Dems ask FBI to suspend Kushner’s security clearance

WASHINGTON (AP) — A group of House Democrats is asking the FBI to suspend White House senior adviser Jared Kushner’s security clearance.

In a letter to FBI Director James Comey, the lawmakers cited Jared Kushner’s failure to disclose some of his contacts with Russian government officials when he filled out an application for a security clearance.

A lawyer for Kushner, who is also Trump’s son-in-law, says the omissions were an “administrative error.”

The Democrats noted that knowingly falsifying or concealing information on a clearance application is a felony. They’re asking the FBI to review whether Kushner complied with the law and they’re also asking him to make public all meetings he had with foreign officials during the campaign and transition.