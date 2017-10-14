Trump’s ‘Obamacare’ move shakes up health care and politics

President Donald Trump speaks to the 2017 Value Voters Summit, Friday, Oct. 13, 2017, in Washington. –The Associated Press
By
ALAN FRAM and RICARDO ALONSO-ZALDIVAR
AP,
2:39 AM

Get Boston Globe's Political Happy Hour newsletter, your afternoon shot of politics, sent straight from the desk of Joshua Miller.

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump’s abrupt move to cut off federal payments to insurers jolted America’s health care and political worlds alike, threatening to boost premiums for millions, disrupt insurance markets and shove Republicans into a renewed civil war over their efforts to shred “Obamacare.”

Defiant Democrats, convinced they have important leverage, promised to press for a bipartisan deal to restore the money by year’s end. That drive could split the GOP. On one side: pragmatists seeking to avoid political damage from hurting consumers. On the other: conservatives demanding a major weakening of the Affordable Care Act as the price for returning the money.

Advertisement

“The American people will know exactly where to place the blame,” declared Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., all but daring Trump to aggravate what could be a major issue in the 2018 congressional elections.

The money goes to companies for lowering out-of-pocket costs like co-payments and deductibles for low- and middle-income customers. It will cost about $7 billion this year and help more than 6 million people.

Ending the payments would affect insurers because President Barack Obama’s law requires them to reduce their poorer customers’ costs. Carriers are likely to recoup the lost money by increasing 2018 premiums for people buying their own health insurance policies.

The National Association of Insurance Commissioners estimates that Trump’s move would produce a 12 percent to 15 percent upsurge in premiums, while the nonpartisan Congressional Budget Office has put the figure at 20 percent. That’s on top of premium increases from growing medical costs.

Experts say the political instability over Trump’s effort to undermine Obama’s health care law could also prompt more insurers to leave markets. As Trump frequently points out, next year about half of U.S. counties will have only one insurer on “Obamacare’s” online marketplaces, up from the one-third of counties with one carrier in 2017.

Advertisement

Trump relished his latest blow against the law that he pledged to repeal during his presidential campaign, only to see the effort crash in the GOP-run Senate this summer. He’s long derided the subsidies as bailouts to insurers, even though the payments and the cost reductions for consumers are required by law.

The scrapping of subsidies would affect millions more consumers in states won by Trump last year, including Florida, Alabama and Mississippi, than in states won by Democrat Hillary Clinton. Nearly 70 percent of the 6 million who benefit from the cost-sharing subsidies are in states that voted for the Republican.

“Congress, they forgot what their pledges were,” Trump told conservative activists at the Values Voter Summit on Friday, recalling GOP candidates’ repeated vows to repeal Obama’s law. “So we’re going a little different route. But you know what? In the end, it’s going to be just as effective, and maybe it will even be better.”

He later reiterated his belief that his move would pressure Democrats to bargain over major changes in the law and said, “There’s going to be time to negotiate health care that’s going to be good for everybody.”

Trump’s move was hailed by conservative groups including Heritage Action for America and Freedom Partners, backed by the Koch brothers.

But rallying against it were medical and consumer groups including the American Heart Association, the American College of Physicians and insurance industry behemoths America’s Health Insurance Plans and Blue Cross Blue Shield Association.

Advertisement

Nineteen Democratic state attorneys general are suing Trump over the stoppage. Attorneys generals from California, Kentucky, Massachusetts and New York were among those who filed the lawsuit in federal court in California to stop Trump’s attempt “to gut the health and well-being of our country.”

A federal judge has found that Congress never properly approved the payments. The subsidies have continued under Obama and Trump until now, despite prior Trump threats to block them.

Schumer told reporters that Trump’s “threats and bullying are not going to work.” He said he saw a good chance of forcing money for the cost-sharing reductions into a massive spending bill Congress is expected to approve late this year.

Democrats think Trump would have little clout to block a bipartisan deal, citing support for the payments by some Republicans and polls showing the public would fault the GOP for any failure. Some Republicans privately agree.

“Now, President Trump has his fingerprints all over the knife,” said Maryland Sen. Chris Van Hollen, who heads Senate Democrats’ campaign committee.

In a survey released Friday by the nonpartisan Kaiser Family Foundation, 7 in 10 said the administration should help Obama’s law work, not undermine it, including nearly half of Republicans. The same group conducted an August poll showing 6 in 10 people would blame Trump and the GOP for future health care woes.

Sens. Lamar Alexander, R-Tenn., and Patty Murray, D-Wash., have been seeking a deal that Alexander said in a recent interview would reinstate the payments for two years. He said in exchange, Republicans want “meaningful flexibility for states” to offer lower-cost insurance policies with less coverage than Obama’s law mandates.

Republicans are divided over that effort.

Rep. Mark Meadows, R-N.C., who leads the conservative House Freedom Caucus, said in an interview that he’s willing to back the payments if they’re “part of a transition from Obamacare to something else” with greater state flexibility than Alexander and Murray are discussing. Another conservative leader, Rep. Mark Walker, R-N.C., said “under no circumstance” should the payments be revived.

Some GOP leaders have expressed openness to continuing the payments, including Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., who’s said he wants them accompanied by significant changes. House Ways and Means Committee Chairman Kevin Brady, R-Texas, said this summer that the payments should be continued, citing their impact on premiums.

Moderates like Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine, said Friday that halting the payments would make insurance costs “unaffordable for some people.” Rep. Ileana Ros-Lehtinen, R-Fla., tweeted that the cuts “will mean more uninsured in my district.”

___

AP reporters Ken Thomas and Jill Colvin contributed.

TOPICS: Politics
Want to see what readers are saying about our stories?
Check out the conversations on Boston.com's Facebook Page
Tips? Corrections? Feedback? Email us at tips@boston.com
National News
Here’s the AP’s look at what didn’t happen this week October 14, 2017 | 9:30 AM
BOSTON, MA - 6/27/2017: RABBITS are plenty around Boston and more so at the Massachusetts State House grounds....state house bunnies. (David L Ryan/Globe Staff ) SECTION: LIFESTYLE TOPIC 28rabbitrunpic
Local News
New New Hampshire project asks for help in spotting rabbits October 14, 2017 | 9:22 AM
National News
'She was my life': Longtime loves among those lost in California fires October 14, 2017 | 8:00 AM
FILE -- Smoke blankets the sky in the Napa Valley near Calistoga, Calif., Oct. 11, 2017. The confirmed death toll reached 32 people on Friday, making this one of the deadliest wildfire outbreaks in California history, and the figure is likely to climb.
National News
In California, fires so fast hesitation proved lethal October 14, 2017 | 7:45 AM
World News
Duchess of Cambridge's uncle charged with assault in London October 14, 2017 | 6:15 AM
Politics
Key questions and answers about Trump's health care move October 14, 2017 | 2:39 AM
FILE - In this Sept. 11, 1979 file photo, John Kennedy, right, son of President John F. Kennedy, talks to a friend during registration day activities at Brown University in Providence, R.I. Brown University said Friday, Oct. 13, 2017, that Kennedy's college application that is now up for auction was stolen, and it wants the document back. The website MomentsInTime.com put an $85,000 price tag on a collection of documents, including Kennedy's application and letters from his mother, Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis, discussing his time at Brown. (AP Photo/Paul Benoit, File)
Local News
Brown University: JFK Jr.'s college application now for sale was stolen October 13, 2017 | 10:30 PM
FILE - These July, 27, 2017 file photos, provided by Plainfield Police Department show Pauline Chase, 83, left, and her son Maurice Temple, 63, both from Plainfield, N.H. Temple, a man accused of conspiring with his mother in a murder-for-hire plot involving his ex-wife will remain held in New Hampshire on $1 million bail. Valley News reports Temple appeared Thursday, Oct. 12 in court for a hearing concerning a motion to reconsider his bail. Sullivan County Attorney Marc Hathaway says there was no change in Temple’s bail amount. (Plainfield Police Department via AP, File
Local News
NH man accused in murder-for-hire plot held on $1 million bail October 13, 2017 | 10:10 PM
Local News
Mass. State Police add double killing suspect to most wanted list October 13, 2017 | 9:46 PM
Local News
Former Medford school counselor convicted of child rape October 13, 2017 | 9:36 PM
This undated photo provided by the New Orleans Police Department shows Officer Marcus McNeil, who was fatally shot on Friday, Oct. 13, 2017, after being ambushed as he and his patrol team stepped out of their car to investigate something suspicious shortly after midnight in New Orleans. (New Orleans Police Department via AP)
National News
New Orleans chief: Officer killed during struggle October 13, 2017 | 7:24 PM
National News
Parents' outburst interrupts hearing in Virginia girl's death October 13, 2017 | 7:10 PM
A puppy at a pet store in Los Angeles.
National News
California becomes first state to ban sales from puppy mills October 13, 2017 | 7:05 PM
National News
Dropping live turkeys from planes triggers Arkansas festival flap October 13, 2017 | 7:00 PM
In this Oct. 2, 2017, photo released by Kane County Search and Rescue shows an SOS sign made out of rocks and flowers left by an older Texas couple after their vehicle was stranded on a desolate dirt road in the Grand Staircase-Escalante National Monument in southern Utah. Authorities found an older Texas couple severely dehydrated but alive after they were stranded six days on a desolate dirt road that was impassable in their rental car. Kane County Chief Deputy Alan Alldredge said Friday, Oct. 13, 2017, that 78-year-old Helena Byler of Houston, Texas, was found lying on the road Oct. 2 by a cattle rancher. Her 76-year-old husband Gerald Byler was found in a trailer near an SOS sign he made. (Kane County Search and Rescue via AP)
National News
Texas couple survives being stranded 6 days in rural Utah October 13, 2017 | 6:30 PM
Wildfires are ravaging farms, including those that harvest cannabis in California’s Sonoma County.
National News
Marijuana crop is burning in the California wildfires October 13, 2017 | 3:19 PM
BOSTON, MA - 7/21/2017: Changes coming to fare collection, rush hour shots at North Station commuter rail platform (David L Ryan/Globe Staff ) SECTION: METRO TOPIC 21keolis
Local News
MBTA commuter rail gets unwanted distinction of having the nation’s most breakdowns in 2016 October 13, 2017 | 1:51 PM
A worker pushes grocery carts in front of a Market Basket supermarket location, Thursday, Aug. 28, 2014, in Chelsea, Mass. A six-week standoff between thousands of employees of a New England supermarket chain and management has ended with the news that the beloved former CEO Arthur T. Demoulas is back in control after buying the entire company. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)
Local News
Woman who died in crash outside Market Basket identified October 13, 2017 | 12:19 PM
Local News
MBTA to convene task force after surge of deaths on rail tracks October 13, 2017 | 8:52 AM
Politics
Trump is lashing out at enemies again. Is this time different? October 13, 2017 | 8:50 AM
Business
Builders offer a new perk: a very short walk to the grocery October 13, 2017 | 8:47 AM
image
Local News
Man crashes into Peabody liquor store twice October 13, 2017 | 8:46 AM
Politics
GOP's Susan Collins not running for governor, will stay in Senate October 13, 2017 | 8:36 AM
Hipster Apocalypse
Local News
Maine brewery's beer name challenged by West Coast brewery October 13, 2017 | 8:36 AM
policelights
Local News
Police arrest 21 on drug charges in Massachusetts October 13, 2017 | 8:25 AM
In this Sept. 27, 2017 photo, a wild turkey walks through a residential neighborhood in Brookline, Mass. Wild turkeys have bounced back in New England in what's considered a success story for wildlife restoration. But as they spread farther into urban areas, they're increasingly coming into conflict with humans who say they ravage gardens, damage cars and attack people. (AP Photo/Collin Binkley)
Local News
Feathered foes: Resurgent New England turkeys clash with human neighbors October 13, 2017 | 8:19 AM
A runner gets in her exercise at dawn on Willard Beach, Wednesday, Sept. 13, 2017, in South Portland, Maine. The state is enjoying a stretch of pleasant weather with just over a week of summer remaining on the calendar. (AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty)
Local News
'Fantastically crazy' flyers being circulated around Maine city October 13, 2017 | 8:17 AM
Massachusetts State Trooper Joseph Flynn, second from right, arrives with his attorneys on Tuesday, Oct. 3, 2017, for the jury view of the scene where he and other officers arrested Richard Simone Jr. last year. From left are Attorneys Mark Attorri and Ronald Caron, Flynn, and Attorney Owen Graham. Flynn is accused of beating Simone following a pursuit that was filmed by a TV news helicopter. (Dean Shalhoup/The Telegraph via AP)
Local News
Former Mass. state trooper charged with assault found not guilty October 13, 2017 | 8:08 AM
Santa Paula firefighter Tyler Zeller, right, hoses down a hot spot with the help of Jesse Phillips, Thursday, Oct. 12, 2017, in Sonoma, Calif. Firefighters from across the state have been brought in to help battle the blazers that started Sunday night.
National News
Californians under siege try to fight fires, find loved ones October 13, 2017 | 7:09 AM
Politics
'Morning Joe' host Scarborough officially leaves GOP October 13, 2017 | 6:49 AM