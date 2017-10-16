Rex Tillerson ‘not playing’ when pressed on ‘moron’ remark

Secretary of State Rex Tillerson, left, speaks following a meeting with President Donald Trump. –The Associated Press
By
JONATHAN LEMIRE and JOSH LEDERMAN
AP,
4:20 AM

Get Boston Globe's Political Happy Hour newsletter, your afternoon shot of politics, sent straight from the desk of Joshua Miller.

WASHINGTON (AP) — Secretary of State Rex Tillerson insisted that persistent tensions with President Donald Trump were not hindering his mission as the nation’s top diplomat, all while ducking, dancing and sidestepping the question of whether he truly called the president a “moron.”

Tillerson on Sunday dismissed the brouhaha as the “petty stuff” of Washington. Asked about a leading GOP senator’s comment — “You cannot publicly castrate your own secretary of state” — Tillerson would have none of it.

“I checked. I’m fully intact,” he quipped.

Again and again, Tillerson declined in a news show interview to attest to the accuracy of the report about his use of the word “moron” to describe the commander in chief.

Advertisement

Tillerson said he was “not dignifying the question with an answer,” reprising his response from earlier this month, the morning the story broke, when he used an extraordinary televised statement to insist he had nothing but respect for Trump.

“I’m not making a game out of it,” Tillerson said Sunday on CNN’s “State of the Union.” Asked once more, he replied: “I’m not playing.”

It was unclear why Tillerson was unwilling to repeat the explicit denial his spokeswoman had earlier made on his behalf. But the continuing questions have brought his strained relationship with the president into renewed focus.

Tillerson insisted the relationship is solid, and that the continuing public focus on whether he’s being undermined by the president has not impeded his ability to succeed in his role. As the drama has played out, Tillerson has brushed it off as meaningless Washington-centric noise that he says he doesn’t understand as an outsider. The Texan and former Exxon Mobil CEO never served in government or politics before becoming secretary of state.

“I know the appearance of it certainly looks like there’s sometimes disunity,” Tillerson said on CBS’ “Face the Nation.” ”There’s no confusion among the people that matter.”

Advertisement

Questions about Trump’s tensions with his secretary of state come as the U.S. faces a series of international crises, including the threat posed by North Korea and fate of the Iran nuclear deal.

Tillerson’s critics, including a growing list of foreign policy experts, have questioned whether he can effectively lead American diplomacy if he’s perceived by foreign leaders as being at odds with the true decision-maker: Trump.

Tennessee Sen. Bob Corker, a Republican who has become a vocal critic of the president, made the castration analogy last week to The Washington Post.

“At the end of the day, he makes decisions,” Tillerson said of the president. “I go out and do the best I can to execute those decisions successfully.”

Despite Tillerson’s attempts to show he’s in lockstep with the president, the NBC News report of his “moron” comment infuriated Trump, who privately bashed his secretary of state to associates and publicly challenged Tillerson to an IQ test.

“And I can tell you who is going to win,” Trump told Forbes magazine. The White House later said he was joking.

The White House did not respond to Tillerson’s CNN interview. Trump visited his Virginia golf course for the second consecutive day on Sunday.

People close to Trump say the president has grown increasingly dissatisfied with Tillerson, whom Trump views as holding a conventional view of America’s role in the world and lacking star power. Tillerson, meanwhile, is said to have grown weary of Trump contradicting his public pronouncements and of becoming increasingly isolated in a capital to which he has never warmed.

Advertisement

Trump himself has been irked by Tillerson’s advocacy of staying in both the Paris climate deal and the Iran nuclear pact, and has complained to associates that he does not like how Tillerson candidly voices his disapproval to the president in meetings, according to White House officials and outside advisers.

The men also disagreed on the nation’s Afghanistan strategy, which was discussed in the July Pentagon meeting after which the secretary of state was reported to have called the president a “moron,” though Trump was persuaded by Tillerson and Secretary of Defense James Mattis to maintain the United States’ presence in the region. Sen. Lindsey Graham of South Carolina said Sunday that was proof the relationship could work.

“Well, at the end of the day, I think Secretary Tillerson gave a good overview of the relationship,” Graham told CBS. “I’m not here to beat up on Bob (Corker). I’m here to tell you that the president has changed his opinions when it came to Afghanistan by listening to the best national security team I’ve seen in 20 years.

The president, however, was also angry that Tillerson did not defend him after he declared there were “fine people” on both sides of the clashes in Charlottesville, Virginia, between white supremacists and anti-racist demonstrators that left one person dead, according to two people familiar with the Trump’s views but not authorized to discuss private conversations.

Trump also was annoyed by what he perceived as Tillerson’s go-it-alone approach to diplomacy with North Korea, declaring in a scorching recent tweet that the secretary of state was “wasting his time trying to negotiate with Little Rocket Man,” Trump’s nickname for Kim Jong Un.

___

Lemire reported from Sterling, Virginia.

___

Follow Lemire on Twitter at http://twitter.com/@JonLemire and Josh Lederman at http://twitter.com/joshledermanAP

TOPICS: Politics National News
Want to see what readers are saying about our stories?
Check out the conversations on Boston.com's Facebook Page
Tips? Corrections? Feedback? Email us at tips@boston.com
David Marchant
Local News
A BU professor has been accused of sexually harassing 2 female researchers on Antarctic expeditions October 16, 2017 | 5:00 AM
This file photo taken on November 11, 2014 shows the logo of US online retail giant Amazon displayed on the Brieselang logistics center, west of Berlin.
Local News
What Bostonians need to know this week October 15, 2017 | 6:05 PM
Elizabeth Warren and Marty Walsh rally supporters Sunday in Jamaica Plain.
Politics
Elizabeth Warren endorses Marty Walsh in race against Tito Jackson October 15, 2017 | 5:40 PM
In this Oct. 3, 2017, photo, David Dolginow, co-founder of Shacksbury Cider, poses with a bottle of hard cider beside a bin of wild apples just harvested at an old farmstead in Rochester, Vt. As the craft cider industry continues its resurgence with not enough commercial cider apples available, some cider makers are foraging for wild apples that have links to the country's early cider making history. (AP Photo/Lisa Rathke)
Local News
Cider-makers forage for rare, old wild apple flavor October 15, 2017 | 5:33 PM
Local News
Coast Guard says Maine lobster boat accidentally sunk October 15, 2017 | 12:53 PM
Army Air Forces 2nd Lt. Richard M. Horwitz, 22, of Brookline, Massachusetts, will be buried Oct. 15 in West Roxbury, Massachusetts. On February 28, 1945, Horwitz was a member of the 716th Bomber Squadron, 449th Bombardment Group, along with ten other airmen assigned to a B-24J Liberator aircraft, which departed Grottaglie Army Air Base, Italy, for a combat mission. (Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency)
History
Brookline airman who went missing in WWII being laid to rest October 15, 2017 | 11:08 AM
Local News
Meet the MIT student making sleeping bags for refugees October 15, 2017 | 11:05 AM
This October 2015 handout photo provided by the Portsmouth Naval Shipyard, shows the shipyard base in Kittery, Maine. Most Navy commanders don't have to run everything by a historic preservation committee but that's just one of the challenges Capt. David Hunt faces he continues the work of updating the nation's oldest continuously operated public shipyard. (Portsmouth Naval Shipyard via AP)
History
How history and tech co-exist at the Navy's oldest shipyard October 15, 2017 | 10:35 AM
Congressional Democrats, from left, Sen. Chris Van Hollen, D-Md., Rep. Hakeem Jefferies, D-N.Y., Sen. Mark Warner, D-Va., and Rep. David Cicilline, D-R.I., walk to a stage in a park in Berryville, Va., Monday, July 24, 2017, where they unveiled the Democrats new agenda. (AP Photo/Cliff Owen)
Politics
Rhode Island congressman pledges to donate brain to research October 15, 2017 | 10:08 AM
Boston, MA- October 12, 2017: The Green Dome, right, and the HUB Lounge at HUBweek on City Hall Plaza in Boston, MA on October 12, 2017. Some of the biggest names in technology, business, science, and the arts gather in Boston this week as the HUBweek festival returns for its third year, its organizers hoping to solidify the event’s foundation as a civic staple. The wide-ranging festival features some 175 events over six days, with high-profile speakers, a documentary film series, and town hall-style discussions on issues affecting Boston and beyond. (CRAIG F. WALKER/GLOBE STAFF) section: metro reporter:
Technology
Robots take over Boston's City Hall Plaza October 15, 2017 | 9:11 AM
Politics
Massachusetts among states most affected by Trump's health care executive order October 14, 2017 | 9:10 PM
National News
Family dog emerges alive and happy from California wildfire aftermath October 14, 2017 | 8:47 PM
Harvey Weinstein, the Hollywood producer, in Beverly Hills, Calif., Dec. 8, 2015.
Entertainment
Here's the Motion Picture Academy's statement on expelling Harvey Weinstein October 14, 2017 | 5:58 PM
National News
Porn publisher offers up to $10 million for dirt on Trump October 14, 2017 | 5:42 PM
National News
Nearly 3 decades later, Anita Hill sees the needle moving October 14, 2017 | 5:18 PM
Local News
Baby abandoned in parking lot at a Massachusetts hospital October 14, 2017 | 4:57 PM
FILE - In this Friday, Nov. 6, 2015, file photo, MSNBC's Rachel Maddow speaks during a Democratic presidential candidate forum at Winthrop University in Rock Hill, S.C. Maddow has turned politics into prime-time entertainment for people worried about the state of the new presidency. MSNBC achieved other milestones in July, including its closest finish to Fox since 2000 and largest margin of victory over CNN ever. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton, File)
Politics
Former Obama officials to discuss national security at Harvard with Rachel Maddow October 14, 2017 | 4:45 PM
In this Feb. 28, 2016 file photo, producer Harvey Weinstein arrives at the Oscars in Los Angeles.
Entertainment
Harvey Weinstein expelled from Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences October 14, 2017 | 4:39 PM
Education
Brown sues to block sale of JFK Jr.'s college application October 14, 2017 | 3:37 PM
Entertainment
Report: Harvey Weinstein's brother is in a 'waking nightmare' October 14, 2017 | 2:15 PM
Larry Hubbard speaks during a memorial service held for church member and shooting victim Rhonda LeRocque, in the auditorium of Tewksbury Memorial High School Saturday, Oct. 14, 2017. LeRocque, 42, was vacationing in Las Vegas with her husband, daughter and father-in-law where she was among the 58 people killed in the mass shooting at a country music festival. (AP Photo/Josh Reynolds)
Local News
Hundreds attend Tewksbury service for victim of Las Vegas shooting October 14, 2017 | 1:43 PM
World News
Canadian hostage rescued from Afghanistan says captors killed newborn daughter, raped wife October 14, 2017 | 12:44 PM
Local News
Swastika found on green of vandalized Maine golf course October 14, 2017 | 12:06 PM
Local News
$1M lottery winner from Mass. disputes attempted shoplifting conviction October 14, 2017 | 12:01 PM
World News
Trump's speech sparks a new war of words between US and Iran October 14, 2017 | 11:52 AM
A firefighter looks for flammable items in an evacuated residential area as wildfires continue to burn Saturday, Oct. 14, 2017, in Santa Rosa, Calif. Fire officials have ordered mandatory evacuations.
National News
Gusty winds fan California wildfires, forcing more evacuations October 14, 2017 | 11:46 AM
15lasers - SCREEN GRAB of video that helps educate Aviators on the effects of lasers aimed at an aircraft cockpit, and provides suggested response techniques to be used by the pilot if this type of event occurs. (Federal Aviation Administration)
Local News
Pilots report lasers pointed at flights in Boston area October 14, 2017 | 10:56 AM
Boston, MA 7/26/07 Massachusetts State House for Sidekick Get Out (Pat Greenhouse/Globe Staff) Library Tag 08012007
Local News
Massachusetts criminal justice bill still 'work in progress' October 14, 2017 | 10:35 AM
Local News
Maine women wants jury to decide fate of 2 dogs facing euthanasia October 14, 2017 | 10:11 AM
policelights
Local News
Providence police: Officer shoots into stolen car, 1 injured October 14, 2017 | 9:56 AM