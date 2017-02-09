Dana-Farber says no more events at ‘controversial venues’ following upcoming fundraiser at Trump resort

Get Boston Globe's Political Happy Hour newsletter , your afternoon shot of politics, sent straight from the desk of Joshua Miller.

Since 2011, the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute had held its annual fundraising gala at President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago Club in Palm Beach, Florida.

But amid growing criticism of the Boston-based cancer center — and scrutiny of how Trump has leveraged his personal charity — Dana-Farber CEO Laurie Glimcher told STAT News that this year’s event will be the last at Mar-a-Lago.

According to Glimcher, the February 18 event — which is expected to raise $1.4 million — had become a “lightning rod” for some, because of its ties to the divisive Republican president.

“In the future we will avoid controversial venues that may distract from our focus on cancer care and research,” she told STAT.

Following Trump’s recent immigration order temporarily banning refugees and visitors from seven Muslim countries, more than 2,500 local doctors and medical students petitioned Dana-Farber to relocate the upcoming fundraiser.

“The executive order is a direct threat to the health and well-being of thousands of refugees worldwide who are fleeing violence and persecution by denying them consideration for refugee status in the United States,” the petition read.

The cancer center — which, as STAT reported last week, is hardly alone among its peers in holding fundraisers at Trump’s posh Palm Beach club — responded that canceling the event would put at risk “much-needed resources for research and care.”

Last September, STAT reported how Trump was granted lavish honorary titles from Dana-Farber for hosting their annual fundraiser, despite having not personally given any money to his charitable organization, the Trump Foundation, which bundled $350,000 in donations for the cancer center since 2010.

The American Red Cross, the American Cancer Society, and the Cleveland Clinic are also reportedly facing calls to relocate upcoming fundraisers at Mar-a-Lago.