this need you’re describing for the executive order, or are you really arguing that we can’t even ask about whether there’s evidence because this decision is non-reviewable?”

___

Johnson reported from Seattle.

TOPICS: Politics Donald Trump National News
Want to see what readers are saying about our stories?
Check out the conversations on Boston.com's Facebook Page
Tips? Corrections? Feedback? Email us at tips@boston.com
Close
Catch up with The Boston Globe for free.
Get The Globe's free newsletter, Today's Headlines, every morning.
Thanks for signing up!
Boston Globe Media Privacy Policy
Trevor Noah and Elizabeth Warren.
Politics
Elizabeth Warren blasts GOP senate on 'The Daily Show' February 9, 2017 | 10:15 AM
Boston, MA - January 31, 2017: Bill Johnson (cq) gets his exercise while skating at the Frog Pond on his lunch break at the Boston Common in Boston, MA on January 31, 2017. A low-grade snowstorm will drop 3 to 5 inches of snow on the Greater Boston area Tuesday afternoon, causing a slippery ride home during evening rush hour. This isn’t a big storm. By the time it ends, most areas will have about 3 inches on the ground. In Boston and areas 20 miles north and south of the Massachusetts Turnpike, expect about 5 inches. (Globe staff photo / Craig F. Walker) section: metro reporter:
Local News
Nor'easter shuts down schools, museums, but not this popular Boston spot February 9, 2017 | 9:47 AM
Boston Firefighters and emergency personal worked to rescue construction workers that were trapped in a trench.
Local News
Hyde Park drain firm indicted in fatal trench collapse February 9, 2017 | 9:41 AM
Yelp rating: 2 starsIt’s not a road per se, but let’s not forget the dear old MBTA Green Line, which can affect traffic. “The B train on the Green Line is the greatest folly of civil engineering in the 21st century.’’ -Nom N. (11/7/14)“I used to be a cheery person and optimistic about many things in life. People would come to me for helpful advice, and I would always say, ‘Come on; don’t feel so down. There’s a better tomorrow waiting just for you.’ Then I started riding the Green Line. Now I’m just bitter from the inside out.’’ -Eric A. (12/9/13)“The B line was clearly designed by someone that didn’t have anywhere to go quickly.’’ - Alex A. (7/18/08)“The name ‘green line’ is accurate for me, because green is the color my face turns after about fifteen minutes on this thing. The green line makes me puke, literally.’’ –Kristine M. (2/4/08)Well, you get the point.
Local News
Boston's troubled transit system faces key storm test February 9, 2017 | 9:38 AM
Scarborough, ME, United States -- Tor de Vries, an Art Director for EngenderHealth sat with his son, Aiden, 12, in his home in Scarborough, ME on Wednesday, February 1, 2017. Tor de Vries changed jobs after his son was born for better flexibility in his home life despite taking a pay cut from his previous job. He now has two children and works from home. (Yoon S. Byun for the Boston Globe) Slug: 25parents Reporter: Katie Johnston LOID: 8.3.1490306371
Business
Would you give up pay for more family time? February 9, 2017 | 9:28 AM
Items from Ivanka Trump’s fashion line on sale at Saks Off Fifth Avenue in New York.
Business
Ivanka Trump going under wraps at T.J. Maxx, Marshalls February 9, 2017 | 9:25 AM
FILE - In this Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2016, file photo, voters walk through a polling station in Dallas. Republican-controlled state legislatures around the country, such as in Texas, are taking steps to tighten voting laws, which critics say is an attempt to suppress Democratic voters. The moves come as President Donald Trump promotes unsubstantiated claims of voter fraud and after a congressional committee voted to eliminate an independent election commission. (AP Photo/LM Otero, File)
Politics
Republican state lawmakers push for restrictions on voting February 9, 2017 | 8:58 AM
NEW YORK, NY - FEBRUARY 9: Vehicles on Interstate 278 drive in the snow during the morning rush hour on February 9, 2017 in New York City. Following a day of 60 degree temperatures, New York City is expected to receive significant snowfall throughout the day on Thursday. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)
Local News
Drivers urged to stay off Massachusetts roads as storm hits February 9, 2017 | 8:17 AM
Judge Neil Gorsuch, President Donald Trump's pick for the Supreme Court vacancy, meets with Sen. Richard Blumenthal (D-Conn.), in his offices on Capitol Hill in Washington, Feb. 8, 2017. Gorsuch told Sen. Blumenthal that he objected to President Donald Trump’s harsh criticism of the courts, calling it “demoralizing” and “disheartening.”
National News
Supreme Court nominee calls Trump’s attacks on judiciary ‘demoralizing’ February 9, 2017 | 8:00 AM
Local News
Police: Father killed while helping son stuck on ice February 9, 2017 | 7:04 AM
A letter from Jacqueline Kennedy to David Ormsby Gore in which she explained her decision to marry Aristotle Onassis instead of Mr. Ormsby Gore.
History
Letters from Jacqueline Kennedy to the man she didn’t marry February 9, 2017 | 12:34 AM
Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass. reacts to being rebuked by the Senate leadership and accused of impugning a fellow senator, Attorney General-designate, Sen. Jeff Sessions, R-Ala., Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2017, on Capitol Hill in Washington Warren was barred from saying anything more on the Senate floor about Sessions after she quoted from an old letter from Martin Luther King Jr.'s widow about Sessions. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
Politics
Rancorous Senate 'silencing' gives Elizabeth Warren a national boost February 8, 2017 | 10:28 PM
Boston Ma 10-21-2016 Boston Mayor Marty Walsh (cq) on scene at Trench Collapse Dartmouth Street. Boston Globe Staff/Photographer Jonathan Wiggs
Local News
Criminal charges announced in fatal Boston water main break February 8, 2017 | 10:00 PM
The U.S. Navy Virginia-class attack submarine USS New Hampshire (SSN 778) returns to the Navy submarine base in Groton, Conn., following a regularly scheduled deployment to the European Command area of authority Wednesday, Nov. 9, 2016. The New Hampshire made port calls in Haakonsvern, Norway, Faslane, Scotland and Brest, France during the deployment. (Sean D. Elliot/The Day via AP)
Local News
USS New Hampshire arrives at shipyard for maintenance February 8, 2017 | 9:56 PM
Jake Tapper, host of “The Lead” on CNN.
Media
Jake Tapper and Kellyanne Conway clashed. Will critics take on Tapper? February 8, 2017 | 8:26 PM
FILE - In this Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2017, file photo, Attorney General-designate, Sen. Jeff Sessions, R-Ala. testifies on Capitol Hill in Washington at his confirmation hearing before the Senate Judiciary Committee. The Senate is working overtime toward confirming President Donald Trump's close ally, Sessions, to become the nation's top law enforcement officer as attorney general. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, File)
Politics
Senate confirms Jeff Sessions for attorney general February 8, 2017 | 7:35 PM
The Whole Foods in Boston's South End.
Business
Whole Foods rethinks expansion as sales keep falling February 8, 2017 | 7:28 PM
Five people were injured Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2017, in Sarasota, Fla., while rehearsing the final act, an eight person pyramid on a high wire, for the upcoming Circus Sarasota show Synergy. (Rachel S. O'Hara/Sarasota Herald-Tribune via AP)
National News
Wallendas among 5 tightrope walkers injured in Florida fall February 8, 2017 | 7:10 PM
Real Estate
Famed Hamptons home Grey Gardens for sale for nearly $20 million February 8, 2017 | 7:00 PM
Boston, Massachusetts -- 11/15/2015- (L-R) Governor Charlie Baker and Senator Elizabeth Warren listen as Consulate General Valery Freland addresses a crowd gathered during a rally held on the Boston Common in response to the Paris attacks as Mayor Marty Walsh stands beside him in Boston, Massachusetts November 15, 2015. Jessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff Topic: 16parisboston Reporter:
Politics
Charlie Baker sides with Elizabeth Warren February 8, 2017 | 5:50 PM
A display inside the Harvard Book Store in Cambridge's Harvard Square shows books 'commemorating' the nonexistent Bowling Green Massacre
Politics
Harvard Book Store commemorates nonexistent 'Bowling Green massacre' February 8, 2017 | 5:14 PM
NEW YORK, NY - NOVEMBER 15: The drink 5-Hour Energy is viewed for sale at a grocery store on November 15, 2012 in New York City. The federal government and the New York Attorney General's office have announced that they are investigating the popular energy drink after the Food and Drug Administration received claims that 5-Hour Energy has over the past four years led to 13 deaths and 33 hospitalizations. (Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images)
Business
5-Hour Energy ordered to pay $4.3 million over deceptive ads February 8, 2017 | 4:36 PM
Constance Nokovitch waited to cross Tremont Street in the snow last week.
Local News
Boston schools closed tomorrow February 8, 2017 | 3:53 PM
FILE - In this Sept. 11, 2014, file photo, University of Illinois Board of Trustees Chairman Chris Kennedy, listens during a trustees meeting in Urbana, Ill. Hanah Jubeh, a Kennedy campaign adviser, said Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2017, that the businessman and the son of the late US Senator and Attorney General Robert Kennedy, will run for Illinois governor in 2018. (Rick Danzl/The News-Gazette via AP, File)
Politics
Robert F. Kennedy's son announces bid for Illinois governor February 8, 2017 | 3:34 PM
FILE - In this Nov. 11, 2016 file photo, Ivanka Trump, daughter of President-elect Donald Trump, arrives at Trump Tower in New York. Nordstrom shares sunk after President Trump tweeted that the department store chain had treated his daughter “so unfairly” when it announced last week that it would stop selling Ivanka Trump’s clothing and accessory line. (AP Photo/ Evan Vucci, File)
National News
Trump tweets that Nordstrom treated Ivanka 'so unfairly' February 8, 2017 | 3:28 PM
U.S. Senator Elizabeth Warren will rally with janitors on Boston Common.
National News
'Nevertheless, she persisted': Elizabeth Warren inspires rallying cry February 8, 2017 | 2:36 PM
Local News
Icy roads cause car crashes across Mass. February 8, 2017 | 2:33 PM
Erin Bauman, the wife of Boston Marathon bombing survivor, Jeffrey Bauman crossed the finish line around 5:20 p.m. It was her first marathon since 2013 when she ran, and her husband came to see her finish. She never finished in 2013 and the first bomb near the finish line blew off Bauman's legs.
Local News
Marathon bombing survivor Jeff Bauman and wife Erin Hurley to divorce February 8, 2017 | 10:20 AM
Michael Hathaway, 52, staggers out of North Station after allegedly being beaten by a security guard with his own cane after the Dec. 22 attack in North Station.
Local News
Mass. keeps a closer eye on hairdressers than on security guards February 8, 2017 | 10:17 AM
Senator Elizabeth Warren at her office in Boston last month.
Politics
Read the letter that got Elizabeth Warren barred from the Senate floor February 8, 2017 | 10:05 AM