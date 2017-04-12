Poll shows Trump remains popular among his Massachusetts supporters

Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump addresses a gathering Monday during a campaign stop at the Tsongas Center in Lowell, Massachusetts.
Donald Trump made a campaign stop at the Tsongas Center in Lowell, Massachusetts. –Charles Krupa / AP
By
10:59 AM

Get Boston Globe's Political Happy Hour newsletter, your afternoon shot of politics, sent straight from the desk of Joshua Miller.

President Donald Trump remains popular among the Massachusetts voters who supported him during the election, according to a new WBUR poll.

The survey, conducted by MassINC Polling Group for the public radio station, found that 80 to 90 percent of Trump voters in central Massachusetts towns and cities that went to the Republican still view him positively and believe he’ll fulfill his campaign promises.

Massachusetts Trump voter Jim Wiswell told WBUR he’d give the Republican “higher marks” than the Obama administration.

“You know, it’s a learning process, the same as anything else,” Wiswell said. “You know, he’s only been in there, what, 70-something days. You know, I think he will do a good job for us.”

Advertisement

The poll, part of WBUR’s series “One Million: Red Voters In A Blue State,” found that 42 percent of all the voters in the towns saw the president favorably, compared to the 45 percent who view him unfavorably. According to data journalism website FiveThirtyEight, Trump has a national approval rating of 41.5 percent as of Wednesday morning.

TOPICS: Politics Local News Massachusetts Donald Trump
Want to see what readers are saying about our stories?
Check out the conversations on Boston.com's Facebook Page
Tips? Corrections? Feedback? Email us at tips@boston.com
Close
Catch up with The Boston Globe for free.
Get The Globe's free newsletter, Today's Headlines, every morning.
Thanks for signing up!
Boston Globe Media Privacy Policy
FILE - In this April 4, 2017, file photo, President Donald Trump listens to a question during a town hall with business leaders in the South Court Auditorium on the White House complex in Washington. The Trump administration will move forward with the sale of high-tech aircraft to Nigeria for its campaign against Boko Haram Islamic extremists despite concerns over abuses committed by the African nation’s security forces, according to U.S. officials.
Politics
Trump seems to rule out deeper US intervention in Syria April 12, 2017 | 10:32 AM
In this photo provided by the U.S. Navy, sailors conduct flight operations on the aircraft carrier USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70) flight deck in April 8, 2017. The Trump administration deployed an aircraft carrier to the region this week in a show of force that also could expose American weakness. If the North proceeds with a ballistic missile or nuclear test and the U.S. does nothing in response, America’s deterrence will appear diminished. The USS Carl Vinson is steaming to waters off the Korean Peninsula as anticipation mounts that Kim Jong Un will stage another weapons test around the anniversary of the nation’s founder on Saturday.(
Politics
US show of force to North Korea also could show US weakness April 12, 2017 | 10:23 AM
National News
Prosecutor: 'Manchester by the Sea' inspired duo to kill son April 12, 2017 | 9:23 AM
Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass. reacts to being rebuked by the Senate leadership and accused of impugning a fellow senator, Attorney General-designate, Sen. Jeff Sessions, R-Ala., Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2017, on Capitol Hill in Washington Warren was barred from saying anything more on the Senate floor about Sessions after she quoted from an old letter from Martin Luther King Jr.'s widow about Sessions.
Politics
Sen. Warren rakes in $5.2M in first 3 months of this year April 12, 2017 | 9:19 AM
04/11/2017 BOSTON, MA Chancellor J. Keith Motley (cq) addressed the Trustees during the UMass Board of Trustees' Committee of the Whole meeting held at the UMass Club in Boston. (Aram Boghosian for The Boston Globe)
Local News
UMass Boston leader offers emotional defense of his tenure April 12, 2017 | 8:55 AM
Local News
Student, 15, accused of posting threats with firearms photos April 12, 2017 | 8:25 AM
Local News
State: Child dies at unlicensed Sturbridge day care center April 12, 2017 | 8:16 AM
FILE - In this March 22, 2017, file photo, Secretary of State Rex Tillerson speaks at the Meeting of the Ministers of the Global Coalition on the Defeat of ISIS in Washington. Lambasted for his low-key diplomacy, Tillerson is emerging from the shadows with his leading public role in shaping and explaining the Trump administration's missile strikes in Syria. He now takes on an even higher-profile mission, heading to Moscow under the twin clouds of Russia’s alleged U.S. election meddling and its possible support for a Syrian chemical weapons attack
National News
10 things to know for today April 12, 2017 | 8:00 AM
epa05903569 White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer apologizes during a TV interview for his Hitler comparison while discussing Syria's use of chemical weapon at his daily briefing, at the White House in Washington, DC, USA, 11 April 2017. EPA/Olivier Douliery / POOL
Politics
A brief history of Sean Spicer's most controversial moments April 12, 2017 | 5:00 AM
Vermont's Department of Motor Vehicles Commissioner Robert Ide testifies before the state's Senate Government Operations Committee on Tuesday, April 11, 2017, Montpelier, Vt. Newly released emails show DMV investigators were sending personal information on people who they believe fraudulently applied for driver identification cards, often used by people in the country illegally, to Immigrations and Customs Enforcement.
Local News
Documents: Immigrants' ID card info was fed to Customs April 12, 2017 | 12:39 AM
National News
'Charging Bull' sculptor accuses NYC of violating his rights April 11, 2017 | 8:29 PM
Local News
Appeals court reverses ruling blocking tribe's Martha's Vineyard casino bid April 11, 2017 | 6:30 PM
SANDWICH, MA - 4/11/2017: OFF TO THE BEACH a man carries his beach chair walking along the boardwalk in a summer like day on Cape Cod in Sandwich. (David L Ryan/Globe Staff Photo) SECTION: METRO TOPIC stand alone photo
Local News
Temperature records fall as warmth descends on the region April 11, 2017 | 5:50 PM
FILE - In this March 30, 2017, file photo provided by the Waterville Humane Society, an Alaskan husky named Dakota, who killed a neighbor's pug last year, sits in Waterville, Maine. Maine’s conservation department is getting involved in the proposed pardoning of Dakota, saying the case could have implications for the state’s animal welfare laws. (Karen Vance/Waterville Humane Society via AP, File)
Local News
Pooch, pardoned by Maine governor, is again ordered euthanized April 11, 2017 | 5:10 PM
FILE - In this Saturday, Dec. 21, 2013, file photo, travelers check in at the United Airlines ticket counter at Terminal 1 in O'Hare International Airport in Chicago. After a man is dragged off a United Express flight on Sunday, April 9, 2017, United Airlines becomes the butt of jokes online and on late-night TV. Travel and public-relations experts say United has fumbled the situation from the start, but it’s impossible to know if the damage is temporary or lasting. Air travelers are drawn to the cheapest price no matter the name on the plane. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh, File)
Business
United faces public-relations fiasco over dragged passenger April 11, 2017 | 4:26 PM
FILE - In this Thursday, June 2, 2016, file photo, United Airlines CEO Oscar Munoz waits to be interviewed, in New York, during a presentation of the carrier's new Polaris service, a new business class product that will become available on trans-Atlantic flights. Munoz said in a note to employees Tuesday, April 11, 2017, that he continues to be disturbed by the incident Sunday night in Chicago, where a passenger was forcibly removed from a United Express flight. Munoz said he was committed to “fix what’s broken so this never happens again.” (AP Photo/Richard Drew, File)
Business
Read United CEO's 3 statements on passenger dragged off flight April 11, 2017 | 4:16 PM
White House press secretary Sean Spicer talks to the media during the daily press briefing at the White House in Washington, Tuesday, April 11, 2017. Spicer discussed Syria, Trump's 2016 tax returns, the Easter Egg Roll and other topics. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)
Politics
Sean Spicer apologizes for 'insensitive' reference to Holocaust April 11, 2017 | 2:54 PM
A window of Dortmund's team bus is damaged after an explosion before the Champions League quarterfinal soccer match between Borussia Dortmund and AS Monaco in Dortmund, western Germany, Tuesday, April 11, 2017. (AP Photo/Martin Meissner)
World News
Germany: Pregame blasts rock Borussia Dortmund team bus; player injured April 11, 2017 | 2:38 PM
CHATHAM -- 08/01/12 -- A skydiver comes in for a landing at Chatham airport Wednesday afternoon. Cape Cod Times/Merrily Cassidy
Local News
Cape Cod town sued by both sides in skydiving dispute April 11, 2017 | 1:46 PM
Local News
New York vodka company asks Vermont whiskey distiller to stop label language April 11, 2017 | 11:56 AM
o. 14: Dartmouth College | Location: Hanover, New Hampshire | Cost: $65,133 | Student Population: 6,342
Local News
Court: Banned Dartmouth fraternity can't live in house April 11, 2017 | 11:38 AM
FILE - In this March 30, 2017, file photo provided by the Waterville Humane Society, an Alaskan husky named Dakota, who killed a neighbor's pug last year, sits in Waterville, Maine. Maine’s conservation department is getting involved in the proposed pardoning of Dakota, saying the case could have implications for the state’s animal welfare laws. (Karen Vance/Waterville Humane Society via AP, File)
Local News
Dog day afternoon in court as pardoned pooch seeks reprieve April 11, 2017 | 11:35 AM
Local News
Plane makes emergency landing on Maine highway, ends up nose-down April 11, 2017 | 11:29 AM
12python - This 5-foot ball python was found in a drawer at the Marriott Residence Inn on Plantation Street last week. It's estimated to be about 2 years old. (Telegram.com)
Local News
Cleaning staff finds python in Worcester hotel room drawer April 11, 2017 | 11:08 AM
Right whale
Local News
Researchers spot high number of right whales in Cape Cod Bay April 11, 2017 | 11:01 AM
The Baker Library of the Harvard Business School stands on Harvard University campus.
Business
Book pins corporate greed on a lust bred at Harvard April 11, 2017 | 10:30 AM
Defendant Aaron Hernandez listens as Judge Jeffrey Locke addresses the jury's question during his double murder trial at Suffolk Superior Court, Tuesday, April 11, 2017, in Boston. Hernandez is on trial for the July 2012 killings of Daniel de Abreu and Safiro Furtado who he encountered in a Boston nightclub. The former New England Patriots NFL player is already serving a life sentence in the 2013 killing of semi-professional football player Odin Lloyd. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola, Pool)
Local News
Jury deliberating for 3rd day in ex-NFL star's murder trial April 11, 2017 | 10:27 AM
In this Saturday, Aug. 21, 2010, file photo, moose are seen in Franconia, N.H. The states Fish and Game Department said early indications in 2015 show promise for the New Hampshire moose herd that has seen a recent mortality rate in past years from a troublesome parasite. (AP Photo/Jim Cole, File)
Local News
Drought was tough on farmers, but good for moose April 11, 2017 | 10:05 AM
Local News
Passers-by help rescue wounded bobcat struck by car April 11, 2017 | 9:46 AM
April 8, 2017 | Watertown, MA Sen. Elizabeth Warren has apparently written new legislation that could lower prices, improve and ultimately get hearing aids into the ears of far more people and would make some hearing aids available over-the-counter. Patricia Holland poses for a portrait at Watertown Library - she is hard of hearing and would benefit from S Warren's legislation. Kieran Kesner for The Boston Globe.
National News
Lawmakers want hearing aids to be easier to get, but doctors object April 11, 2017 | 9:07 AM