8 Democrats now running to replace Governor LePage

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — Progressive organizer and former state Rep. Diane Russell is now one of eight Democratic candidates for Maine governor.

Russell has called for the Democratic Party to eliminate superdelegates and backed presidential candidate U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders.

She also received a $500 fine from ethics commissioners for her campaign’s use of her vast email list.

Former Republican J. Martin Vachon also registered as a Democratic candidate this week.

They join Attorney General Janet Mills and former House Speaker Mark Eves, who fought legal battles against the governor.

The rest of the field includes veteran and attorney Adam Cote of Springvale, progressive lobbyist and activist Betsy Sweet of Hallowell, former state Sen. Jim Boyle of Gorham and retired Coast Guard commander and health care CEO Patrick Eisenhart of Augusta.