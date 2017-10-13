Elizabeth Warren raising $1M per month ahead of next year’s election

Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass. speaks to governors at the Senate Health, Education, Labor, and Pensions Committee during a hearing to discuses ways to stabilize health insurance markets​on Capitol Hill in Washington, Thursday, Sept. 7, 2017. ( AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana)
Sen. Elizabeth Warren. –Jose Luis Magana / AP
AP,
6:38 AM

Get Boston Globe's Political Happy Hour newsletter, your afternoon shot of politics, sent straight from the desk of Joshua Miller.

BOSTON (AP) — U.S. Sen. Elizabeth Warren has been raising more than $1 million a month this year as she bulks up her campaign account ahead of the 2018 election.

A Warren campaign aide says the Massachusetts Democrat raked in about $3 million during the past three months. That leaves her with $12.8 million in cash.

Her third quarter haul was slightly less than the $3.4 million she raised during the second quarter of the year and down from the $5.2 million she raised during the first quarter.

Warren’s campaign said 78 percent of the third quarter donations were $25 or under.

Republicans hoping to unseat Warren include one-time Mitt Romney aide Beth Lindstrom, state Rep. Geoff Diehl, technology entrepreneur Shiva Ayyadurai and businessman John Kingston, who has poured $3 million into his own campaign.

Advertisement
TOPICS: Politics Local News
Want to see what readers are saying about our stories?
Check out the conversations on Boston.com's Facebook Page
Tips? Corrections? Feedback? Email us at tips@boston.com
Santa Paula firefighter Tyler Zeller, right, hoses down a hot spot with the help of Jesse Phillips, Thursday, Oct. 12, 2017, in Sonoma, Calif. Firefighters from across the state have been brought in to help battle the blazers that started Sunday night.
National News
Californians under siege try to fight fires, find loved ones October 13, 2017 | 7:09 AM
Politics
'Morning Joe' host Scarborough officially leaves GOP October 13, 2017 | 6:49 AM
President Donald Trump smiles as he announces in the East Room of the White House in Washington, Thursday, Oct. 12, 2017, that Kirstjen Nielsen, a cybersecurity expert and deputy White House chief of staff is his choice to be the next Homeland Security Secretary.
Politics
Trump to scrap critical health care subsidies, hitting Obamacare again October 13, 2017 | 1:12 AM
Local News
Bill, Chelsea Clinton bringing student conference to Boston October 13, 2017 | 12:34 AM
Local News
Police: Man kills wife, injures mother-in-law in cleaver attack in Vermont October 12, 2017 | 9:36 PM
Local News
Boston officer charged with stealing bank robbery money October 12, 2017 | 8:18 PM
Local News
After-school program worker pleads not guilty to child rape October 12, 2017 | 8:14 PM
Boston, MA - 10/12/2017 - Hubweek Future Forum: Former Secretary of State John Kerry, interviewed by Bank of America's Anne Finucane, on the future of diplomacy. - (Barry Chin/Globe Staff), Section: Lifestyle, Reporter: Michael Levenson, Topic: 13HubKerry, LOID: 8.3.3984866704.
Politics
John Kerry says the Trump administration is 'lying' about the Iran deal October 12, 2017 | 7:01 PM
In this Wednesday, Oct. 4, 2017 photo a plate of fire-roasted mussels sits at a restaurant in Freeport, Maine. The state's mussels are beloved by seafood fans near and far, but the annual harvest has dipped in recent years. Harvesters collected less than 1.8 million pounds of mussel meat in 2016. (AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty)
Food
Maine had worst year for mussel harvest in 4 decades last year October 12, 2017 | 5:40 PM
Local News
3 people hurt in farm silo blast in Maine October 12, 2017 | 5:34 PM
A worker pushes grocery carts in front of a Market Basket supermarket location, Thursday, Aug. 28, 2014, in Chelsea, Mass. A six-week standoff between thousands of employees of a New England supermarket chain and management has ended with the news that the beloved former CEO Arthur T. Demoulas is back in control after buying the entire company. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)
Local News
Woman gets pinned under vehicle, dies outside Market Basket October 12, 2017 | 5:08 PM
A golden retriever was shot and killed by a neighbor in Lakeville on Oct. 8, 2017.
Local News
Lakeville man charged after fatally shooting neighbor's golden retriever October 12, 2017 | 3:44 PM
Mandatory Credit: Photo by SHAWN THEW/EPA-EFE/REX/Shutterstock (9119522d) Elizabeth Warren DACA recipients and pro-immigrant advocacy groups protest t the US Capitol, Washington, USA - 05 Oct 2017 US Democratic Senator from Massachusetts Elizabeth Warren delivers remarks during a news conference with DACA recipients and pro-immigrant advocacy groups to demand passage of a 'Clean Dream Act', at the US Capitol in Washington, DC, USA, 05 October 2017.
Politics
Elizabeth Warren to Trump: What happened to your national emergency on opioids? October 12, 2017 | 3:01 PM
Rhonda LeRocque, a Tewksbury woman who was killed in the Las Vegas attack.
Local News
Husband of Vegas shooting victim from Tewksbury: 'I was with her the entire time' October 12, 2017 | 1:13 PM
FILE - In this April 8, 2015, file photo, customers walk into Howard Johnson's Restaurant in Lake George, N.Y. Jonathan LaRock, the owner of the nation's last Howard Johnson's restaurant has been charged with sexually abusing or harassing more than a dozen female employees of his upstate business. (AP Photo/Mike Groll, File)
Restaurants
Owner of last Howard Johnson's restaurant charged with sexual abuse October 12, 2017 | 12:56 PM
Local News
First debate in Boston mayoral campaign is contentious October 12, 2017 | 9:03 AM
National News
Family held captive by Taliban-linked group released October 12, 2017 | 8:49 AM
Local News
One very big sukkah in search of a new home October 12, 2017 | 8:48 AM
In this 1969 photo released by NASA, astronaut Buzz Aldrin walks on the surface of the moon near the leg of the lunar module Eagle during the Apollo 11 mission. Astronaut Neil Armstrong, who took the photograph, is reflected in Aldrin's visor. From Thursday, Oct. 12, 2017 through Nov. 2., Skinner Auctioneers and Appraisers is selling more than 400 vintage prints of photos, including the photo of Aldrin, made by American astronauts from 1961 to 1972. (Neil Armstrong/NASA via AP)
National News
Rare photos by early NASA astronauts being auctioned off October 12, 2017 | 8:40 AM
Local News
Mass. woman sentenced after causing multiday search for Ohio teen October 12, 2017 | 8:26 AM
Local News
Driver will not face charges after Holbrook girl hit, killed October 12, 2017 | 8:24 AM
Local News
Springfield Walmart closes after bomb threat; nothing suspicious found October 12, 2017 | 8:19 AM
policelights
Local News
Agawam police: Crash held up traffic while occupants disappeared October 12, 2017 | 8:14 AM
Local News
Skinny dippers disrupt Salisbury wedding reception October 12, 2017 | 8:09 AM
Local News
Body of woman discovered on Revere Beach October 12, 2017 | 7:14 AM
National News
Former Trump aide Bannon had ties to Harvey Weinstein October 12, 2017 | 3:49 AM
National News
Search for mother trapped in fires ends in heartbreak October 12, 2017 | 3:26 AM
National News
Deadly and vast California wildfires could gain momentum October 12, 2017 | 3:11 AM
Wrentham, MA, 11/24/06 - A police office, left, monitors the line that formed outside the coach store at Wrentham Outlets on Friday, Nov. 24, 2006. A line of 250 people formed around the block waiting for Coach boutique to open its doors. Despite the cold and wet weather, throng of shoppers arrived around midnight for black friday shopping. At 1am cars were circling the parking lot looking for spots, traffic was backed up two miles on I-495 north from the exit to the mall. (Globe Photo/ Wiqan Ang) Desk: Business Category: Page 1 Reporter: Jenn Abelson 617-929-3037, 617-308-0830 Editor: Shirley Leung
Business
Coach company is changing its name October 11, 2017 | 9:54 PM
FILE - In this Aug. 23, 2017, file photo, defendant Tyerell Przybycien, of Spanish Fork, looks on during his preliminary hearing, in 4th District Court, Provo, Utah. A Utah judge was considering Wednesday, Oct. 11, 2017, whether Przybycien, an 18-year-old accused of filming the suicide of a high school classmate should stand trial for murder after prosecutors said he bought a rope and helped the girl tie a noose before she hanged herself. (Scott Sommerdorf/The Salt Lake Tribune via AP, File)
National News
Judge weighs trial for Utah teen accused of taping girl's suicide October 11, 2017 | 9:34 PM