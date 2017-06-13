Jeff Sessions vigorously denies improper Russia contacts

By
ERIC TUCKER and DEB RIECHMANN
AP,
updated on June 13, 2017

Get Boston Globe's Political Happy Hour newsletter, your afternoon shot of politics, sent straight from the desk of Joshua Miller.

WASHINGTON (AP) — Attorney General Jeff Sessions heatedly denied on Tuesday having an undisclosed meeting with Russia’s ambassador to the U.S. and declared it was a ‘‘detestable and appalling lie’’ to suggest he was aware of or took part in any collusion between Russia and the election campaign that sent Donald Trump to the White House.

Testifying at a packed Senate hearing, Sessions, who was a close Trump adviser during the battle for the presidency, also rejected any idea of misconduct in the ouster of FBI Director James Comey and vowed to defend his honor ‘‘against scurrilous and false allegations.’’

Advertisement

In his dramatic appearance before former colleagues, Sessions contradicted a contention made by Comey at a hearing before the same panel last week. Comey told the intelligence committee that, after an encounter with President Trump in which he said Trump pressured him to back off an investigation into the former national security adviser, Comey ‘‘implored’’ Sessions to make sure he was never left alone with the president again — but that Sessions didn’t respond.

‘‘He didn’t recall this, but I responded to his comment by agreeing that the FBI and Department of Justice needed to be careful to follow department policy regarding appropriate contacts with the White House,’’ Sessions said.

The former Alabama senator also defended himself against accusations that he misrepresented himself during his confirmation hearing when he said he hadn’t met with Russian officials during the campaign. Sessions argued that in the context of that hearing, ‘‘my answer was a fair and correct response to the charge as I understood it.’’

The attorney general stepped aside from the Justice Department probe into Russian meddling in the campaign on March 2, the day after The Washington Post reported on two previously undisclosed meetings with Russian Ambassador Sergey Kislyak. Days after that, Sessions also corrected his confirmation hearing testimony to inform the committee about his two meetings with Kislyak.

Advertisement

Ahead of the hearing there had been suggestions that Sessions might have had a third, unreported, encounter with Kislyak in April 2016, at Washington’s Mayflower Hotel, where candidate Trump was giving his first major foreign policy speech.

Sessions was adamant that he did not have a private meeting with Kislyak at that event. He did allow for the possibility that he encountered him in a reception that he said was attended by a couple dozen people, though he said he had no specific recollection of that.

Democratic senators have seized on the possibility of a third meeting to suggest that Sessions has not been forthcoming about the extent of his communications with the ambassador. Sens. Al Franken of Minnesota and Patrick Leahy of Vermont have sought an FBI investigation.

Sessions testified Tuesday that he recused himself from the current Russia investigation only because of a regulation that required it because of his involvement in the Trump campaign.

‘‘Many have suggested that my recusal is because I felt I was a subject of the investigation myself, that I may have done something wrong,’’ Sessions added. That was not so, he said.

And while he had recused himself from the Russia probe, Sessions insisted, ‘‘I did not recuse myself from defending my honor against scurrilous and false allegations.’’

Democratic Sen. Ron Wyden of Oregon aggressively asked Sessions about suggestions arising from Comey’s testimony last week that there was something ‘‘problematic’’ about his recusal.

Wyden asked Sessions what problematic issues existed.

‘‘Why don’t you tell me? There are none, Sen. Wyden, there are none,’’ Sessions insisted, his voice rising. ‘‘This is a secret innuendo being leaked out there about me, and I don’t appreciate it.’’

Advertisement

Sessions lent his support to the special counsel, Robert Mueller, who is now in charge of the Trump campaign-Russia investigation. ‘‘I have confidence in Mr. Mueller,’’ he said.

At a separate hearing Tuesday, Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein declared he’d seen no basis for dismissing Mueller, the former FBI director he appointed as special counsel after Sessions’ recusal. A friend of the president suggested a day earlier that Trump was considering such an ouster.

Rosenstein said he would agree to dismiss Mueller only if there were a legitimate basis to do so, and an order from the president would not necessarily qualify.

Mueller also won votes of support Tuesday from the top two Republicans in Congress, House Speaker Paul Ryan of Wisconsin and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell of Kentucky, both of whom said they have confidence in him.

As for Comey’s firing, Sessions told senators that his recommendation had nothing to do with the Russia probe, that he and his second-in-command, Rosenstein, had a ‘‘clear view … that we had problems there, and it was my best judgment that a fresh start at the FBI was the appropriate thing to do. And when asked I said that to the president.’’

Sessions criticized Comey’s handling of the Hillary Clinton email investigation, which the White House had initially cited as the ostensible reason for his firing. Comey’s decision to announce last year that Clinton would not be prosecuted over her emails was a ‘‘usurpation’’ of the Justice Department’s authority, Sessions said.

Asked about Trump’s own contention that the president fired Comey with the Russia probe in mind, and regardless of any recommendation from anyone else, Sessions said: ‘‘I guess I’ll just have to let his words speak for themselves. I’m not sure what was in his mind specifically.’’

Sessions refused to say whether he had ever discussed the Russia investigation with Trump, arguing that he could not disclose private communications with the president.

Democratic senators pressed him on the legal rationale for his refusal to discuss those private conversations, as Sessions acknowledged that Trump had not asserted executive privilege around the hearing. He asserted that ‘‘I am protecting the right of the president to assert if it he chooses and there may be other privileges that may apply.’’

Sessions maintained that he had not been briefed on the Russia investigation between the time of his February swearing-in and his March 2 recusal.

‘‘As such,’’ he said, ‘‘I have no knowledge about this investigation, as it is ongoing today, beyond what has been publicly reported. I don’t even read that carefully. And I have taken no action whatsoever with regard to any such investigation.’’

On another hot-button issue, Sen. Marco Rubio, R-Fla., asked Sessions whether Trump records his conversations in the White House. Trump has suggested there might be tapes of his encounters with Comey; Comey said last week that ‘‘lordy’’ he hopes there are.

‘‘I do not,’’ Sessions said when asked whether he knows whether the president records his conversations.

Would any such tapes have to be preserved? ‘‘I don’t know, Sen. Rubio, probably so,’’ Sessions replied.

___

Associated Press writers Deb Riechmann, Sadie Gurman and Mary Clare Jalonick contributed.

TOPICS: Politics National News Donald Trump
Want to see what readers are saying about our stories?
Check out the conversations on Boston.com's Facebook Page
Tips? Corrections? Feedback? Email us at tips@boston.com
FILE - In this June 1, 2017 file photo, author Stephen King speaks at Book Expo America in New York. King says his frequent criticism of President Donald Trump has gotten him blocked by America’s head of state on Twitter. The author of “Firestarter” and “It” tweeted on Tuesday, June 13, 2017, that Trump has blocked him on the social media website. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan, File)
Celebs
Stephen King says President Trump blocked him on Twitter June 13, 2017 | 7:18 PM
5/8/17 US Navy Seal Kyle Milliken, 38, from Falmouth Maine was killed in Somalia during a mission support of Somalia army forces fighting Al Shabab, about 40 miles west of the capital of Mogadishu. Photo courtsey US Navy.
Local News
Fallen Navy SEAL from Maine laid to rest at Arlington National Cemetery June 13, 2017 | 7:08 PM
Politics
Marijuana panel to seek higher taxes, more local control June 13, 2017 | 6:58 PM
Local News
Police: NH officer exposed to opioid powder, hospitalized June 13, 2017 | 6:48 PM
Local News
No jail time for NH teacher who sent sexually explicit emails June 13, 2017 | 6:44 PM
FILE - In this Monday, Sept. 12, 2016, file photo, a self-driving Uber sits ready to take journalists for a ride during a media preview in Pittsburgh. Uber CEO Travis Kalanick will take a leave of absence for an unspecified period and let his leadership team run the troubled ride-hailing company while he’s gone. Kalanick told employees about his decision Tuesday, June 13, 2017, in a memo. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File)
Business
More diversity, less booze: Key changes recommended to Uber June 13, 2017 | 6:34 PM
FILE - This Nov. 24, 2014, file photo, shows the Phi Kappa Psi house at the University of Virginia in Charlottesville, Va. Rolling Stone agreed to pay $1.65 million to settle a defamation lawsuit filed by the University of Virginia fraternity over a debunked story about a rape on campus, the fraternity said Tuesday, June 13, 2017. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
Media
Rolling Stone to pay $1.65M to settle suit over rape story June 13, 2017 | 6:16 PM
Politics
Is Bernie Sanders too old for 2020? His fiercest fans say no June 13, 2017 | 5:39 PM
Local News
Man admits to posing as girl, sexually exploiting 150 boys June 13, 2017 | 5:20 PM
Attorney Cory Madera and his defendant Michelle Carter during her trial in juvenile court, in Taunton, Mass., June 12, 2017. Carter, 20, is on trial for manslaughter in the death of her close friend Conrad Roy III, accused of causing his death by urging him, through screen after screen of texts, to kill himself. (Faith Ninivaggi/Pool via The New York Times) -- EDITORIAL USE ONLY --
Local News
Read the suicide note Conrad Roy left for Michelle Carter June 13, 2017 | 4:12 PM
FILE - In this March 6, 2017 file photo, Attorney General Jeff Sessions speaks in Washington. Christopher Anders, an attorney with the American Civil Liberties Union has filed a complaint against Sessions with the Alabama State Bar over his testimony during his Senate confirmation process regarding contact he had with Russia.
Politics
Watch live: Jeff Sessions testifies before the Senate intelligence committee June 13, 2017 | 2:20 PM
Local News
Authorities: Officer-involved shooting at a NH liquor store June 13, 2017 | 1:56 PM
FILE - In this Sunday, Feb. 26, 2017, file photo, Uber CEO Travis Kalanick arrives at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party in Beverly Hills, Calif. Uber must get rid of leaders who tolerate bad behavior and hire people who don’t, including up to the chief executive, experts say, as the ride-hailing company gets ready to announce significant changes to its culture and management. Uber’s board has adopted the recommendations of former Attorney General Eric Holder, who investigated its toxic culture of harassment and bullying. Those will be revealed to employees and made public on Tuesday, June 13, 2017. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)
Business
Uber CEO to take leave, leadership team to run company June 13, 2017 | 1:28 PM
Local News
Suicide notes introduced in Carter trial June 13, 2017 | 11:22 AM
NBC News - Sunday Night With Megyn Kelly - Pictured: Megyn Kelly, Anchor, Sunday Night with Megyn Kelly
National News
Kelly dropped as host of Sandy Hook gala due to Jones interview June 13, 2017 | 9:02 AM
Attorney Cory Madera and his defendant Michelle Carter during her trial in juvenile court, in Taunton, Mass., June 12, 2017. Carter, 20, is on trial for manslaughter in the death of her close friend Conrad Roy III, accused of causing his death by urging him, through screen after screen of texts, to kill himself.
Local News
Trial over suicide and texting lays bare pain of 2 teenagers June 13, 2017 | 7:50 AM
Local News
Massachusetts police lieutenant convicted of defrauding city June 13, 2017 | 7:21 AM
President Donald Trump speaks on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, Monday, June 12, 2017, during a ceremony honoring the 2016 NCAA Football National Champions Clemson University Tigers. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)
Politics
House 'covfefe' bill would save presidential tweets June 13, 2017 | 7:16 AM
National News
10 things to know for today June 13, 2017 | 6:32 AM
Local News
Man escapes harm after being pinned under riding lawn mower June 13, 2017 | 2:17 AM
Local News
Eight arrested at Revere Beach as police deal with 'large, unruly crowd' June 12, 2017 | 8:41 PM
Officer Cory Campbell of the Burlington Police Department in Vermont greeting a man in front of the Shopping Bag. A drug bazaar operated nearby until the police started regular foot patrols in the area and bright lights were added.
Local News
When opioid addicts find an ally in blue June 12, 2017 | 6:42 PM
FILE - In this Monday, April 4, 2016, file photo, General Electric CEO Jeff Immelt speaks during a news conference in Boston, held to unveil more details about GE's move to the city, pledging to spend $50 million on a series of initiatives in Boston. General Electric announced Monday, June 12, 2017, that Immelt is stepping down after 16 years as CEO of the iconic conglomerate. Immelt took the helm in 2001 from legendary CEO Jack Welsh. John Flannery, president and CEO of the GE’s health care unit, will take over as CEO in August 2017. (AP Photo/Steven Senne, File)
Business
Jeff Immelt shook up GE's business model, but not its stock price June 12, 2017 | 6:24 PM
Michelle Carter listens as Dr. Peter Breggin testifies during her trial in Taunton, Mass., Monday, June 12, 2017. Carter is charged with involuntary manslaughter in the 2014 suicide of 18-year-old Conrad Roy III. (Faith Ninivaggi/The Boston Herald via AP, Pool)
Local News
Read Facebook messages between Michelle Carter, Conrad Roy after his first suicide attempt June 12, 2017 | 5:12 PM
Newlyweds Justin Stone and Maria Leonardi catching a ride to their reception inside a fire engine.
Local News
Newlyweds accept fire truck ride after bus catches fire June 12, 2017 | 3:12 PM
Local News
Dog recovering after run-in with porcupine June 12, 2017 | 2:42 PM
Local News
Body washes up on Mass. beach in front of beachgoers June 12, 2017 | 2:21 PM
Defense attorney Joseph Cataldo, left, sits with Michelle Carter as the court hears testimony from Dr. Peter Breggin at her trial in Taunton, Mass., Monday, June 12, 2017. Carter is charged with involuntary manslaughter for encouraging Conrad Roy III to kill himself in July 2014. (Faith Ninivaggi/The Boston Herald via AP, Pool)
Crime
Defense: Michelle Carter was a 'very troubled youngster' June 12, 2017 | 1:27 PM
Crime
Man charged in daughter's death found guilty of killing wife June 12, 2017 | 1:20 PM
TV
Putin talks NATO, gay rights in interviews with Oliver Stone June 12, 2017 | 1:18 PM