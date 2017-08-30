Charlie Baker’s bill would make deadly opioid deals manslaughter

Mass. Gov. Charlie Baker addresses a gathering after signing into law the Pregnant Workers Fairness Act during a ceremony at the Statehouse, Thursday, July 27, 2017, in Boston. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)
Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker. –Charles Krupa / AP, File
By
The AP
August 30, 2017

Get Boston Globe's Political Happy Hour newsletter, your afternoon shot of politics, sent straight from the desk of Joshua Miller.

BOSTON (AP) — Dealing dangerous drugs that lead to another person’s death would be considered manslaughter and be punishable by at least five years in prison, under legislation filed Wednesday by Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker in response to the state’s continuing opioid abuse epidemic.

The proposed change in Massachusetts law, one of several unveiled by the Republican governor during a visit to a treatment and recovery center in South Boston, would match an existing statute for people who cause a death while driving drunk.

Another bill would allow the state to quickly follow the lead of the federal government in classifying new and potentially dangerous illegal drugs that emerge on the street.

Advertisement

The proposals, Baker said, ‘‘will give prosecutors and public safety officers the ability to better respond to new drugs coming into our communities, and to hold accountable drug dealers who put profits over the lives of other people.’’

The state Department of Public Health reported that the synthetic drug fentanyl was present in 81 percent of opioid-related deaths in the first three months of 2017, up from only 19 percent three years ago.

Earlier this year, state police reported the synthetic opioid carfentanil — 100 times stronger than fentanyl and sometimes used as an elephant tranquilizer — had been identified for the first time in Massachusetts in drug samples tested from Brockton and Quincy.

While the Baker administration previously focused efforts toward prevention and treatment, the legislative package announced Wednesday concentrates squarely on law enforcement’s role in stemming the addiction crisis that has claimed thousands of lives in recent years.

Two other bills filed by Baker, while not directly related to illegal drugs, target gang activity often associated with narcotics distribution.

One proposal calls for strengthening the state’s witness protection law to better shield from harm people who help police identify or prosecute criminals. Another seeks to close a loophole in state law and treat solicitation of murder — the attempt to hire someone to commit a murder — as a felony punishable by up to 20 years behind bars.

TOPICS: Politics Local News Gov. Charlie Baker
Want to see what readers are saying about our stories?
Check out the conversations on Boston.com's Facebook Page
Tips? Corrections? Feedback? Email us at tips@boston.com
Close
Boston.com on the go!
Download our free app.
Download on the App Store Get it on Google Play
Business
A Mass. company is recalling 32,000 pounds of cooked chicken sausage August 30, 2017 | 9:06 PM
FILE - In this Aug. 29, 2017 file photo, conservative commentator Tom Lahren attends Politicon in Pasadena, Calif. Fox News Channel has hired Lahren, who has hosted shows on The Blaze and One America News Network along with working for a political action committee supporting President Donald Trump. The network said on Wednesday, Aug. 30, that Lahren will have a “signature role” on a digital product under development and be a commentator on the network’s opinion programming. (Photo by Colin Young-Wolff/Invision/AP, File)
Media
Fox News hires conservative commentator Tomi Lahren August 30, 2017 | 8:01 PM
A ball of ants floating in the water in a neighborhood west of Houston after flooding caused by Hurricane Harvey on Monday.
National News
Fire ants are yet another hazard in Houston’s flooded streets August 30, 2017 | 6:49 PM
FILE - In this Feb. 4, 2009 file photo, Dennis-Anthony Wyrzykowski of Carmel Laboratories LLC, poses in front of an alter in a chapel at a Carmelite monastery, in Millbury, Mass. Wyrzykowski has filed a federal lawsuit against cosmetics giant L'Oreal, accusing the company of stealing patented technology in an anti-aging wrinkle cream that his charity was selling to raise money for the poor. Dennis Wyrzykowski and his company, Carmel Laboratories LLC, have been joined in the lawsuit by the University of Massachusetts Medical School, which developed the technology and licensed it to Carmel in 2009. (AP Photo/Steven Senne, File)
Local News
Former monk sues cosmetics giant over anti-aging formula August 30, 2017 | 5:28 PM
Local News
Former executive director of veterans group arrested August 30, 2017 | 5:13 PM
People evacuate a neighborhood inundated after water was released from nearby Addicks Reservoir when it reached capacity due to Tropical Storm Harvey on Wednesday, Aug. 30, 2017, in Houston. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
National News
Floodwaters drop in Houston as Harvey takes a second swipe August 30, 2017 | 4:58 PM
Local News
Authorities: Maine girl, 5, picked up dad's gun, fatally shot herself August 30, 2017 | 4:29 PM
BOSTON, MA - 9/01/2016: TIRED taking a break is Lina Guo a BU student who sits a walkway on Wadsworth street. Students returning - moving in craziness. Sept 1st in Boston - is also called allston christmas because all the things that are left behind when people move out and in to apartments. so we are primarily looking apartments moving in and out, moments , the craziness. Allston Brighton (David L Ryan/Globe Staff Photo) SECTION: METRO TOPIC 02allstonchristmasphotos
Local News
How to stay sane on Allston Christmas—whether you're moving or not August 30, 2017 | 3:01 PM
FILE - In this Saturday, Aug. 26, 2017, file photo, the Rockport-Fulton high school gymnasium walls expose the interior after Tropical Storm Harvey ripped through Rockport, Texas. Schools across Houston and parts of Texas' Gulf Coast will remain shuttered through Labor Day - and possibly much longer - because many buildings and roadways may need repairs even after Harvey's unprecedented floodwaters subside. (Wagner Austin/American-Statesman via AP, File)
Local News
Residents of Rockport, Massachusetts raise relief money for 'sister city' in Texas August 30, 2017 | 1:31 PM
Braintree, MA - 8/24/2017 - Mavis L. Wanczyk winner of the $758,700,000 winning Powerball Lottery. - (Barry Chin/Globe Staff), Section: Metro, Reporter: Travis Anderson, Topic: 25Powerball Winner, LOID: 8.3.3526112897.
Local News
Police warn against scams using the Powerball winner's name August 30, 2017 | 1:26 PM
WireCategories: Foreign WorkFolder: BCOM
Local News
Many ferries to Block Island canceled due to poor conditions August 30, 2017 | 11:38 AM
Cody McLemore pushes a wagon filled with sandbags as he fortifies his house in the flooded Clearfield Farm subdivision, in anticipation of more flooding from Tropical Storm Harvey, in Lake Charles, La., Tuesday, Aug. 29, 2017. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)
National News
Louisiana residents hope sandbags will keep Harvey water out August 30, 2017 | 11:35 AM
Local News
Massachusetts police warned about patronizing strip clubs August 30, 2017 | 11:25 AM
In this photo provided by Beulah Johnson, evacuees sit in the bleachers at the Bowers Civic Center in Port Arthur, Texas, Wednesday, Aug. 30, 2017, after floodwaters caused by Tropical Storm Harvey inundated the facility overnight. Authorities said it's not clear where the evacuees will go. (Beulah Johnson via AP)
National News
Harvey pays a return visit, swamps evacuee shelter in Texas August 30, 2017 | 11:22 AM
Business
Facebook to open new office in Kendall Square, adding hundreds of jobs August 30, 2017 | 9:01 AM
Raccoon
Local News
Raccoon stuck in Rhode Island sewer grate freed by animal clinic August 30, 2017 | 8:49 AM
Local News
Maine middle school to ban cellphones over bullying concerns August 30, 2017 | 8:38 AM
Joey Zeitz, 11, poses with a wax figure of New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady at the Dreamland Wax Museum on Monday, Aug. 28, 2017, in Boston. Officials at the new wax museum say they're embracing the extra attention brought by online hecklers who have lampooned some of the attraction's likenesses. (AP Photo/Stephan Savoia)
Local News
Boston wax museum revels in ridicule as critics lampoon its statues August 30, 2017 | 8:35 AM
Local News
Worcester police seeking video in case of girl strangled, thrown off bridge August 30, 2017 | 8:25 AM
Local News
A history of the Green Line extension to Somerville August 30, 2017 | 8:20 AM
FILE - In this Aug. 29, 2017 aerial file photo, a neighborhood near Addicks Reservoir are flooded by rain from Harvey, in Houston. Houston’s population is growing quickly, but when Harvey hit last weekend there were far fewer homes and other properties in the area with flood insurance than just five years ago, according to an Associated Press investigation. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip, File)
National News
Harvey horror: Shivering tot found clinging to drowned mom August 30, 2017 | 8:06 AM
Residents of Cypress Lake Dr. use boats to transport others and retrieve items from flooded homes in Moss Bluff, La., Tuesday, Aug. 29, 2017. (Rick Hickman/American Press via AP)
National News
Harvey makes landfall, again August 30, 2017 | 8:02 AM
FILE- In this Dec. 15, 2016, file photo, Sarah Palin, political commentator and former Governor of Alaska, walks on the sideline before an NFL football game between the Seattle Seahawks and the Los Angeles Rams in Seattle. A federal judge on Tuesday, Aug. 29, 2017, tossed out a defamation lawsuit by Palin against The New York Times, saying the former Alaska governor failed to show the newspaper knew it was publishing false statements in an editorial before quickly correcting them. (AP Photo/Scott Eklund, File)
Media
Judge rejects Sarah Palin's lawsuit against The New York Times August 29, 2017 | 9:46 PM
FILE - This Dec. 31, 2001 file photo shows Hugo Ferreira, lead singer of the rock group Tantric performing in Louisville, Ky. Ferreira is disputing charges that he sold used cars in Massachusetts without a license. He says he sold three cars he owned that were stored on a lot owned by a properly licensed dealer in adjacent Lunenburg that has since closed, but says that doesn’t amount to running an illegal dealership. A clerk magistrate is reviewing whether there’s probable cause to prosecute. (AP Photo/Timothy D. Easley, File)
Local News
Tantric lead singer denies he's unlicensed used-car dealer August 29, 2017 | 9:16 PM
Plymouth, MA 10/24/11 The English Village is viewed, looking toward Cape Cod Bay. Roleplayers and native peoples model life in 1627 on Plimoth Plantation, on Monday, October 24, 2011. They cook meals that would have been served at the first Thanksgiving. (Pat Greenhouse/Globe Staff); Reporter: Emily Sweeney; Section: Regional; Slug: XXsothanks
Local News
Plimoth Plantation employees are unhappy with working conditions August 29, 2017 | 8:56 PM
New England Patriots Chairman and CEO Robert Kraft throws a football into the crowd following a launch of a Patriots New Hampshire Lottery scratch ticket game at the State House in Concord, N.H., on Tuesday, Aug. 29, 2017. The game, which is available only in New Hampshire in 1,200 stores starting Tuesday, features four, $100,000 grand prizes and the chance to enter a series of second-chance drawings to win Patriot tickets. (Elizabeth Frantz/Concord Monitor via AP)
Local News
Patriots-inspired lottery tickets debut in NH August 29, 2017 | 8:45 PM
Police worked at the shooting scene Tuesday.
Local News
Shooting of teen in Somerville was ‘not a random act’ August 29, 2017 | 8:32 PM
Boston, Massachusetts -- 4/23/2015-- Students file across the BU College of Communication campus at Boston University in Boston, Massachusetts April 23, 2015. Jessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff Topic: Reporter:
Education
Boston University is talking about merging with another local college August 29, 2017 | 7:19 PM
Restaurants
Route 1’s iconic Ship Restaurant has been demolished August 29, 2017 | 6:33 PM
Homes are flooded near the Addicks Reservoir as floodwaters from Tropical Storm Harvey rise Tuesday, Aug. 29, 2017, in Houston. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)
National News
What the Boston area is doing for Harvey victims—and how you can help August 29, 2017 | 4:19 PM