Poll shows Trump remains popular among his Massachusetts supporters

President Donald Trump remains popular among the Massachusetts voters who supported him during the election, according to a new WBUR poll.

The survey, conducted by MassINC Polling Group for the public radio station, found that 80 to 90 percent of Trump voters in central Massachusetts towns and cities that went to the Republican still view him positively and believe he’ll fulfill his campaign promises.

Massachusetts Trump voter Jim Wiswell told WBUR he’d give the Republican “higher marks” than the Obama administration.

“You know, it’s a learning process, the same as anything else,” Wiswell said. “You know, he’s only been in there, what, 70-something days. You know, I think he will do a good job for us.”

The poll, part of WBUR’s series “One Million: Red Voters In A Blue State,” found that 42 percent of all the voters in the towns saw the president favorably, compared to the 45 percent who view him unfavorably. According to data journalism website FiveThirtyEight, Trump has a national approval rating of 41.5 percent as of Wednesday morning.