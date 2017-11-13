Why fans of Sean Hannity are posting videos of themselves smashing Keurigs

The Vermont company is grappling with backlash from its decision to pull its ads from the Fox News show.

FILE - In this March 18, 2016 file photo, Fox News Channel's Sean Hannity speaks during a campaign rally for Republican presidential candidate, Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, in Phoenix. Hannity's move to the 9 p.m. timeslot paid immediate dividends for the network, averaging 3.2 million viewers in October, topping Maddow's 2.5 million, the Nielsen company said. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri, File)
Sean Hannity speaks during a 2016 campaign rally in Phoenix for Sen. Ted Cruz's presidential campaign. –Rick Scuteri / AP
By
November 13, 2017

Get Boston Globe's Political Happy Hour newsletter, your afternoon shot of politics, sent straight from the desk of Joshua Miller.

Some outspoken supporters of Sean Hannity are destroying their Keurig coffeemakers — and it has nothing to do with K-cups.

The Vermont company announced over the weekend that they were pulling their ads from Hannity’s show over the Fox News host’s recent interview with Senate candidate Roy Moore, an Alabama Republican accused of pursuing sexual relationships with teenagers.

The decision has resulted in a wave of outraged conservative coffee-drinkers, who have posted videos of themselves smashing their Keurigs in protest, and an apology to Keurig employees from the company’s CEO.

Why did Keurig and others pull their ads?

Keurig was among a number of companies to pull its advertising from Hannity’s show, Hannity, amid criticism of the conservative host’s coverage of the allegations against Moore.

Advertisement

“Every single person in this country deserves the presumption of innocence,” Hannity said on his TV show last Thursday, calling sexual misconduct “morally repugnant,” while also raising the possibility the accusations against Moore were untrue and urging viewers not to rush to judgement.

“With the allegations against Judge Moore, none of us know the truth of what happened 38 years ago,” he said. “The only people that would know are the people involved in this incident.”

On his radio show Thursday, Hannity appeared to dismiss the allegations against Moore as politically motivated, but later said he misspoke. However, the liberal media watchdog group Media Matters clipped his original comments and began pressuring Hannity’s TV advertisers to pull their commercials.

Angelo Carusone, the president of Media Matters, tweeted at Keurig asking them to reconsider their ads, to which the company replied in a tweet that it had indeed worked to stop their advertising during Hannity’s show.

Keurig was hardly the only one. As Deadline reported, at least five other companies — E-Trade, Realtor.com, Eloquii, 23andme, and Nature’s Bounty — also pulled their ads from Hannity over the weekend. A number of companies also pulled or shifted their advertising from Hannity in May after the host promoted unfounded conspiracy theories.

Advertisement

Cadillac also pulled its ads from Hannity in September at the behest of Media Matters following the Fox News host’s commentary of the violent white nationalist rally in Charlottesville, Virginia.

According to a spreadsheet by Media Matters, a vast majority of advertisers have not pulled their ads from Hannity, which has been the top-rated cable news show since it returned to the 9 p.m. time slot.

Why are Hannity fans specifically protesting Keurig?

It’s unclear why Hannity supporters are specifically targeting Keurig as opposed to any of the other companies that recently pulled their ads.

Perhaps it’s the company’s grounding in liberal New England. Or perhaps it’s the particularly smash-able nature of its product. After all, it’s difficult to smash E-Trade’s financial advice, and it isn’t particularly viscerally satisfying to smash Nature’s Bounty’s nutritional supplements.

It also doesn’t appear that any Hannity fans partook in the expensive endeavor this past September of smashing their Cadillac.

Either way, videos posted online show countless Keurigs being smashed in all manner of ways since the company responded to Carusone’s tweet.

The hashtag #BoycottKeurig reportedly trended over the weekend and videos of its coffeemaker being destroyed in any number of ways are abundant on social media. A competing coffee company has also looked to capitalize in the wake of the Keurig destruction by expressly marketing itself to conservatives.

Hannity himself actively encouraged and promoted the backlash on Sunday.

How has Keurig responded?

The company’s Twitter feed has been silent since Saturday, which was when the beginning of the #BoycottKeurig momentum picked up.

Advertisement

However, the Washington Post obtained a memo to Keurig employees on Monday, in which CEO Bob Gamgort apologized and said the company did not intend to give “the appearance of ‘taking sides’ in an emotionally charged debate.” Gamgort added that the way Keurig announced it — in a tweet reply to Carusone — was “highly unusual” and “unacceptable.”

The Keurig Green Mountain Brewer and Research and Development headquarters in Burlington, Massachusetts. —CJ Gunther / EPA

“I want you to know the decision to communicate our short-term media actions on Twitter was done outside of company protocols,” the CEO wrote. “Clearly, this is an unacceptable situation that requires an overhaul of our issues response and external communications policies and the introduction of safeguards to ensure this never happens again. Our company and brand reputations are too valuable to be put at risk in this manner.”

Hannity took reports of the memo as a fig leaf and appeared to tell his followers on Monday to put a pause on the Keurig carnage.

“Hold on to your coffee machines has recognized it got caught up & misled by a bigot,” he tweeted Monday afternoon in an apparent reference to Carusone.

However, in his memo to employees, Gamgort specifically cites the “objectionable content” of Hannity’s comments about the Moore allegations as the “catalyst” for the company’s decision to pull its ads. The CEO’s apology was directed only toward his employees who experienced “any negatively” as a result of the situation.

Since the controversy erupted, a fifth woman has come forward to accuse Moore of sexual misconduct when she was a minor.

Keurig did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

TOPICS: Politics Business Media Vermont
Want to see what readers are saying about our stories?
Check out the conversations on Boston.com's Facebook Page
Tips? Corrections? Feedback? Email us at tips@boston.com
Health
If you’re sick, stay away from work. If you can’t, here is what doctors advise. November 13, 2017 | 9:14 PM
FILE - In this Oct. 27, 2017, file photo, Russian state-owned television station RT logo is seen at the window of the company's office in Moscow, Russia. Russian state-funded TV channel RT has registered with the Justice Department as a foreign agent after pressure from the U.S. government, documents released Nov. 13, 2017, show. (AP Photo/Pavel Golovkin, File)
Media
Russian TV network registers as foreign agent in US November 13, 2017 | 8:34 PM
French Justice Minister Nicole Belloubet speaks during a session of questions to the government on November 7, 2017 at the National Assembly in Paris. / AFP PHOTO / FRANCOIS GUILLOTFRANCOIS GUILLOT/AFP/Getty Images
World News
France eyes setting age for sexual consent; 13 suggested November 13, 2017 | 8:28 PM
Local News
Fire destroys barn at popular NH wedding venue November 13, 2017 | 6:40 PM
Local News
Child sex abuse trial begins for former 'Deputy of the Year' November 13, 2017 | 5:34 PM
Jody Herring and defense attorney David Sleigh listen to testimony Monday, Nov. 13, 2017 in Barre, Vt. (Stefan Hard /The Times Argus via AP, Pool)
Local News
Vermont woman who killed social worker, 3 relatives faces sentencing November 13, 2017 | 5:22 PM
Cedric Cromwell Leads Song
Local News
Tribe holds State House gathering to mark first Thanksgiving November 13, 2017 | 5:13 PM
Local News
Prosecutor: Fall River police shoot vehicle to stop it, killing driver November 13, 2017 | 4:58 PM
Mark Zuckerberg and Priscilla Chan
Local News
Mark Zuckerberg gives $12M public service grant to Harvard November 13, 2017 | 4:49 PM
Local News
Berklee president: 11 faculty members have been terminated in 13 years for sex assault, harassment November 13, 2017 | 3:18 PM
Former U.S. President George H.W. Bush was released on January 30, 2017 from Houston Methodist Hospital where he received treatment for pneumonia for more than two weeks.
Politics
Another woman accuses George H.W. Bush of groping November 13, 2017 | 1:59 PM
Sports News
How Aly Raisman details the sexual abuse she allegedly endured in her new book November 13, 2017 | 1:30 PM
Local News
Lockdown at Westfield State lifted after police deem threat 'unfounded' November 13, 2017 | 1:15 PM
11/13/2017 - Boston, MA - Sarah DelFrate, cq, a freshman at Berklee College of Music, cq, was one of the dozens (perhaps hundreds) who amassed on Boylston Street on Monday midday demanding that their school address sexual assault, abuse, harassment complaints. They marched to a forum on the topic in the Berklee Performance Center at 1 pm. Topic: 14berklee(2). Story by Kay Lazar/Globe Staff. Photo by Dina Rudick/Globe Staff
Local News
11 Berklee faculty members terminated in recent years for sexual misconduct, president says November 13, 2017 | 1:02 PM
Politics
Mitch McConnell on Roy Moore allegations: 'I believe the women' November 13, 2017 | 12:01 PM
Pizza Box License Plate
Local News
This person drove around with a pizza box for a license plate November 13, 2017 | 11:06 AM
Local News
Overdue Vermont hunter, 85, found after search in 5-degree weather November 13, 2017 | 10:36 AM
Aly Raisman today show
Sports News
Aly Raisman tells Today: ‘I stand here with all the other survivors’ November 13, 2017 | 9:53 AM
In this photo provided by Tasnim News Agency, relatives weep over the body of an earthquake victim, in Sarpol-e-Zahab, western Iran, Monday, Nov. 13, 2017. Authorities reported that a powerful 7.3 magnitude earthquake struck the Iraq-Iran border region on Monday and killed more than three hundreds people in both countries, sent people fleeing their homes into the night and was felt as far west as the Mediterranean coast.
World News
Powerful earthquake on Iran-Iraq border kills over 400 November 13, 2017 | 9:38 AM
Local News
Fairmount or Foxborough Line? An urban-suburban transit debate November 13, 2017 | 9:32 AM
Robert MacDonald, president and general manager at Gidney Fisheries, holds a lobster at the Centreville facility, Nova Scotia, Canada, Sept. 29, 2017. New trade agreements have opened overseas markets for this remote Nova Scotian factory, giving it an edge over competitors in Maine.
Business
Trump’s trade policy is lifting exports. Of Canadian lobster. November 13, 2017 | 9:25 AM
The Baker Library at the Harvard Business School on the campus of Harvard University in Cambridge, Mass., Tuesday, March 7, 2017. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)
Education
Colleges draw fewer foreign students but avoid crisis so far November 13, 2017 | 9:23 AM
Local News
Police: Pair stole $300 worth of merchandise from New Hampshire Walmart November 13, 2017 | 9:12 AM
FILE - In this Monday, June 12, 2017, file photo, the General Electric logo appears above a trading post on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange. General Electric is naming Trian’s Ed Garden to its board, potentially signaling a shift toward becoming a leaner, industrial player that the investment fund has been pushing for years. (AP Photo/Richard Drew, File)
Business
GE cuts dividend before it lays out company's future November 13, 2017 | 9:04 AM
Local News
Police search for suspect in Saugus mall carjacking November 13, 2017 | 8:59 AM
Chelsea Police Visit Boy
Local News
Police officers visit Massachusetts boy with brain cancer November 13, 2017 | 8:55 AM
policelights
Local News
Elderly Westfield man struck, killed in parking lot of favorite eatery November 13, 2017 | 8:04 AM
Cut back overhanging tree branches and brush so raccoons can't get onto the roof. Add chimney caps, or replace them if they're damaged. Cover fish ponds with netting. Don't leave pet food outside.
Local News
Northampton man attacked by suspected rabid raccoon November 13, 2017 | 7:36 AM
This Tuesday, Oct. 31, 2017, photo shows a picture of Flora Stevens from a 1975 job application used to help solve a missing persons case in Monticello, N.Y. Stevens, who disappeared from upstate New York after being dropped off for a doctor's appointment 42 years ago, has been found suffering from dementia and living in an assisted-living facility near Boston, Mass., authorities said. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)
Local News
'To be honest, I don’t think she ever really wanted to be found' November 13, 2017 | 1:18 AM
Denver CO 11/10/17 Tom Brady on the field talking on the phone before the New England Patriots play the Denver Broncos at Sports Authority Field at Mile High Stadium . (Matthew J. Lee/Globe staff) topic reporter:
Local News
What Bostonians need to know this week November 12, 2017 | 6:30 PM