Elizabeth Warren blasts GOP senate on ‘The Daily Show’

Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren joined The Daily Show via satellite Wednesday night to criticize Republicans for suppressing her voice during confirmation hearings for Alabama Sen. Jeff Sessions, who was confirmed as attorney general late Wednesday night.

Warren was excluded from making additional comments during the hearings after the Senate voted along party lines that she had violated Senate rules by reading a 1986 letter from Coretta Scott King, the widow of Martin Luther King, Jr., that criticized Sessions’s civil rights record. Afterward, King’s letter began circulating the internet, and people showed their support for Warren with the hashtags #LetHerSpeak and #ShePersisted.

“The main thing is that millions of people are now reading Coretta Scott King’s letter,” Warren told Daily Show host Trevor Noah. “It is an amazing letter. It is a letter full of passion. It is a letter full of heart, and it is a letter full of advice to us. It talks about a moment in history when African-Americans were beaten away from the polls. And it talks about Jeff Sessions’s role in that, and I think it has an important lesson today for all of America.”

Warren pointedly criticized Republican leadership, saying that Republicans didn’t refute anything from King’s letter, but instead concentrated on matters of Senate procedure.

“You notice the Republicans are not saying, ‘Hey, those aren’t the facts,’ or, ‘Something has changed,’ or, ‘He did all these other things afterward,'” Warren said. “No, what they’re saying is, ‘You don’t get to talk about that.'”

Warren’s appearance was taped a few hours before The Daily Show‘s 11 p.m. airtime. By the time the episode aired, Sessions had been confirmed as the next attorney general.

Watch Warren’s full The Daily Show appearance here.