Sessions denies ‘false and scurrilous allegations’

Attorney General Jeff Sessions is sworn-in on Capitol Hill in Washington, Tuesday, June 13, 2017, prior to testifying before the Senate Intelligence Committee hearing about his role in the firing of James Comey, his Russian contacts during the campaign and his decision to recuse from an investigation into possible ties between Moscow and associates of President Donald Trump. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite) –The Associated Press
By
ERIC TUCKER and DEB RIECHMANN
AP,
updated at 3:30 PM

Get Boston Globe's Political Happy Hour newsletter, your afternoon shot of politics, sent straight from the desk of Joshua Miller.

WASHINGTON (AP) — Attorney General Jeff Sessions heatedly denied on Tuesday that he had any undisclosed meeting with the Russian ambassador or conversations with Russian officials about the U.S. elections. He vowed to defend his honor “against scurrilous and false allegations.”

Testifying at a Senate hearing, Sessions said it was a “detestable and appalling lie” to suggest that he participated in or was aware of any collusion between Russia and the Trump campaign.

In his dramatic appearance before former colleagues, Sessions also contradicted a contention made by former FBI Director James Comey at a hearing before the same panel last week. Comey said that, after an encounter with President Donald Trump in which he said Trump pressured him to back off an investigation into the former national security adviser, Comey “implored” Sessions to make sure he was never left alone with the president again — but that Sessions didn’t respond.

Advertisement

“He didn’t recall this, but I responded to his comment by agreeing that the FBI and Department of Justice needed to be careful to follow department policy” regarding contacts with the White House, Sessions said.

The former Alabama senator defended himself against accusations that he misrepresented himself during his confirmation hearing by saying he hadn’t met with Russian officials during the campaign. Sessions argued that in the context of the hearing, “my answer was a fair and correct response to the charge as I understood it.”

Sessions said he recused himself from the Justice Department’s Russia investigation only because of a regulation to require the step because of his involvement in the Trump campaign. He never, he insisted, knew anything about the Russia probe or had any role in it.

While he had recused himself from the Russia probe, Sessions said, “I did not recuse myself from defending my honor against scurrilous and false allegations.”

___

Associated Press writers Deb Riechmann, Sadie Gurman and Mary Clare Jalonick contributed.

TOPICS: Politics Donald Trump
Want to see what readers are saying about our stories?
Check out the conversations on Boston.com's Facebook Page
Tips? Corrections? Feedback? Email us at tips@boston.com
FILE - In this March 6, 2017 file photo, Attorney General Jeff Sessions speaks in Washington. Christopher Anders, an attorney with the American Civil Liberties Union has filed a complaint against Sessions with the Alabama State Bar over his testimony during his Senate confirmation process regarding contact he had with Russia.
Politics
Watch live: Jeff Sessions testifies before the Senate intelligence committee June 13, 2017 | 2:20 PM
Local News
Authorities: Officer-involved shooting at a NH liquor store June 13, 2017 | 1:56 PM
FILE - In this Sunday, Feb. 26, 2017, file photo, Uber CEO Travis Kalanick arrives at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party in Beverly Hills, Calif. Uber must get rid of leaders who tolerate bad behavior and hire people who don’t, including up to the chief executive, experts say, as the ride-hailing company gets ready to announce significant changes to its culture and management. Uber’s board has adopted the recommendations of former Attorney General Eric Holder, who investigated its toxic culture of harassment and bullying. Those will be revealed to employees and made public on Tuesday, June 13, 2017. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)
Business
Uber CEO to take leave, leadership team to run company June 13, 2017 | 1:28 PM
Local News
Suicide notes introduced in Carter trial June 13, 2017 | 11:22 AM
NBC News - Sunday Night With Megyn Kelly - Pictured: Megyn Kelly, Anchor, Sunday Night with Megyn Kelly
National News
Kelly dropped as host of Sandy Hook gala due to Jones interview June 13, 2017 | 9:02 AM
Attorney Cory Madera and his defendant Michelle Carter during her trial in juvenile court, in Taunton, Mass., June 12, 2017. Carter, 20, is on trial for manslaughter in the death of her close friend Conrad Roy III, accused of causing his death by urging him, through screen after screen of texts, to kill himself.
Local News
Trial over suicide and texting lays bare pain of 2 teenagers June 13, 2017 | 7:50 AM
Local News
Massachusetts police lieutenant convicted of defrauding city June 13, 2017 | 7:21 AM
President Donald Trump speaks on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, Monday, June 12, 2017, during a ceremony honoring the 2016 NCAA Football National Champions Clemson University Tigers. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)
Politics
House 'covfefe' bill would save presidential tweets June 13, 2017 | 7:16 AM
National News
10 things to know for today June 13, 2017 | 6:32 AM
Local News
Man escapes harm after being pinned under riding lawn mower June 13, 2017 | 2:17 AM
Local News
Eight arrested at Revere Beach as police deal with 'large, unruly crowd' June 12, 2017 | 8:41 PM
Officer Cory Campbell of the Burlington Police Department in Vermont greeting a man in front of the Shopping Bag. A drug bazaar operated nearby until the police started regular foot patrols in the area and bright lights were added.
Local News
When opioid addicts find an ally in blue June 12, 2017 | 6:42 PM
FILE - In this Monday, April 4, 2016, file photo, General Electric CEO Jeff Immelt speaks during a news conference in Boston, held to unveil more details about GE's move to the city, pledging to spend $50 million on a series of initiatives in Boston. General Electric announced Monday, June 12, 2017, that Immelt is stepping down after 16 years as CEO of the iconic conglomerate. Immelt took the helm in 2001 from legendary CEO Jack Welsh. John Flannery, president and CEO of the GE’s health care unit, will take over as CEO in August 2017. (AP Photo/Steven Senne, File)
Business
Jeff Immelt shook up GE's business model, but not its stock price June 12, 2017 | 6:24 PM
Michelle Carter listens as Dr. Peter Breggin testifies during her trial in Taunton, Mass., Monday, June 12, 2017. Carter is charged with involuntary manslaughter in the 2014 suicide of 18-year-old Conrad Roy III. (Faith Ninivaggi/The Boston Herald via AP, Pool)
Local News
Read Facebook messages between Michelle Carter, Conrad Roy after his first suicide attempt June 12, 2017 | 5:12 PM
Newlyweds Justin Stone and Maria Leonardi catching a ride to their reception inside a fire engine.
Local News
Newlyweds accept fire truck ride after bus catches fire June 12, 2017 | 3:12 PM
Local News
Dog recovering after run-in with porcupine June 12, 2017 | 2:42 PM
Local News
Body washes up on Mass. beach in front of beachgoers June 12, 2017 | 2:21 PM
Defense attorney Joseph Cataldo, left, sits with Michelle Carter as the court hears testimony from Dr. Peter Breggin at her trial in Taunton, Mass., Monday, June 12, 2017. Carter is charged with involuntary manslaughter for encouraging Conrad Roy III to kill himself in July 2014. (Faith Ninivaggi/The Boston Herald via AP, Pool)
Crime
Defense: Michelle Carter was a 'very troubled youngster' June 12, 2017 | 1:27 PM
Crime
Man charged in daughter's death found guilty of killing wife June 12, 2017 | 1:20 PM
TV
Putin talks NATO, gay rights in interviews with Oliver Stone June 12, 2017 | 1:18 PM
The area near Lakewood Park in Waterbury, Connecticut.
Local News
Police searching for driver who struck and killed 20 geese June 12, 2017 | 12:28 PM
National News
Sandy Hook mom blasts Megyn Kelly for upcoming Alex Jones interview June 12, 2017 | 10:44 AM
Local News
Girl uses 'Hunger Games' to rescue friend with leg wound June 12, 2017 | 8:06 AM
Local News
Off-duty police detective dies in skydiving accident June 12, 2017 | 7:48 AM
State fire investigators walk through houses involved in a seven alarm fire on Bennington Street in Lawrence, Mass., Sunday, June 11, 2017. (Winslow Townson for The Boston Globe)
Local News
4 people hurt in fire that destroyed or damaged 8 buildings June 12, 2017 | 7:43 AM
Local News
5-year-old bitten by a black widow spider is recovering June 12, 2017 | 7:30 AM
Business
Jeff Immelt ends 16-year tenure as CEO of General Electric June 12, 2017 | 6:34 AM
Barron Trump, second from right, son of President Donald Trump, looks back at Air Force One after arriving with the president and first lady Melania Trump at Andrews Air Force Base, Md., Sunday, June 11, 2017. Trump was returning to Washington after spending the weekend at Trump National Golf Club in Bedminster, N.J.
Politics
Melania Trump, son Barron move into the White House June 12, 2017 | 3:52 AM
Local News
Deer crashes into 80-year-old woman riding motorcycle June 12, 2017 | 2:09 AM
FILE - In this May 21, 2017, file photo provided by The Public Theater, Tina Benko, left, portrays Melania Trump in the role of Caesar's wife, Calpurnia, and Gregg Henry, center left, portrays President Donald Trump in the role of Julius Caesar during a dress rehearsal of The Public Theater's Free Shakespeare in the Park production of Julius Caesar in New York. Teagle F. Bougere, center right, plays as Casca, and Elizabeth Marvel, right, as Marc Anthony. Delta Air Lines is pulling its sponsorship of New York's Public Theater for portraying Julius Caesar as the Donald Trump look-alike in a business suit who gets knifed to death on stage, according to its statement Sunday, June 11, 2017.
Arts
Companies end sponsorship over Trump killing scene in play June 12, 2017 | 1:50 AM