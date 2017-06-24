Jared Kushner was a Somerville landlord, and it wasn’t always pretty

Get Boston Globe's Political Happy Hour newsletter , your afternoon shot of politics, sent straight from the desk of Joshua Miller.

SOMERVILLE — It was the low-ball of all low-ball offers, insulting in the moment, laughable in retrospect.

Four Harvard grad students renting a first-floor Dimick Street apartment received word in the spring of 2002 that their new landlord wanted to renovate their unit and put it on the market as a condominium. The kitchen and bathroom work would be performed, the students were told, while they were still living there.

Dan Neafsey and his roommates took a break from doctorate work in evolutionary biology and scoured Somerville regulations and tenant law to discover their lease prevented such disruptive work. But they agreed to go along, if the landlord would give them a one-month break on their $1,850 rent.