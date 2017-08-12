8 Democrats now running to replace Governor LePage

FILE--In this March 8, 2017, file photo, Maine Gov. Paul LePage speaks at a town hall meeting in Yarmouth, Maine. An emerging debate about whether elected officials are violating people's free speech rights by blocking them on social media is spreading across the nation as First Amendment advocates file lawsuits or warn politicians to stop. (AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty, file)
Maine Gov. Paul LePage speaks at a town hall meeting in Yarmouth, Maine. –AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty, file
AP,
August 12, 2017

Get Boston Globe's Political Happy Hour newsletter, your afternoon shot of politics, sent straight from the desk of Joshua Miller.

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — Progressive organizer and former state Rep. Diane Russell is now one of eight Democratic candidates for Maine governor.

Russell has called for the Democratic Party to eliminate superdelegates and backed presidential candidate U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders.

She also received a $500 fine from ethics commissioners for her campaign’s use of her vast email list.

Former Republican J. Martin Vachon also registered as a Democratic candidate this week.

They join Attorney General Janet Mills and former House Speaker Mark Eves, who fought legal battles against the governor.

The rest of the field includes veteran and attorney Adam Cote of Springvale, progressive lobbyist and activist Betsy Sweet of Hallowell, former state Sen. Jim Boyle of Gorham and retired Coast Guard commander and health care CEO Patrick Eisenhart of Augusta.

Advertisement
TOPICS: Politics Maine Local News
Want to see what readers are saying about our stories?
Check out the conversations on Boston.com's Facebook Page
Tips? Corrections? Feedback? Email us at tips@boston.com
Close
Boston.com on the go!
Download our free app.
Download on the App Store Get it on Google Play
Shark
Local News
Watch: Great white shark leaps airborne to steal catch off Cape Cod fisherman's line August 13, 2017 | 11:17 AM
People fly into the air as a vehicle drives into a group of protesters demonstrating against a white nationalist rally in Charlottesville, Va., Saturday, Aug. 12, 2017. The nationalists were holding the rally to protest plans by the city of Charlottesville to remove a statue of Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee. There were several hundred protesters marching in a long line when the car drove into a group of them. (Ryan M. Kelly/The Daily Progress via AP)
National News
Romney on Charlottesville violence: 'Not supremacy, barbarism' August 13, 2017 | 10:33 AM
National News
Reactions to Trump's statement on violence in Virginia August 12, 2017 | 6:37 PM
World News
White nationalist clashes in Virginia linked to deaths of 2 people aboard crashed helicopter, officials say August 12, 2017 | 6:36 PM
Local News
Police say fox bit 2 people in Maine over 2 days August 12, 2017 | 2:03 PM
National News
President Trump condemns Charlottesville violence August 12, 2017 | 1:24 PM
National News
Political leaders call for end to violence in Charlottesville August 12, 2017 | 1:07 PM
People fly into the air as a vehicle drives into a group of protesters demonstrating against a white nationalist rally in Charlottesville, Va., Saturday, Aug. 12, 2017. The nationalists were holding the rally to protest plans by the city of Charlottesville to remove a statue of Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee. There were several hundred protesters marching in a long line when the car drove into a group of them. (Ryan M. Kelly/The Daily Progress via AP)
National News
Officials: White nationalist rally linked to 3 deaths August 12, 2017 | 11:35 AM
Local News
N.H. hospital emergency department to reopen after mystery odor August 12, 2017 | 9:02 AM
Local News
Portland police investigate fisherman's drowning August 12, 2017 | 8:46 AM
Local News
Police cruisers double as ice cream trucks August 12, 2017 | 8:35 AM
Local News
Massachusetts school removes ban on hair braid extensions August 12, 2017 | 8:35 AM
Local News
Maine psychiatric hospital to get new president this fall August 12, 2017 | 8:16 AM
Local News
Mainers to consider Medicaid expansion this fall August 12, 2017 | 8:04 AM
Local News
Most New Hampshire residents upbeat about economy August 12, 2017 | 5:19 AM
Local News
Massachusetts pushing ahead with renewable energy initiative August 12, 2017 | 5:18 AM
Local News
Vermont Meals on Wheels advocates worry as demand is up August 12, 2017 | 5:15 AM
13firesafety - Bluebird Acres Fire from 9/27/2007. ( East Longmeadow Fire Department)
Local News
Lessons not learned August 12, 2017 | 12:00 AM
Boston, MA - 8/12/2017 - Sarah Kanouse of Jamaica Plain and daughter Genesee Brown,8, were among approximately 300 who gathered for a Protest/rally on Boston Common in reaction to violence in Charlottesville, VA. - (Barry Chin/Globe Staff), Section: Metro, Reporter: Jeremy Fox, Topic: 13vigil, LOID: 8.3.3407073052.
Local News
Hundreds rally on Boston Common following violence in Charlottesville August 12, 2017 | 12:00 AM
Local News
Parole granted to man who fatally strangled woman in 1972 August 11, 2017 | 8:30 PM
Peabody, MA - 6/28/17 - Hale Irwin greets Ari Schultz, 5, and his parents during the US Senior Golf Open practice day at the Salem Country Club in Peabody, Mass., on Wednesday, June 28, 2017. Ari is a recent heart transplant patient and the first thing he wanted to do after leaving the hospital was watch baseball and golf. Irwin is his idol after seeing him successful hit a ball out of a tough spot on Youtube. This is the 38th annual US Senior Open and there are two days of practice preceding the start of the event. (Nicholas Pfosi for The Boston Globe) Reporter: Ben Volin Topic: Senior Open
Local News
Ari Schultz’s family to hold ‘celebration of life’ event August 11, 2017 | 7:08 PM
Local News
Police make an arrest after string of South Boston break-ins August 11, 2017 | 6:39 PM
epa06064310 Massachustts State Police troopers work at the scene of an accident after a taxi cab (R) struck several pedestrians in a taxi staging area for Logan Airport in East Boston, Massachusetts, USA, 03 July, 2017. The Massachusetts State Police report that ten people were injured and that they have no information to suggest that the crash was intentional. EPA/KEITH BEDFORD / THE BOSTON GLOBE
Local News
Taxi driver charged in crash that hurt 10 near Logan airport August 11, 2017 | 4:08 PM
Great white sharks feeding on a dead Minke whale off Provincetown.
Local News
Whale watchers got to see a great white shark munching on a dead whale for brunch August 11, 2017 | 1:23 PM
Local News
NH hospital is partially evacuated over odor, 19 workers treated August 11, 2017 | 12:30 PM
Christopher Kimball spoke with staff at Christopher Kimball’s Milk Street in downtown Boston.
Business
Chris Kimball wins ‘Milk Street’ trademark challenge August 11, 2017 | 11:45 AM
Local News
Sexual assault reported at Connecticut bookstore founded by Ralph Nader August 11, 2017 | 10:30 AM
Local News
Man accused of slapping lawyer during murder trial sentenced August 11, 2017 | 8:15 AM
Politics
Trump warns North Korea that US is 'locked and loaded' August 11, 2017 | 8:14 AM
National News
10 things to know for today August 11, 2017 | 7:37 AM