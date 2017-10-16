Susan Collins: Trump should back effort to resume health subsidy

Sen. Susan Collins. –The Associated Press
By
HOPE YEN
AP,
3:41 AM

Get Boston Globe's Political Happy Hour newsletter, your afternoon shot of politics, sent straight from the desk of Joshua Miller.

WASHINGTON (AP) — A key moderate Republican is urging President Donald Trump to support a bipartisan Senate effort to reinstate insurer payments, calling his move to halt the subsidies an immediate threat to millions of Americans who could now face rising premiums and lost health care coverage.

“What the president is doing is affecting people’s access and the cost of health care right now,” said Sen. Susan Collins of Maine, who has cast pivotal votes on health care in the narrowly divided Senate. “This is not a bailout of the insurers. What this money is used for is to help low-income people afford their deductibles and their co-pays.”

Advertisement

“Congress needs to step in and I hope that the president will take a look at what we’re doing,” she added.

Her comments Sunday came amid rising attention on the bipartisan bid led by Sens. Lamar Alexander, R-Tenn., and Patty Murray, D-Wash., to at least temporarily reinstate the payments.

Congressional Republicans are divided over the effort. And White House budget director Mick Mulvaney has suggested that Trump may oppose the agreement unless he gets something in return — such as a repeal of former President Barack Obama’s health care law or funding of Trump’s promised wall on the U.S.-Mexico border.

The insurer payments will be stopped beginning this week, with sign-up season for subsidized private insurance set to start Nov. 1.

“The president is not going to continue to throw good money after bad, give $7 billion to insurance companies unless something changes about Obamacare that would justify it,” said Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., who golfed with Trump Saturday at the Trump National Golf Club in Sterling, Virginia.

“It’s got to be a good deal,” Graham said.

In his decision last week, Trump derided the $7 billion in subsidies as bailouts to insurers and indicated he was trying to pressure Democrats into negotiating an Obamacare repeal, a bid that repeatedly crashed in the GOP-run Senate this summer.

Advertisement

The subsidies are designed to lower out-of-pocket costs for insurers, which are required under Obama’s law to reduce poorer people’s expenses — about 6 million people. To recoup the lost money, carriers are likely to raise 2018 premiums for people buying their own health insurance policies.

Alexander and Murray have been seeking a deal that the Tennessee Republican has said would reinstate the payments for two years. In exchange, Alexander said, Republicans want “meaningful flexibility for states” to offer lower-cost insurance policies with less coverage than Obama’s law mandates.

On Sunday, House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., described Trump’s demand for a sit-down with congressional Democratic leaders as “a little far down the road,” noting that nothing in Trump’s proposals to repeal Obamacare indicates what would replace it. Pelosi pointed to the bipartisan effort in the Senate and said ultimately it will be up to a Republican-controlled Congress and executive branch whether the federal government can avert a shutdown by year’s end.

The government faces a Dec. 8 deadline on the debt limit and government spending.

“We’re not about closing down government. The Republicans have the majority,” Pelosi said. “In terms of the health care, we’re saying ‘Let’s follow what Sens. Murray and Alexander are doing.'”

“They’re trying to find common ground, and that should be encouraged,” she added.

The scrapping of subsidies would affect millions more consumers in states won by Trump last year, including Florida, Alabama and Mississippi, than in states won by Democrat Hillary Clinton. Nearly 70 percent of the 6 million who benefit from the cost-sharing subsidies are in states that voted for the Republican.

Advertisement

Republican Gov. John Kasich of Ohio said Sunday his state had anticipated that the insurer payments would be halted, but not so quickly. He called for the payments to be reinstated right away, describing a hit to Ohio — a state also won by Trump last November — for at least the “first two or three months.”

“Over time, this is going to have a dramatic impact,” Kasich said. “Who gets hurt? People. And it’s just outrageous.”

Nineteen Democratic state attorneys general have announced plans to sue Trump over the stoppage. Attorneys general from California, Kentucky, Massachusetts and New York were among those saying they will file the lawsuit in federal court in California to stop Trump’s attempt “to gut the health and well-being of our country.”

Collins appeared on ABC’s “This Week” and CNN’s “State of the Union,” Pelosi spoke on ABC, Graham appeared on CBS’ “Face the Nation,” and Kasich was on NBC’s “Meet the Press.”

___

Follow Hope Yen on Twitter at https://twitter.com/hopeyen1

TOPICS: Politics Maine Health National News Donald Trump
Want to see what readers are saying about our stories?
Check out the conversations on Boston.com's Facebook Page
Tips? Corrections? Feedback? Email us at tips@boston.com
National News
Women ID as assault, harassment victims with 'me too' tweets October 16, 2017 | 7:23 AM
David Marchant
Local News
A BU professor has been accused of sexually harassing 2 female researchers on Antarctic expeditions October 16, 2017 | 5:00 AM
Politics
Rex Tillerson 'not playing' when pressed on 'moron' remark October 16, 2017 | 4:20 AM
This file photo taken on November 11, 2014 shows the logo of US online retail giant Amazon displayed on the Brieselang logistics center, west of Berlin.
Local News
What Bostonians need to know this week October 15, 2017 | 6:05 PM
Elizabeth Warren and Marty Walsh rally supporters Sunday in Jamaica Plain.
Politics
Elizabeth Warren endorses Marty Walsh in race against Tito Jackson October 15, 2017 | 5:40 PM
In this Oct. 3, 2017, photo, David Dolginow, co-founder of Shacksbury Cider, poses with a bottle of hard cider beside a bin of wild apples just harvested at an old farmstead in Rochester, Vt. As the craft cider industry continues its resurgence with not enough commercial cider apples available, some cider makers are foraging for wild apples that have links to the country's early cider making history. (AP Photo/Lisa Rathke)
Local News
Cider-makers forage for rare, old wild apple flavor October 15, 2017 | 5:33 PM
Local News
Coast Guard says Maine lobster boat accidentally sunk October 15, 2017 | 12:53 PM
Army Air Forces 2nd Lt. Richard M. Horwitz, 22, of Brookline, Massachusetts, will be buried Oct. 15 in West Roxbury, Massachusetts. On February 28, 1945, Horwitz was a member of the 716th Bomber Squadron, 449th Bombardment Group, along with ten other airmen assigned to a B-24J Liberator aircraft, which departed Grottaglie Army Air Base, Italy, for a combat mission. (Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency)
History
Brookline airman who went missing in WWII being laid to rest October 15, 2017 | 11:08 AM
Local News
Meet the MIT student making sleeping bags for refugees October 15, 2017 | 11:05 AM
This October 2015 handout photo provided by the Portsmouth Naval Shipyard, shows the shipyard base in Kittery, Maine. Most Navy commanders don't have to run everything by a historic preservation committee but that's just one of the challenges Capt. David Hunt faces he continues the work of updating the nation's oldest continuously operated public shipyard. (Portsmouth Naval Shipyard via AP)
History
How history and tech co-exist at the Navy's oldest shipyard October 15, 2017 | 10:35 AM
Congressional Democrats, from left, Sen. Chris Van Hollen, D-Md., Rep. Hakeem Jefferies, D-N.Y., Sen. Mark Warner, D-Va., and Rep. David Cicilline, D-R.I., walk to a stage in a park in Berryville, Va., Monday, July 24, 2017, where they unveiled the Democrats new agenda. (AP Photo/Cliff Owen)
Politics
Rhode Island congressman pledges to donate brain to research October 15, 2017 | 10:08 AM
Boston, MA- October 12, 2017: The Green Dome, right, and the HUB Lounge at HUBweek on City Hall Plaza in Boston, MA on October 12, 2017. Some of the biggest names in technology, business, science, and the arts gather in Boston this week as the HUBweek festival returns for its third year, its organizers hoping to solidify the event’s foundation as a civic staple. The wide-ranging festival features some 175 events over six days, with high-profile speakers, a documentary film series, and town hall-style discussions on issues affecting Boston and beyond. (CRAIG F. WALKER/GLOBE STAFF) section: metro reporter:
Technology
Robots take over Boston's City Hall Plaza October 15, 2017 | 9:11 AM
Politics
Massachusetts among states most affected by Trump's health care executive order October 14, 2017 | 9:10 PM
National News
Family dog emerges alive and happy from California wildfire aftermath October 14, 2017 | 8:47 PM
Harvey Weinstein, the Hollywood producer, in Beverly Hills, Calif., Dec. 8, 2015.
Entertainment
Here's the Motion Picture Academy's statement on expelling Harvey Weinstein October 14, 2017 | 5:58 PM
National News
Porn publisher offers up to $10 million for dirt on Trump October 14, 2017 | 5:42 PM
National News
Nearly 3 decades later, Anita Hill sees the needle moving October 14, 2017 | 5:18 PM
Local News
Baby abandoned in parking lot at a Massachusetts hospital October 14, 2017 | 4:57 PM
FILE - In this Friday, Nov. 6, 2015, file photo, MSNBC's Rachel Maddow speaks during a Democratic presidential candidate forum at Winthrop University in Rock Hill, S.C. Maddow has turned politics into prime-time entertainment for people worried about the state of the new presidency. MSNBC achieved other milestones in July, including its closest finish to Fox since 2000 and largest margin of victory over CNN ever. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton, File)
Politics
Former Obama officials to discuss national security at Harvard with Rachel Maddow October 14, 2017 | 4:45 PM
In this Feb. 28, 2016 file photo, producer Harvey Weinstein arrives at the Oscars in Los Angeles.
Entertainment
Harvey Weinstein expelled from Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences October 14, 2017 | 4:39 PM
Education
Brown sues to block sale of JFK Jr.'s college application October 14, 2017 | 3:37 PM
Entertainment
Report: Harvey Weinstein's brother is in a 'waking nightmare' October 14, 2017 | 2:15 PM
Larry Hubbard speaks during a memorial service held for church member and shooting victim Rhonda LeRocque, in the auditorium of Tewksbury Memorial High School Saturday, Oct. 14, 2017. LeRocque, 42, was vacationing in Las Vegas with her husband, daughter and father-in-law where she was among the 58 people killed in the mass shooting at a country music festival. (AP Photo/Josh Reynolds)
Local News
Hundreds attend Tewksbury service for victim of Las Vegas shooting October 14, 2017 | 1:43 PM
World News
Canadian hostage rescued from Afghanistan says captors killed newborn daughter, raped wife October 14, 2017 | 12:44 PM
Local News
Swastika found on green of vandalized Maine golf course October 14, 2017 | 12:06 PM
Local News
$1M lottery winner from Mass. disputes attempted shoplifting conviction October 14, 2017 | 12:01 PM
World News
Trump's speech sparks a new war of words between US and Iran October 14, 2017 | 11:52 AM
A firefighter looks for flammable items in an evacuated residential area as wildfires continue to burn Saturday, Oct. 14, 2017, in Santa Rosa, Calif. Fire officials have ordered mandatory evacuations.
National News
Gusty winds fan California wildfires, forcing more evacuations October 14, 2017 | 11:46 AM
15lasers - SCREEN GRAB of video that helps educate Aviators on the effects of lasers aimed at an aircraft cockpit, and provides suggested response techniques to be used by the pilot if this type of event occurs. (Federal Aviation Administration)
Local News
Pilots report lasers pointed at flights in Boston area October 14, 2017 | 10:56 AM
Boston, MA 7/26/07 Massachusetts State House for Sidekick Get Out (Pat Greenhouse/Globe Staff) Library Tag 08012007
Local News
Massachusetts criminal justice bill still 'work in progress' October 14, 2017 | 10:35 AM