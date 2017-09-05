Read Barack Obama’s statement on DACA phase-out

Former president Barack Obama speaks at the University of Chicago in April.
Former President Barack Obama speaks at the University of Chicago in April. –Charles Rex Arbogast / Associated Press
By
September 5, 2017

Get Boston Globe's Political Happy Hour newsletter, your afternoon shot of politics, sent straight from the desk of Joshua Miller.

Former President Barack Obama released a statement criticizing the Trump administration’s decision to rescind the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program Tuesday afternoon, saying that phasing out the program was “wrong,” “self-defeating,” and “cruel.”

Read Obama’s full statement below.

Immigration can be a controversial topic. We all want safe, secure borders and a dynamic economy, and people of goodwill can have legitimate disagreements about how to fix our immigration system so that everybody plays by the rules.

But that’s not what the action that the White House took today is about. This is about young people who grew up in America – kids who study in our schools, young adults who are starting careers, patriots who pledge allegiance to our flag. These Dreamers are Americans in their hearts, in their minds, in every single way but one: on paper. They were brought to this country by their parents, sometimes even as infants. They may not know a country besides ours. They may not even know a language besides English. They often have no idea they’re undocumented until they apply for a job, or college, or a driver’s license.

Over the years, politicians of both parties have worked together to write legislation that would have told these young people – our young people – that if your parents brought you here as a child, if you’ve been here a certain number of years, and if you’re willing to go to college or serve in our military, then you’ll get a chance to stay and earn your citizenship. And for years while I was President, I asked Congress to send me such a bill.

That bill never came. And because it made no sense to expel talented, driven, patriotic young people from the only country they know solely because of the actions of their parents, my administration acted to lift the shadow of deportation from these young people, so that they could continue to contribute to our communities and our country. We did so based on the well-established legal principle of prosecutorial discretion, deployed by Democratic and Republican presidents alike, because our immigration enforcement agencies have limited resources, and it makes sense to focus those resources on those who come illegally to this country to do us harm. Deportations of criminals went up. Some 800,000 young people stepped forward, met rigorous requirements, and went through background checks. And America grew stronger as a result.

But today, that shadow has been cast over some of our best and brightest young people once again. To target these young people is wrong – because they have done nothing wrong. It is self-defeating – because they want to start new businesses, staff our labs, serve in our military, and otherwise contribute to the country we love. And it is cruel. What if our kid’s science teacher, or our friendly neighbor turns out to be a Dreamer? Where are we supposed to send her? To a country she doesn’t know or remember, with a language she may not even speak?

Let’s be clear: the action taken today isn’t required legally. It’s a political decision, and a moral question. Whatever concerns or complaints Americans may have about immigration in general, we shouldn’t threaten the future of this group of young people who are here through no fault of their own, who pose no threat, who are not taking away anything from the rest of us. They are that pitcher on our kid’s softball team, that first responder who helps out his community after a disaster, that cadet in ROTC who wants nothing more than to wear the uniform of the country that gave him a chance. Kicking them out won’t lower the unemployment rate, or lighten anyone’s taxes, or raise anybody’s wages.

It is precisely because this action is contrary to our spirit, and to common sense, that business leaders, faith leaders, economists, and Americans of all political stripes called on the administration not to do what it did today. And now that the White House has shifted its responsibility for these young people to Congress, it’s up to Members of Congress to protect these young people and our future. I’m heartened by those who’ve suggested that they should. And I join my voice with the majority of Americans who hope they step up and do it with a sense of moral urgency that matches the urgency these young people feel.

Ultimately, this is about basic decency. This is about whether we are a people who kick hopeful young strivers out of America, or whether we treat them the way we’d want our own kids to be treated. It’s about who we are as a people – and who we want to be.

What makes us American is not a question of what we look like, or where our names come from, or the way we pray. What makes us American is our fidelity to a set of ideals – that all of us are created equal; that all of us deserve the chance to make of our lives what we will; that all of us share an obligation to stand up, speak out, and secure our most cherished values for the next generation. That’s how America has traveled this far. That’s how, if we keep at it, we will ultimately reach that more perfect union.

Advertisement
TOPICS: Politics National News Barack Obama Donald Trump
Want to see what readers are saying about our stories?
Check out the conversations on Boston.com's Facebook Page
Tips? Corrections? Feedback? Email us at tips@boston.com
Close
Boston.com on the go!
Download our free app.
Download on the App Store Get it on Google Play
Local News
Police shut down MIT party featuring an indoor waterfall and DJ September 6, 2017 | 5:37 PM
Weather
Why Hurricane Irma has left forecasters speechless September 6, 2017 | 4:38 PM
The Boston skyline viewed from the return ferry back from George's Island.
Local News
What a future sea barrier in Boston would look like September 6, 2017 | 3:55 PM
Local News
Judge dismisses sex assault lawsuit against Brown University September 6, 2017 | 3:40 PM
National News
15 states and D.C. are suing the Trump administration over ending DACA September 6, 2017 | 3:40 PM
Local News
R.I. man arrested after his 2-month-old son was hospitalized with injuries September 6, 2017 | 3:37 PM
In this June 17, 2015, file photo, marijuana plants grow at LifeLine Labs in Cottage Grove, Minn.
Local News
The top pot regulator in Mass. is committed to a timely rollout of the law September 6, 2017 | 3:04 PM
Local News
DA: Man tried to start a house fire with his estranged wife and children inside September 6, 2017 | 1:46 PM
Education
Corey Lewandowski is heading to Harvard as a visiting fellow September 6, 2017 | 1:08 PM
World News
8 questions about monster storm Hurricane Irma, answered September 6, 2017 | 11:52 AM
Local News
Minor earthquake strikes Massachusetts; no damage reported September 6, 2017 | 10:54 AM
Local News
Endicott College mourns sudden loss of student September 6, 2017 | 10:53 AM
Local News
‘It is a heartbreaking day, unquestionably.’ September 6, 2017 | 8:45 AM
Mills along the Merrimack River were once the prime economic mover in Lowell.
Local News
A tale of two cities, and both of them are Lowell September 6, 2017 | 8:32 AM
The Portsmouth Naval Shipyard in Kittery, Maine, is seen from across the Piscataqua River, Saturday, May 14, 2005, in Portsmouth, N.H. Shipyard workers along with Maine and New Hampshire's congressional delegations are protesting the shipyard's inclusion on a list of bases proposed to be closed by the Defense Department. (AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty) / OUTTAKe 0706
Local News
Navy awards $4.9 million contract for work at Maine shipyard September 6, 2017 | 8:25 AM
police tape
Local News
Police: Man fled traffic stop and caused gas leak in New Hampshire crash September 6, 2017 | 8:17 AM
Local News
Leominster man charged with fatally stabbing brother September 6, 2017 | 8:15 AM
policelights
Local News
1 dead in Granby motorcycle crash September 6, 2017 | 8:06 AM
National News
10 things to know for today September 6, 2017 | 6:05 AM
Local News
Lowell church worker jailed on child pornography charges September 6, 2017 | 5:08 AM
Worcester, MA- August 30, 2017: The Interstate 290 bridge over Lake Qyinsigamond in Worcester, MA on August 30, 2017. (A 7-year-old girl was dozing on a chair at a late-summer cookout at her grandparents’ house this weekend when a 35-year-old man kidnapped her, choked her, and heaved her off a bridge into a lake, authorities said. She swam for her life and survived. Now her alleged attacker, Joshua Hubert, faces charges. His motives are still unclear. “She was put in a car, strangled, and thrown off a bridge into Lake Quinsigamond,” Worcester police said Monday in a statement. “She survived the drop and swam to shore, where she was eventually discovered with visible, but not life-threatening injuries.”) (CRAIG F. WALKER/GLOBE STAFF) section: metro reporter:
Local News
What we know about the case of the 7-year-old girl who was kidnapped, thrown from a bridge September 6, 2017 | 5:00 AM
Docmary Reyes, 21, a DACA recipient, joins supporters of the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals, during a protest march in downtown Los Angeles on Tuesday, Sept. 5, 2017. Almost 800,000 young immigrants who were brought to the U.S. illegally as children or overstayed their visas could see their lives upended after the Trump administration announced Tuesday it is ending the Obama-era program that protected them from deportation.
National News
What is DACA? A look at the immigrant program Trump is ending September 6, 2017 | 4:12 AM
WASHINGTON, DC - JUNE 20: U.S. Sen. Jeanne Shaheen (D-NH) (C) talks to reporters with Sens. Chris Coons (D-DE) and Martin Heinrich (D-NM) (R) following the weekly Democratic policy luncheon at the U.S. Capitol June 20, 2017 in Washington, DC. Democrats again complained about how Republicans are working behind closed doors on legislation to replace the Affordable Care Act, or Obamacare. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)
Politics
NH senator rips Russian firm with offices in Woburn in Times op-ed September 6, 2017 | 12:59 AM
Pete Frates, who inspired the ice bucket challenge, sits beside his wife, Julie, is during a ceremony at City Hall in Boston where Tuesday, Sept. 5, 2017 was declared Pete Frates Day by Boston Mayor Marty Walsh. (AP Photo/Bill Sikes)
Local News
Pete Frates honored in Boston September 5, 2017 | 9:42 PM
Peter Sousi and Michael Federico, both of Roslindale, walk on the beach Aug. 23, 1972.
Local News
This is what Revere Beach used to look like September 5, 2017 | 9:09 PM
08/31/2017 BOSTON, MA Mayor Marty Walsh (cq) spoke during a candlelight vigil for National Overdose Awareness Day at City Hall Plaza in Boston. (Aram Boghosian for The Boston Globe)
Politics
'This is betrayal' September 5, 2017 | 5:17 PM
Local News
20-year-old arrested for 3 alleged assaults in Boston and Cambridge September 5, 2017 | 1:21 PM
Local News
Boston University students found a time capsule from 1915 September 5, 2017 | 1:17 PM
Local News
Police: Driver tried to flee after striking 7-year-old September 5, 2017 | 12:42 PM
Local News
Man shoots way into closed Connecticut pharmacy, steals drugs September 5, 2017 | 12:25 PM