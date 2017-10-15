Elizabeth Warren endorses Marty Walsh in race against Tito Jackson

Sen. Elizabeth Warren may live in neighboring Cambridge, but that isn’t stopping her from making an endorsement in Boston’s mayoral race.

With less than a month until the November 7 election, Warren formally backed incumbent Mayor Marty Walsh in his bid for a second term against fellow Democrat and city councilor Tito Jackson.

Warren joined Walsh and hundreds of supporters Sunday at historic Doyle’s Cafe in Jamaica Plain. The Massachusetts senator said she “would want no other person leading the charge in Boston,” according to a release from Walsh’s campaign:

“I stand with you to speak about a dear friend and a fierce fighter for the people of Boston, Mayor Marty Walsh. Marty and I have always had each other’s back because we stand side-by-side on basic core values—the basic values that matter to Bostonians, no matter where you’re from, no matter what your background is, no matter who you love. He’s building a city that works well for everyone, whether it is building housing at a record pace to meet needs, ensuring our children are receiving the best education possible, or making Boston a place where every person, no matter who they love or where they come from know they have a home here in this city. I would want no other person leading the charge in Boston. Despite all the progress made, there’s more work to be done. But he will continue to fight for what is right and that is why he has my support.

In a statement, Walsh said he was honored to have Warren’s support. The two prominent Democrats have worked together in the past on a number of issues, including housing, education, and health care, and have appeared together at several anti-Donald Trump rallies.

Given Warren’s standing as one of the nation’s most prominent liberal elected officials, her endorsement of Walsh is seen as a significant, if unsurprising, blow for Jackson, who is challenging the incumbent mayor from the progressive left.

Walsh has maintained a roughly 30 percentage point lead over Jackson in polls, as well as last month’s preliminary election.