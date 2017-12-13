Here’s how Massachusetts politicians are supporting net neutrality as the FCC vote approaches

Massachusetts politicians have continued to tweet about net neutrality ahead of Thursday's FCC vote.

Ed Markey
Senator Ed Markey. –Lukas Schulze / Getty Images
By
December 13, 2017

On Thursday, the Federal Communications Commission will vote on repealing Obama-era measures that prevent broadband companies from controlling internet use by blocking or intentionally slowing access to specific sites or types of content. These regulations are often referred to as “net neutrality” policy. The Republican-controlled FCC is expected to vote to repeal net neutrality regulations, which has prompted outrage.

Senator Ed Markey is one of several Democratic senators who has continued to tweet about the decision throughout the day, while also sharing a livestream of the Senate floor on Facebook.

Markey has also retweeted comments from other senators and organizations promoting net neutrality.

Here’s what other Massachusetts politicians have posted on social media:

Representative Katherine Clark

Representative Joe Kennedy III

Representative Jim McGovern

Representative Niki Tsongas

Attorney General Maura Healey

Advertisement
TOPICS: Politics Business Technology Ed Markey Joseph Kennedy III
Want to see what readers are saying about our stories?
Check out the conversations on Boston.com's Facebook Page
Tips? Corrections? Feedback? Email us at tips@boston.com
Local News
'Your compassion is a bright spot in my memory of that dark day' December 14, 2017 | 4:04 PM
Federal Communications Commission (FCC) Chairman Ajit Pai takes his seat for an FCC meeting where they will vote on net neutrality, Thursday, Dec. 14, 2017, in Washington. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)
Politics
FCC votes along party lines to end 'net neutrality' December 14, 2017 | 1:39 PM
police tape
Local News
Chatham woman dies days after carbon monoxide poisoning December 14, 2017 | 11:38 AM
Local News
Maine dispatcher arrested on charge of possessing child porn December 14, 2017 | 11:37 AM
Local News
Death of Gardner man ruled a homicide December 14, 2017 | 11:35 AM
Governor Brown at One Planet Summit
National News
No Paris climate accord? No problem, bloc of states says December 14, 2017 | 11:22 AM
Viral Harvard Acceptance
Local News
Watch the moment this 16-year-old learned he got into Harvard December 14, 2017 | 10:18 AM
WBUR host Tom Ashbrook.
Local News
BU brings in 2 outside firms to investigate allegations against Tom Ashbrook December 14, 2017 | 10:11 AM
FILE - DECEMBER 13, 2017: The White House has announced that Omarosa Manigault Newman will resign from her position as director of communications for the White House Office of Public Liaison effective January 20. WASHINGTON, DC - OCTOBER 27: Director of Communications for the White House Public Liaison Office Omarosa Manigault listens during the daily press briefing at the White House, October 27, 2017 in Washington, DC. (Drew Angerer/Getty Images)
Politics
Former 'Apprentice' star Omarosa denies White House firing December 14, 2017 | 9:38 AM
Local News
New Hampshire Salvation Army volunteer spreads cheer with pet goat December 14, 2017 | 8:49 AM
Marijuana Colorado
Business
Cannabis panel backs pot bars, home delivery, and stoned yoga December 14, 2017 | 8:45 AM
Newport Vandalism
Local News
Twins plead not guilty to vandalizing Newport Cliff Walk December 14, 2017 | 8:41 AM
Copycat Billboards Worcester
Local News
Alleged copycat billboard moved across from rival ad in Worcester December 14, 2017 | 8:36 AM
Boston Public Schools buses
Local News
Parents protest Boston's new school start times December 14, 2017 | 8:28 AM
Local News
Three schools sever ties with influential musician amid abuse allegations December 14, 2017 | 8:15 AM
Business
Disney buying large part of 21st Century Fox in $52.4B deal December 14, 2017 | 7:42 AM
Sandy Hook 5 Years Later
Local News
Newtown is 'still so raw,' five years after massacre December 14, 2017 | 7:40 AM
Local News
New Hampshire man charged with 2nd-degree murder in toddler's death December 14, 2017 | 7:18 AM
Local News
Boston city worker shot on way to work December 14, 2017 | 6:59 AM
FILE - In this April 27, 2016 file photo, Tavis Smiley appears at the 33rd annual ASCAP Pop Music Awards in Los Angeles. PBS says it has suspended distribution of Smiley’s talk show after an independent investigation uncovered “multiple, credible allegations” of misconduct by its host. (Photo by Rich Fury/Invision/AP, File)
Media
PBS suspends distribution of Tavis Smiley show after misconduct allegations December 13, 2017 | 10:38 PM
Jeanine Pirro.
Media
Fox News host Jeanine Pirro sued for defamation December 13, 2017 | 10:32 PM
National News
Video of shark being dragged by boat leads to arrest of three December 13, 2017 | 10:18 PM
12-10-2012 Boston, Mass Over 400 guests attended 8th Annual Association of Independent Colleges and Universities of Massachusetts Dinnerat the Seaport Hotel. L. to R. are Chris Doherty and her husband AICUM CEO Richard Doherty of Milton with honored guest Congressman Michael Capuano and his wife Barbara of Somerville. Globe photo by Bill Brett
Politics
Thousands of Mass. residents' identities were reportedly stolen to oppose net neutrality December 13, 2017 | 7:47 PM
Local News
Husband and wife in Mass. plead guilty to $1 million illegal gambling scheme December 13, 2017 | 6:40 PM
In this photo made Friday, Jan. 23, 2015, Miller Library towers above the Colby College campus in Waterville, Maine. The college has an endowment that’s approaching $750 million. (AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty)
Local News
Police rescue Colby College student from utility tunnel December 13, 2017 | 6:36 PM
Local News
Wardens: North Carolina man dies in snowmobile rollover in Maine December 13, 2017 | 6:32 PM
Bernard Sigh.
Local News
Deval Patrick's brother-in-law is facing sexual assault charges December 13, 2017 | 6:26 PM
Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., asks questions during a hearing of the Senate Health, Education, Labor, and Pensions Committee, on Capitol Hill in Washington, Tuesday, Dec. 12, 2017. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
Politics
Elizabeth Warren is invoking Scott Brown in her argument for delaying the GOP tax bill vote December 13, 2017 | 5:55 PM
Local News
Police investigating after 3 dozen dogs killed in 2 fires at NH kennel December 13, 2017 | 5:30 PM
Local News
Expecting Peabody dad stages his own pregnancy photo shoot December 13, 2017 | 5:26 PM