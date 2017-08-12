Elizabeth Warren ridicules Democrats who want to go ‘back to the center,’ receives ‘Warren 2020’ chants

"Apparently, I am the face of the problem," she told the crowd at a progressive summit.

Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass. speaks in a park in Berryville, Va., Monday, July 24, 2017, where Congressional Democrats unveiled their new agenda. (AP Photo/Cliff Owen)
Sen. Elizabeth Warren pictured speaking in Virginia last month. –Cliff Owen / AP
By
JONATHAN MARTIN
New York Times News Service,
August 12, 2017

Get Boston Globe's Political Happy Hour newsletter, your afternoon shot of politics, sent straight from the desk of Joshua Miller.

ATLANTA – Sen. Elizabeth Warren used a speech to a grass-roots conference Saturday to take direct aim at Democrats’ diminished moderate wing, ridiculing Clinton-era policies and jubilantly proclaiming that liberals had taken control of the party.

While not invoking former President Bill Clinton or Hillary Clinton by name, Warren sent an unambiguous message that she believes the Clinton effort to push Democrats toward the political center should be relegated to history.

“The Democratic Party isn’t going back to the days of welfare reform and the crime bill,” she said, highlighting measures Bill Clinton signed into law as president that are reviled by much of the left. “It is not going to happen.”

Advertisement

Yet Warren, D-Mass., who is widely thought to be considering running for president in 2020, noted to about 1,000 activists here for the yearly Netroots Nation meeting that they hardly needed to worry about the party shifting to the middle as it did in the 1990s. Liberals, she said, have taken charge.

“We are not the gate-crashers of today’s Democratic Party,” Warren said, invoking a term first used to describe the liberal blogosphere that emerged a decade ago. “We are not a wing of today’s Democratic Party. We are the heart and soul of today’s Democratic Party.”

Despite Warren’s words, deep divisions remain in the Democratic Party in the aftermath of the 2016 presidential campaign. There is the familiar center-versus-liberal divide as well as an increasingly animated clash between economic-focused activists on the far left and liberals driven more by issues of race, gender and identity.

While Warren first rose to stardom on the left because of her populist jeremiads against concentrated economic power, she sought to use her remarks in Atlanta to broaden her indictment against what she calls “a rigged system.” Expanding her signature attacks on Wall Street and its political influence, she said women, African-Americans, undocumented immigrants and lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender people were all suffering from fundamental inequities.

Advertisement

Warren lampooned a recent New York Times opinion article, “Back to the Center, Democrats,” by Mark Penn, a onetime Clinton strategist, and Andrew Stein, a former New York City Council president. “The path forward is to go back to locking up nonviolent drug offenders and ripping more holes in our economic safety net,” she said of their argument.

Still, Warren implored the crowd not to push others out of the movement.

“If we’re going to be the people who lead the Democratic Party back from the wilderness and lead our country out of this dark time, then we can’t waste energy arguing about whose issue matters more or who in our alliance should be voted off the island,” she said, drawing applause.

The annual Netroots gathering began in 2006 when it was called “YearlyKos” and sponsored by the Daily Kos blog. But it has grown in scale, mirroring the rise of liberals in the party.

The conference has also become a proving ground for would-be Democratic presidential candidates. Warren did little to dissuade a friendly crowd from thinking she, too, was eyeing a White House run.

Recalling the moment this year when Sen. Mitch McConnell of Kentucky, the majority leader, rebuked her for not following Senate rules — and said, “nevertheless she persisted” — Warren repeated the line that has become a rallying cry for her. When she vowed to the crowd in Atlanta that she “would persist,” chants of “Warren 2020” rose up.

TOPICS: Politics Elizabeth Warren
Want to see what readers are saying about our stories?
Check out the conversations on Boston.com's Facebook Page
Tips? Corrections? Feedback? Email us at tips@boston.com
Close
Boston.com on the go!
Download our free app.
Download on the App Store Get it on Google Play
National News
Average US gas prices jump 8 cents thanks to crude costs August 13, 2017 | 11:25 AM
Shark
Local News
Watch: Great white shark leaps airborne to steal catch off Cape Cod fisherman's line August 13, 2017 | 11:17 AM
People fly into the air as a vehicle drives into a group of protesters demonstrating against a white nationalist rally in Charlottesville, Va., Saturday, Aug. 12, 2017. The nationalists were holding the rally to protest plans by the city of Charlottesville to remove a statue of Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee. There were several hundred protesters marching in a long line when the car drove into a group of them. (Ryan M. Kelly/The Daily Progress via AP)
National News
Romney on Charlottesville violence: 'Not supremacy, barbarism' August 13, 2017 | 10:33 AM
National News
Reactions to Trump's statement on violence in Virginia August 12, 2017 | 6:37 PM
World News
White nationalist clashes in Virginia linked to deaths of 2 people aboard crashed helicopter, officials say August 12, 2017 | 6:36 PM
Obituaries
Longtime Boston radio host Neil Chayet dies at 78 August 12, 2017 | 4:45 PM
FILE--In this March 8, 2017, file photo, Maine Gov. Paul LePage speaks at a town hall meeting in Yarmouth, Maine. An emerging debate about whether elected officials are violating people's free speech rights by blocking them on social media is spreading across the nation as First Amendment advocates file lawsuits or warn politicians to stop. (AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty, file)
Politics
8 Democrats now running to replace Governor LePage August 12, 2017 | 2:22 PM
Local News
Police say fox bit 2 people in Maine over 2 days August 12, 2017 | 2:03 PM
National News
President Trump condemns Charlottesville violence August 12, 2017 | 1:24 PM
National News
Political leaders call for end to violence in Charlottesville August 12, 2017 | 1:07 PM
Events
Rednecks get their own summer festival in Maine August 12, 2017 | 12:58 PM
People fly into the air as a vehicle drives into a group of protesters demonstrating against a white nationalist rally in Charlottesville, Va., Saturday, Aug. 12, 2017. The nationalists were holding the rally to protest plans by the city of Charlottesville to remove a statue of Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee. There were several hundred protesters marching in a long line when the car drove into a group of them. (Ryan M. Kelly/The Daily Progress via AP)
National News
Officials: White nationalist rally linked to 3 deaths August 12, 2017 | 11:35 AM
Crime
Rhode Island man charged with DUI after boat crashes into sandbar August 12, 2017 | 9:57 AM
Local News
N.H. hospital emergency department to reopen after mystery odor August 12, 2017 | 9:02 AM
Local News
Portland police investigate fisherman's drowning August 12, 2017 | 8:46 AM
Local News
Police cruisers double as ice cream trucks August 12, 2017 | 8:35 AM
Local News
Massachusetts school removes ban on hair braid extensions August 12, 2017 | 8:35 AM
Local News
Maine psychiatric hospital to get new president this fall August 12, 2017 | 8:16 AM
Local News
Mainers to consider Medicaid expansion this fall August 12, 2017 | 8:04 AM
Local News
Most New Hampshire residents upbeat about economy August 12, 2017 | 5:19 AM
Local News
Massachusetts pushing ahead with renewable energy initiative August 12, 2017 | 5:18 AM
Local News
Vermont Meals on Wheels advocates worry as demand is up August 12, 2017 | 5:15 AM
13firesafety - Bluebird Acres Fire from 9/27/2007. ( East Longmeadow Fire Department)
Local News
Lessons not learned August 12, 2017 | 12:00 AM
Boston, MA - 8/12/2017 - Sarah Kanouse of Jamaica Plain and daughter Genesee Brown,8, were among approximately 300 who gathered for a Protest/rally on Boston Common in reaction to violence in Charlottesville, VA. - (Barry Chin/Globe Staff), Section: Metro, Reporter: Jeremy Fox, Topic: 13vigil, LOID: 8.3.3407073052.
Local News
Hundreds rally on Boston Common following violence in Charlottesville August 12, 2017 | 12:00 AM
Local News
Parole granted to man who fatally strangled woman in 1972 August 11, 2017 | 8:30 PM
Peabody, MA - 6/28/17 - Hale Irwin greets Ari Schultz, 5, and his parents during the US Senior Golf Open practice day at the Salem Country Club in Peabody, Mass., on Wednesday, June 28, 2017. Ari is a recent heart transplant patient and the first thing he wanted to do after leaving the hospital was watch baseball and golf. Irwin is his idol after seeing him successful hit a ball out of a tough spot on Youtube. This is the 38th annual US Senior Open and there are two days of practice preceding the start of the event. (Nicholas Pfosi for The Boston Globe) Reporter: Ben Volin Topic: Senior Open
Local News
Ari Schultz’s family to hold ‘celebration of life’ event August 11, 2017 | 7:08 PM
Local News
Police make an arrest after string of South Boston break-ins August 11, 2017 | 6:39 PM
epa06064310 Massachustts State Police troopers work at the scene of an accident after a taxi cab (R) struck several pedestrians in a taxi staging area for Logan Airport in East Boston, Massachusetts, USA, 03 July, 2017. The Massachusetts State Police report that ten people were injured and that they have no information to suggest that the crash was intentional. EPA/KEITH BEDFORD / THE BOSTON GLOBE
Local News
Taxi driver charged in crash that hurt 10 near Logan airport August 11, 2017 | 4:08 PM
Great white sharks feeding on a dead Minke whale off Provincetown.
Local News
Whale watchers got to see a great white shark munching on a dead whale for brunch August 11, 2017 | 1:23 PM
Local News
NH hospital is partially evacuated over odor, 19 workers treated August 11, 2017 | 12:30 PM