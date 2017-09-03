Former mayor considering independent bid for governor in Maine

Get Boston Globe's Political Happy Hour newsletter , your afternoon shot of politics, sent straight from the desk of Joshua Miller.

LEWISTON, Maine (AP) — Count Jon Jenkins among those mulling a run for governor in Maine.

The former mayor of Lewiston and Auburn, former state senator and martial arts expert tells the Sun Journal that he’s preparing to run for governor as an independent “provided that things fall in place.”

The 65-year-old said the pieces are coming together “for a legitimate, full-time campaign.”

So far, there are more than a dozen candidates including nine Democrats registered to run in the 2018 gubernatorial race. Others, including former Democratic Gov. John Baldacci, are considering running. Republican Gov. Paul LePage can’t run again due to term limits.

Jenkins jokingly says that he realizes “half the state of Maine is running.” For now, Jenkins is on a listening tour when he’s not teaching martial arts.

