Marty Walsh says he’s ‘100 percent’ behind his chief of staff’s potential congressional run

Mayor Walsh
Boston Mayor Marty Walsh sits at his desk in June. –Keith Bedford / The Boston Globe
By
August 10, 2017

Get Boston Globe's Political Happy Hour newsletter, your afternoon shot of politics, sent straight from the desk of Joshua Miller.

Dan Koh hasn’t said anything yet publicly about whether he’ll run for the soon-to-be-open congressional seat representing Massachusetts’ Third District, but the chief of staff for Boston Mayor Marty Walsh already gotten a ringing endorsement from his current boss.

“I already told Dan I’m 100 percent behind him,” Wash said during a Thursday interview on WGBH’s Morning Edition.

Current Representative Niki Tsongas announced Wednesday that she would not seek re-election, and Koh’s name was quickly floated as a potential Democratic candidate.

Walsh told Morning Edition host Joe Mathieu that his 32-year-old aide would make a great addition to Congress, pointing to Koh’s roots in Andover, his immigrant grandparents settling in Lawrence, and the work he’s done in Boston City Hall:

For the last three years he’s been involved in master planning the entire City of Boston with me. He’s been involved in so many different issues that we talk about every single day. The issues that affect, not just Boston but the Third Congressional District and also affect the United States of America. And to have somebody with his perspective —  of understanding how a city runs, of how a municipality runs — that brings a unique perspective to the United States Congress, and certainly to the Massachusetts delegation.

Advertisement

The mayor conceded that if Koh left Boston for the Capitol, it would be a big loss for his office. Koh told The Boston Globe in 2016 that he has considered running for Congress or another elected office.

“But again, it’s about progress and about people making good,” Walsh said. “I’d be very proud to say that my former chief of staff is a member of Congress.”

This isn’t the first time Walsh has stood in support of a (potential) change in Koh’s life. The mayor helped Koh propose to his wife and served as a groomsmen at their wedding in 2016.

TOPICS: Politics Mayor Marty Walsh Massachusetts
Want to see what readers are saying about our stories?
Check out the conversations on Boston.com's Facebook Page
Tips? Corrections? Feedback? Email us at tips@boston.com
Close
Boston.com on the go!
Download our free app.
Download on the App Store Get it on Google Play
National News
President Trump condemns Charlottesville violence August 12, 2017 | 1:24 PM
National News
Political leaders call for end to violence in Charlottesville August 12, 2017 | 1:07 PM
National News
Vehicle plows into a group of counter-protesters at a white nationalist rally in Virginia August 12, 2017 | 11:35 AM
Local News
N.H. hospital emergency department to reopen after mystery odor August 12, 2017 | 9:02 AM
Local News
Portland police investigate fisherman's drowning August 12, 2017 | 8:46 AM
Local News
Police cruisers double as ice cream trucks August 12, 2017 | 8:35 AM
Local News
Massachusetts school removes ban on hair braid extensions August 12, 2017 | 8:35 AM
Local News
Maine psychiatric hospital to get new president this fall August 12, 2017 | 8:16 AM
Local News
Mainers to consider Medicaid expansion this fall August 12, 2017 | 8:04 AM
Local News
Most New Hampshire residents upbeat about economy August 12, 2017 | 5:19 AM
Local News
Massachusetts pushing ahead with renewable energy initiative August 12, 2017 | 5:18 AM
Local News
Vermont Meals on Wheels advocates worry as demand is up August 12, 2017 | 5:15 AM
Local News
Parole granted to man who fatally strangled woman in 1972 August 11, 2017 | 8:30 PM
Peabody, MA - 6/28/17 - Hale Irwin greets Ari Schultz, 5, and his parents during the US Senior Golf Open practice day at the Salem Country Club in Peabody, Mass., on Wednesday, June 28, 2017. Ari is a recent heart transplant patient and the first thing he wanted to do after leaving the hospital was watch baseball and golf. Irwin is his idol after seeing him successful hit a ball out of a tough spot on Youtube. This is the 38th annual US Senior Open and there are two days of practice preceding the start of the event. (Nicholas Pfosi for The Boston Globe) Reporter: Ben Volin Topic: Senior Open
Local News
Ari Schultz’s family to hold ‘celebration of life’ event August 11, 2017 | 7:08 PM
Local News
Police make an arrest after string of South Boston break-ins August 11, 2017 | 6:39 PM
epa06064310 Massachustts State Police troopers work at the scene of an accident after a taxi cab (R) struck several pedestrians in a taxi staging area for Logan Airport in East Boston, Massachusetts, USA, 03 July, 2017. The Massachusetts State Police report that ten people were injured and that they have no information to suggest that the crash was intentional. EPA/KEITH BEDFORD / THE BOSTON GLOBE
Local News
Taxi driver charged in crash that hurt 10 near Logan airport August 11, 2017 | 4:08 PM
Whale watchers aboard a SeaSalt Charter boat Friday morning witnessed a shark eating a dead whale.
Local News
Whale watchers got to see a great white shark munching on a dead whale for brunch August 11, 2017 | 1:23 PM
Local News
NH hospital is partially evacuated over odor, 19 workers treated August 11, 2017 | 12:30 PM
Christopher Kimball spoke with staff at Christopher Kimball’s Milk Street in downtown Boston.
Business
Chris Kimball wins ‘Milk Street’ trademark challenge August 11, 2017 | 11:45 AM
Local News
Sexual assault reported at Connecticut bookstore founded by Ralph Nader August 11, 2017 | 10:30 AM
Local News
Man accused of slapping lawyer during murder trial sentenced August 11, 2017 | 8:15 AM
Politics
Trump warns North Korea that US is 'locked and loaded' August 11, 2017 | 8:14 AM
National News
10 things to know for today August 11, 2017 | 7:37 AM
for Travel - 06primer - Dawn light on the pink granite ledges of the rocky coast in Maine's Acadia National Park. Otter Cliffs are in the distance. Mount Desert Island. (Jerry and Marcy Monkman for The Boston Globe)
Local News
Does Maine really have more shoreline than California? August 11, 2017 | 5:00 AM
Correct answer: Front of Massachusetts State House. Completed in January of 1798, the land was originally used by John Hancock as a cow pasture. The original wood roof was later replaced with copper by Paul Revere.
Local News
State rolls out new rules to curb greenhouse gas emissions August 11, 2017 | 12:48 AM
FILE- In this Sept. 16, 2016, file photo, Jeffrey Lord prepares for a CNN broadcast from his home office in Camp Hill, Pa. CNN cut ties Thursday, Aug. 10, 2017, with Lord, a conservative commentator, after he tweeted a Nazi salute at a critic. (Daniel Zampogna/PennLive.com via AP, File)
Media
CNN fires commentator Jeffrey Lord over Nazi salute tweet August 10, 2017 | 11:28 PM
Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein listens at right as Attorney General Jeff Sessions speaks during a news conference at the Justice Department in Washington, Friday, Aug. 4, 2017, on leaks of classified material threatening national security. (AP Andrew Harnik)
Politics
Chicago is taking Jeff Sessions to court. Will Boston follow suit? August 10, 2017 | 7:54 PM
seal
Animals
This poor seal got chomped in half by a great white shark off Cape Cod August 10, 2017 | 7:18 PM
President Donald Trump speaks to reporters before a security briefing at Trump National Golf Club in Bedminster, N.J., Thursday, August 10, 2017, (AP Photo/Evan Vucci) (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
Politics
Trump declares opioid crisis a 'national emergency' August 10, 2017 | 6:30 PM
In this courtroom sketch, pop singer Taylor Swift speaks from the witness stand during a trial Thursday, Aug. 10, 2017, in Denver. Swift testified Thursday that David Mueller, a former radio DJ, reached under her skirt and intentionally grabbed her backside during a meet-and-a-greet photo session before a 2013 concert in Denver. (Jeff Kandyba via AP)
National News
Taylor Swift doesn't sugar-coat testimony in groping case August 10, 2017 | 5:44 PM