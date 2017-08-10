Marty Walsh says he’s ‘100 percent’ behind his chief of staff’s potential congressional run

Get Boston Globe's Political Happy Hour newsletter , your afternoon shot of politics, sent straight from the desk of Joshua Miller.

Dan Koh hasn’t said anything yet publicly about whether he’ll run for the soon-to-be-open congressional seat representing Massachusetts’ Third District, but the chief of staff for Boston Mayor Marty Walsh already gotten a ringing endorsement from his current boss.

“I already told Dan I’m 100 percent behind him,” Wash said during a Thursday interview on WGBH’s Morning Edition.

Current Representative Niki Tsongas announced Wednesday that she would not seek re-election, and Koh’s name was quickly floated as a potential Democratic candidate.

Walsh told Morning Edition host Joe Mathieu that his 32-year-old aide would make a great addition to Congress, pointing to Koh’s roots in Andover, his immigrant grandparents settling in Lawrence, and the work he’s done in Boston City Hall:

For the last three years he’s been involved in master planning the entire City of Boston with me. He’s been involved in so many different issues that we talk about every single day. The issues that affect, not just Boston but the Third Congressional District and also affect the United States of America. And to have somebody with his perspective — of understanding how a city runs, of how a municipality runs — that brings a unique perspective to the United States Congress, and certainly to the Massachusetts delegation.

The mayor conceded that if Koh left Boston for the Capitol, it would be a big loss for his office. Koh told The Boston Globe in 2016 that he has considered running for Congress or another elected office.

“But again, it’s about progress and about people making good,” Walsh said. “I’d be very proud to say that my former chief of staff is a member of Congress.”

This isn’t the first time Walsh has stood in support of a (potential) change in Koh’s life. The mayor helped Koh propose to his wife and served as a groomsmen at their wedding in 2016.