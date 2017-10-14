Key questions and answers about Trump’s health care move

–The Associated Press
By
RICARDO ALONSO-ZALDIVAR
AP,
2:39 AM

Get Boston Globe's Political Happy Hour newsletter, your afternoon shot of politics, sent straight from the desk of Joshua Miller.

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump’s move to stop paying a major “Obamacare” subsidy will raise costs for many consumers who buy their own health insurance, and make an already complicated system more challenging for just about everybody.

Experts say the consequences will vary depending on how much money you earn, the state you live in, and other factors.

Overall, Trump’s decision will make coverage under the Affordable Care Act less secure, because more insurers may head for the exits as their financial losses mount.

All of this is happening with the Nov. 1 start of sign-up season a couple of weeks away.

Advertisement

Here are some questions and answers as state regulators, insurance executives, consumer groups and number crunchers try to analyze the potential impacts:

What exactly did Trump do, and why?

Trump said he’d immediately stop paying the Obama health law’s cost-sharing subsidies, which reimburse insurers for reducing copays and deductibles for people with modest incomes.

The subsidies are under a legal cloud because of a partisan dispute over the wording of the health law.

The law requires insurers to reduce costs for low-income people, and specifies that the government must reimburse the companies. But Republicans and the Trump administration say the law failed to include a congressional appropriation, a specific instruction to pay that’s required by the U.S. Constitution before federal money can be spent.

The dispute has been going on for years, and the government had continued to make monthly payments.

Trump had been threatening for months to stop the payments. Apparently he decided to bring things to a head, to force congressional Democrats to negotiate on a new health care law.

How many people benefit from these subsidies?

About 60 percent of the estimated 9 million to 10 million people signed up for coverage through the health law’s insurance markets qualify for reduced copays and deductibles, which are available to individuals making up to about $30,000.

Does this mean they’ll get no help?

Advertisement

No. Insurers are legally obligated to provide the discounts, and if the government doesn’t reimburse them, the companies are expected to raise premiums.

In some states regulators have allowed insurers to increase premiums preemptively for 2018 because of the uncertainty over what Trump would do. Other states have contingency plans.

And there’s another wrinkle: “Obamacare” also subsidizes monthly premiums, not just copays and deductibles.

So people getting premium subsidies will be shielded from those increases, for the most part.

What about people who buy individual health insurance policies outside the “Obamacare” market and don’t get help under the ACA?

This is where it could get tricky.

Many of these “off marketplace” customers are solid middle-class and don’t qualify for financial assistance, so potentially they could face a big hit.

It depends on where they live, said Larry Levitt of the nonpartisan Kaiser Family Foundation.

In some states, regulators directed insurance companies to limit potential rate increases only to plans sold on the ACA markets. Unsubsidized customers would be protected in those states.

In other states, however, they might be in for a shock.

A crystal-clear picture of winners and losers will emerge in the weeks to come.

Trump says this money is a bailout. What’s the impact for insurance companies?

The National Association of Insurance Commissioners estimates that Trump’s immediate cancellation of monthly payments will cost insurers about $1 billion they would have been owed for the remainder of the year. There’s no way to raise premiums now for a few months to try to recoup any of that.

The nonpartisan organization representing state regulators says Trump’s order will only add more disruptions to already shaky markets.

Elizabeth Carpenter of the consulting firm Avalere Health says more insurers may drop out if they can’t figure out a way to recoup losses. About half of U.S. counties will only have one ACA insurer next year.

Is there any way this can be fixed?

Advertisement

Congress could appropriate the money, quickly removing the legal doubt. Or a court may put a hold on Trump’s order to consider objections being raised by state attorneys general.

___

Associated Press editor Kevin Vineys contributed to this report.

TOPICS: Politics Donald Trump Health
Want to see what readers are saying about our stories?
Check out the conversations on Boston.com's Facebook Page
Tips? Corrections? Feedback? Email us at tips@boston.com
FILE - In this Sept. 11, 1979 file photo, John Kennedy, right, son of President John F. Kennedy, talks to a friend during registration day activities at Brown University in Providence, R.I. Brown University said Friday, Oct. 13, 2017, that Kennedy's college application that is now up for auction was stolen, and it wants the document back. The website MomentsInTime.com put an $85,000 price tag on a collection of documents, including Kennedy's application and letters from his mother, Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis, discussing his time at Brown. (AP Photo/Paul Benoit, File)
Local News
Brown University: JFK Jr.'s college application now for sale was stolen October 13, 2017 | 10:30 PM
FILE - These July, 27, 2017 file photos, provided by Plainfield Police Department show Pauline Chase, 83, left, and her son Maurice Temple, 63, both from Plainfield, N.H. Temple, a man accused of conspiring with his mother in a murder-for-hire plot involving his ex-wife will remain held in New Hampshire on $1 million bail. Valley News reports Temple appeared Thursday, Oct. 12 in court for a hearing concerning a motion to reconsider his bail. Sullivan County Attorney Marc Hathaway says there was no change in Temple’s bail amount. (Plainfield Police Department via AP, File
Local News
NH man accused in murder-for-hire plot held on $1 million bail October 13, 2017 | 10:10 PM
Local News
Mass. State Police add double killing suspect to most wanted list October 13, 2017 | 9:46 PM
This undated photo provided by the New Orleans Police Department shows Officer Marcus McNeil, who was fatally shot on Friday, Oct. 13, 2017, after being ambushed as he and his patrol team stepped out of their car to investigate something suspicious shortly after midnight in New Orleans. (New Orleans Police Department via AP)
National News
New Orleans chief: Officer killed during struggle October 13, 2017 | 7:24 PM
National News
Parents' outburst interrupts hearing in Virginia girl's death October 13, 2017 | 7:10 PM
National News
Dropping live turkeys from planes triggers Arkansas festival flap October 13, 2017 | 7:00 PM
In this Oct. 2, 2017, photo released by Kane County Search and Rescue shows an SOS sign made out of rocks and flowers left by an older Texas couple after their vehicle was stranded on a desolate dirt road in the Grand Staircase-Escalante National Monument in southern Utah. Authorities found an older Texas couple severely dehydrated but alive after they were stranded six days on a desolate dirt road that was impassable in their rental car. Kane County Chief Deputy Alan Alldredge said Friday, Oct. 13, 2017, that 78-year-old Helena Byler of Houston, Texas, was found lying on the road Oct. 2 by a cattle rancher. Her 76-year-old husband Gerald Byler was found in a trailer near an SOS sign he made. (Kane County Search and Rescue via AP)
National News
Texas couple survives being stranded 6 days in rural Utah October 13, 2017 | 6:30 PM
Wildfires are ravaging farms, including those that harvest cannabis in California’s Sonoma County.
National News
Marijuana crop is burning in the California wildfires October 13, 2017 | 3:19 PM
BOSTON, MA - 7/21/2017: Changes coming to fare collection, rush hour shots at North Station commuter rail platform (David L Ryan/Globe Staff ) SECTION: METRO TOPIC 21keolis
Local News
MBTA commuter rail gets unwanted distinction of having the nation’s most breakdowns in 2016 October 13, 2017 | 1:51 PM
A worker pushes grocery carts in front of a Market Basket supermarket location, Thursday, Aug. 28, 2014, in Chelsea, Mass. A six-week standoff between thousands of employees of a New England supermarket chain and management has ended with the news that the beloved former CEO Arthur T. Demoulas is back in control after buying the entire company. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)
Local News
Woman who died in crash outside Market Basket identified October 13, 2017 | 12:19 PM
Local News
MBTA to convene task force after surge of deaths on rail tracks October 13, 2017 | 8:52 AM
Politics
Trump is lashing out at enemies again. Is this time different? October 13, 2017 | 8:50 AM
Business
Builders offer a new perk: a very short walk to the grocery October 13, 2017 | 8:47 AM
image
Local News
Man crashes into Peabody liquor store twice October 13, 2017 | 8:46 AM
Politics
GOP's Susan Collins not running for governor, will stay in Senate October 13, 2017 | 8:36 AM
Hipster Apocalypse
Local News
Maine brewery's beer name challenged by West Coast brewery October 13, 2017 | 8:36 AM
policelights
Local News
Police arrest 21 on drug charges in Massachusetts October 13, 2017 | 8:25 AM
In this Sept. 27, 2017 photo, a wild turkey walks through a residential neighborhood in Brookline, Mass. Wild turkeys have bounced back in New England in what's considered a success story for wildlife restoration. But as they spread farther into urban areas, they're increasingly coming into conflict with humans who say they ravage gardens, damage cars and attack people. (AP Photo/Collin Binkley)
Local News
Feathered foes: Resurgent New England turkeys clash with human neighbors October 13, 2017 | 8:19 AM
A runner gets in her exercise at dawn on Willard Beach, Wednesday, Sept. 13, 2017, in South Portland, Maine. The state is enjoying a stretch of pleasant weather with just over a week of summer remaining on the calendar. (AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty)
Local News
'Fantastically crazy' flyers being circulated around Maine city October 13, 2017 | 8:17 AM
Massachusetts State Trooper Joseph Flynn, second from right, arrives with his attorneys on Tuesday, Oct. 3, 2017, for the jury view of the scene where he and other officers arrested Richard Simone Jr. last year. From left are Attorneys Mark Attorri and Ronald Caron, Flynn, and Attorney Owen Graham. Flynn is accused of beating Simone following a pursuit that was filmed by a TV news helicopter. (Dean Shalhoup/The Telegraph via AP)
Local News
Former Mass. state trooper charged with assault found not guilty October 13, 2017 | 8:08 AM
Santa Paula firefighter Tyler Zeller, right, hoses down a hot spot with the help of Jesse Phillips, Thursday, Oct. 12, 2017, in Sonoma, Calif. Firefighters from across the state have been brought in to help battle the blazers that started Sunday night.
National News
Californians under siege try to fight fires, find loved ones October 13, 2017 | 7:09 AM
Politics
'Morning Joe' host Scarborough officially leaves GOP October 13, 2017 | 6:49 AM
Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass. speaks to governors at the Senate Health, Education, Labor, and Pensions Committee during a hearing to discuses ways to stabilize health insurance markets​on Capitol Hill in Washington, Thursday, Sept. 7, 2017. ( AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana)
Politics
Elizabeth Warren raising $1M per month ahead of next year's election October 13, 2017 | 6:38 AM
President Donald Trump smiles as he announces in the East Room of the White House in Washington, Thursday, Oct. 12, 2017, that Kirstjen Nielsen, a cybersecurity expert and deputy White House chief of staff is his choice to be the next Homeland Security Secretary.
Politics
Trump to scrap critical health care subsidies, hitting Obamacare again October 13, 2017 | 1:12 AM
Local News
Bill, Chelsea Clinton bringing student conference to Boston October 13, 2017 | 12:34 AM
Local News
Police: Man kills wife, injures mother-in-law in cleaver attack in Vermont October 12, 2017 | 9:36 PM
Local News
Boston officer charged with stealing bank robbery money October 12, 2017 | 8:18 PM
Local News
After-school program worker pleads not guilty to child rape October 12, 2017 | 8:14 PM
Boston, MA - 10/12/2017 - Hubweek Future Forum: Former Secretary of State John Kerry, interviewed by Bank of America's Anne Finucane, on the future of diplomacy. - (Barry Chin/Globe Staff), Section: Lifestyle, Reporter: Michael Levenson, Topic: 13HubKerry, LOID: 8.3.3984866704.
Politics
John Kerry says the Trump administration is 'lying' about the Iran deal October 12, 2017 | 7:01 PM
In this Wednesday, Oct. 4, 2017 photo a plate of fire-roasted mussels sits at a restaurant in Freeport, Maine. The state's mussels are beloved by seafood fans near and far, but the annual harvest has dipped in recent years. Harvesters collected less than 1.8 million pounds of mussel meat in 2016. (AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty)
Food
Maine had worst year for mussel harvest in 4 decades last year October 12, 2017 | 5:40 PM