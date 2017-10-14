Former Obama officials to discuss national security at Harvard with Rachel Maddow

FILE - In this Friday, Nov. 6, 2015, file photo, MSNBC's Rachel Maddow speaks during a Democratic presidential candidate forum at Winthrop University in Rock Hill, S.C. Maddow has turned politics into prime-time entertainment for people worried about the state of the new presidency. MSNBC achieved other milestones in July, including its closest finish to Fox since 2000 and largest margin of victory over CNN ever. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton, File)
MSNBC's Rachel Maddow speaks during a Democratic presidential candidate forum in 2015. –Chuck Burton / AP
AP
October 14, 2017

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. (AP) — Harvard University will be hosting a discussion on national security with four Obama-era officials and MSNBC host Rachel Maddow.

The school says students can attend the Monday event as part of a program hosted by Harvard’s Belfer Center for Science and International Affairs, a university think tank.

Others on the panel include former defense Secretary Ash Carter, Homeland Security Secretary Jeh Johnson, Energy Secretary Ernest Moniz and Samantha Power, former U.S. ambassador to the United Nations.

The ex-White House officials also hold positions at Harvard. Maddow is host of her political news program “The Rachel Maddow Show.”

The event is called “Perspectives on National Security” and is being held at the Harvard Kennedy School’s Institute of Politics at 6 p.m. It will also be streamed live online.

TOPICS: Politics Harvard
