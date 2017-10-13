Trump is lashing out at enemies again. Is this time different?

WASHINGTON — Tweet. Downplay. Denounce. Repeat.

The cycles of chaos and rhetorical attacks that have been a hallmark of Donald Trump’s presidency reached another peak this week, forcing a rare public appearance Thursday by chief of staff John Kelly, who appeared before the White House press corps in a bid to smooth the waters.

Speaking publicly for the first time in months, the retired Marine general dismissed reports that he was unhappy in his White House job and that he was on the verge of quitting or being fired. He sought to give the impression that all was normal in recent days while the president was publicly feuding on Twitter with the National Football League, all of Puerto Rico, his own secretary of state, and Republican Senator Bob Corker of Tennessee — to name just a few.