15 attorneys general oppose Trump’s transgender military ban

Attorney General Maura Healey makes an announcement in January.
Attorney General Maura Healey makes an announcement in January. –Jessica Rinaldi / The Boston Globe
By
STEVE LeBLANC
AP,
3:40 PM

Get Boston Globe's Political Happy Hour newsletter, your afternoon shot of politics, sent straight from the desk of Joshua Miller.

BOSTON (AP) — Massachusetts Attorney General Maura Healey is leading a group of 15 Democratic attorneys general in opposing President Donald Trump’s administration’s plan to bar transgender individuals from openly serving in the military.

The group filed a brief Monday in U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia arguing that banning transgender individuals from the military is unconstitutional and against the interest of national defense and that it harms the transgender community.

“Our military should be open to every brave American who volunteers to serve,” Healey said.

In the brief, the attorneys general argue that “nothing about being transgender inhibits a person’s ability to serve in the military or otherwise contribute to society.”

Advertisement

The brief also argues that Trump made an “irrational decision to reverse recent progress and reinstitute formal discrimination against transgender individuals” and that the administration’s “purported justifications for reinstating the ban are contradicted by research, reason, and experience.”

The attorneys general said they filed the brief in part because the ban harms transgender individuals in their states.

The brief supports a lawsuit filed in August by The National Center for Lesbian Rights and GLBTQ Legal Advocates & Defenders on behalf of eight transgender individuals, including members of the Air Force, Coast Guard and the Army, as well as students at the U.S. Naval Academy and in the ROTC program at the University of New Haven.

The Justice Department earlier this month asked the court to dismiss the lawsuit. A spokeswoman said at the time that the lawsuit is premature and that the Defense Department is reviewing service requirements.

The lawsuit was filed after Trump tweeted in July that the federal government “will not accept or allow” transgender individuals to serve “in any capacity” in the military. That would reverse a 2016 policy change allowing transgender people to serve openly.

Trump later directed the Pentagon to extend indefinitely a ban on transgender individuals joining the military, and he gave Defense Secretary Jim Mattis six months to come up with a policy on how to deal with those currently serving.

Advertisement

Trump also directed Mattis to halt the use of federal funds to pay for sexual reassignment surgeries and medications, except in cases where it is deemed necessary to protect the health of an individual who has already begun the transition.

Besides Healey, the attorneys general who signed onto the court brief represent California, Connecticut, Delaware, Hawaii, Illinois, Iowa, Maryland, New Mexico, New York, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Washington, D.C., and Vermont.

TOPICS: Politics Local News National News Donald Trump Massachusetts Connecticut Rhode Island Vermont
Want to see what readers are saying about our stories?
Check out the conversations on Boston.com's Facebook Page
Tips? Corrections? Feedback? Email us at tips@boston.com
Local News
Official: Stink bugs may sneak into homes to avoid cold October 16, 2017 | 4:02 PM
Local News
Owners charged after French bulldog dies inside locked car October 16, 2017 | 3:50 PM
Cambridge, MA- April 14, 2017: United States Senator Elizabeth Warren at her home in Cambridge, MA on April 14, 2017. (Globe staff photo / Craig F. Walker) section: metro reporter
National News
‘Me too’: Elizabeth Warren joins campaign raising awareness of sexual harassment and assault October 16, 2017 | 12:48 PM
Local News
Stars collide, and scientists — for the first time — could see and ‘hear’ it October 16, 2017 | 10:58 AM
Local News
Advocates call recess a crucial part of education October 16, 2017 | 9:01 AM
World News
The world once laughed at North Korean cyber power. No more. October 16, 2017 | 8:55 AM
Felix D. Arroyo left the State House after speaking to the media in April.
Local News
Report says staff undermined Suffolk probate chief October 16, 2017 | 8:48 AM
National News
1 missing, after oil rig explodes on Louisiana lake October 16, 2017 | 8:47 AM
Cumberland Police Department
Local News
Social media approves of Maine police officer-turned-cook October 16, 2017 | 8:45 AM
A Great Dane puppy rests in a pen on Thursday, Aug. 17, 2017, in Wolfeboro, New Hampshire, before Republican Gov. Chris Sununu signed an executive order revamping a commission that advises the state on animal welfare. The puppy was born to a dog that was surrendered to an animal shelter from a Wolfeboro mansion shortly before 84 other Great Danes were seized from the home and the owner was charged with animal cruelty in June. (AP Photo/Holly Ramer)
Local News
Trial in seizure of 84 Great Danes to begin in New Hampshire October 16, 2017 | 8:40 AM
The SSV Oliver Hazard Perry, an educational tall ship homeported in Newport, Rhode Island, is grounded Sunday, October 11, 2017 in Newport Harbor after the tall ship lost power and hit multiple other boats near Perrotti Park.
Local News
Tall ship loses power, hits boats in Rhode Island October 16, 2017 | 8:33 AM
Local News
Sheriff: Maine teenager broke into houses, stole women's underwear October 16, 2017 | 8:26 AM
policelights
Local News
Police: New Hampshire woman seriously injured after being hit by truck October 16, 2017 | 8:16 AM
Over the past five years, Framingham State University has seen a nearly 20-percent increase in the number of undergraduates. This fall there were 4,576 undergraduates and 1,930 graduate students.
Local News
Framingham State University investigates racial slurs in student dorm October 16, 2017 | 8:14 AM
Ambulances carrying wounded victims passes the scene of Saturday's truck bomb blast, as they head to airport to be airlifted by Turkish air ambulance for treatment in Turkey, in Mogadishu, Somalia, Monday, Oct, 16, 2017. The death toll from Saturday's truck bombing in Somalia's capital now exceeds 300, the director of an ambulance service said Monday, as the country reeled from the deadliest single attack.
World News
Somalia truck bombing toll over 300 as funerals continue October 16, 2017 | 8:00 AM
Local News
Brockton woman struck, killed by vehicle on first day at new job October 16, 2017 | 7:34 AM
National News
Women ID as assault, harassment victims with 'me too' tweets October 16, 2017 | 7:23 AM
National News
Army Sgt. Bergdahl pleading guilty to desertion, misbehavior October 16, 2017 | 6:11 AM
World News
Hurricane Ophelia's remnants to batter UK, Ireland October 16, 2017 | 5:55 AM
David Marchant
Local News
A BU professor has been accused of sexually harassing 2 female researchers on Antarctic expeditions October 16, 2017 | 5:00 AM
Politics
Rex Tillerson 'not playing' when pressed on 'moron' remark October 16, 2017 | 4:20 AM
Politics
Susan Collins: Trump should back effort to resume health subsidy October 16, 2017 | 3:41 AM
This file photo taken on November 11, 2014 shows the logo of US online retail giant Amazon displayed on the Brieselang logistics center, west of Berlin.
Local News
What Bostonians need to know this week October 15, 2017 | 6:05 PM
Elizabeth Warren and Marty Walsh rally supporters Sunday in Jamaica Plain.
Politics
Elizabeth Warren endorses Marty Walsh in race against Tito Jackson October 15, 2017 | 5:40 PM
In this Oct. 3, 2017, photo, David Dolginow, co-founder of Shacksbury Cider, poses with a bottle of hard cider beside a bin of wild apples just harvested at an old farmstead in Rochester, Vt. As the craft cider industry continues its resurgence with not enough commercial cider apples available, some cider makers are foraging for wild apples that have links to the country's early cider making history. (AP Photo/Lisa Rathke)
Local News
Cider-makers forage for rare, old wild apple flavor October 15, 2017 | 5:33 PM
Local News
Coast Guard says Maine lobster boat accidentally sunk October 15, 2017 | 12:53 PM
National News
Girl, 3, drowns in grease pit at Alabama ice cream shop October 15, 2017 | 12:06 PM
Army Air Forces 2nd Lt. Richard M. Horwitz, 22, of Brookline, Massachusetts, will be buried Oct. 15 in West Roxbury, Massachusetts. On February 28, 1945, Horwitz was a member of the 716th Bomber Squadron, 449th Bombardment Group, along with ten other airmen assigned to a B-24J Liberator aircraft, which departed Grottaglie Army Air Base, Italy, for a combat mission. (Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency)
History
Brookline airman who went missing in WWII being laid to rest October 15, 2017 | 11:08 AM
Local News
Meet the MIT student making sleeping bags for refugees October 15, 2017 | 11:05 AM
This October 2015 handout photo provided by the Portsmouth Naval Shipyard, shows the shipyard base in Kittery, Maine. Most Navy commanders don't have to run everything by a historic preservation committee but that's just one of the challenges Capt. David Hunt faces he continues the work of updating the nation's oldest continuously operated public shipyard. (Portsmouth Naval Shipyard via AP)
History
How history and tech co-exist at the Navy's oldest shipyard October 15, 2017 | 10:35 AM