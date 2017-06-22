Elizabeth Warren says the Senate Republican health care bill is paid for with ‘blood money’

Sen. Elizabeth Warren unleashed some evocative language Thursday to characterize the health care bill unveiled by Senate Republicans earlier in the day.

According to the Massachusetts Democrat, the secretly-drafted Senate bill is worse than the bill passed by the House. Warren pointed out that the Senate bill contained the same tax cuts as the House bill.

“How to pay for all these juicy tax cuts for their rich buddies?” she asked. “I’ll tell you how: Blood money.”

With that, Warren dived into the core of her criticism of the bill.

“Senate Republicans went after Medicaid with even deeper cuts than the House version,” she said in a speech on the Senate floor Thursday afternoon.

In addition to eventually eliminating the expansion of Medicaid implemented by the Affordable Care Act, the Senate bill would separately transform the way the entire program — which provides health care coverage to low-income and disabled individuals — is funded.

If passed, the federal government would stop reimbursing states’ Medicaid funding, and instead offer either lump-sum grants or a per-capita credits. Health care experts say this type of change would amount to significant cuts to Medicaid; the Congressional Budget Office is expected to provide specific estimates on the bill’s impact next week.

But Warren wasted no time waiting for the exact figures before giving her assessment.

“Medicaid is the program in this country that provides health insurance to one in five Americans. To 30 million kids. To nearly two out of every three people in a nursing home,” she said Thursday.

“These cuts are blood money,” the senator continued. “People will die. Let’s be very clear: Senate Republicans are paying for tax cuts for the wealthy with American lives.”

Warren said the cuts would affect a wide range of those who rely on Medicaid — from elderly women to premature babies.

“Senate Republicans know exactly what they are doing with this health care bill,” she said. “Their values are on full display. If they want to trade the health insurance of millions of Americans for tax cuts for the rich, they’d better be ready for a fight. Because now that this shameful bill is out in the open, that’s exactly what they’re going to get.”

Read Warren’s full remarks as prepared to delivery below: