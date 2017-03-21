Sean Spicer slipped a joke about Tom Brady’s jersey into his press briefing

Get Boston Globe's Political Happy Hour newsletter , your afternoon shot of politics, sent straight from the desk of Joshua Miller.

Attention, Sean Spicer — your New England is showing.

The White House secretary, who hails from Rhode Island is a vocal New England Patriots fan, took a jab at the press during his briefing on Tuesday.

“I am very happy that the individual in the press corps who took Tom Brady’s jersey, that that has been returned properly,” Spicer said with a smile. “Another bad on the press, but we have righted that wrong.”

Spicer was referring to the star Patriots quarterback’s missing Super Bowl jerseys (turns out there was more than one), which were recently recovered. Martin Mauricio Ortega, a former employee at the Mexican newspaper La Prensa, has emerged as a suspect.

Spicer is known for his combative arguments with members of the media, including (but not limited to) his tiff with CNN’s Jim Acosta last week.