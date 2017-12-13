Here’s how Massachusetts politicians are supporting net neutrality as the FCC vote approaches

On Thursday, the Federal Communications Commission will vote on repealing Obama-era measures that prevent broadband companies from controlling internet use by blocking or intentionally slowing access to specific sites or types of content. These regulations are often referred to as “net neutrality” policy. The Republican-controlled FCC is expected to vote to repeal net neutrality regulations, which has prompted outrage.

Senator Ed Markey is one of several Democratic senators who has continued to tweet about the decision throughout the day, while also sharing a livestream of the Senate floor on Facebook.

It would be a historic mistake if Trump’s @FCC votes to kill #NetNeutrality tomorrow morning. If we are going to #SaveNetNeutrality we need you to make your voices heard TODAY. — Ed Markey (@SenMarkey) December 13, 2017

Rolling back #NetNeutrality will prove that @AjitPaiFCC and Trump’s @FCC serve the Broadband Barons, not the American people who overwhelmingly want to #SaveNetNeutrality. — Ed Markey (@SenMarkey) December 13, 2017

The internet should belong to the people, not massive corporations. RT if you agree. #SaveNetNeutrality — Ed Markey (@SenMarkey) December 13, 2017

Repealing #NetNeutrality is the Trump administration’s latest attempt to put power in the hands of the wealthy few while consumers get a raw deal. We can’t let that happen. #SaveNetNeutrality — Ed Markey (@SenMarkey) December 13, 2017

Imagine a world where a massive corporation could block your trusted news source because it published a critical article. That could happen if @FCC kills #NetNeutrality. This isn’t a left-right issue, it’s a free speech issue. #SaveNetNeutrality — Ed Markey (@SenMarkey) December 13, 2017

Markey has also retweeted comments from other senators and organizations promoting net neutrality.

Here’s what other Massachusetts politicians have posted on social media:

Representative Katherine Clark

WATCH: On the latest edition of #InternSpotlight, Adam and I talk the importance of #NetNeutrality for consumers, small business, and our innovation economy. https://t.co/dIbUAMTv8p — Katherine Clark (@RepKClark) December 13, 2017

Representative Joe Kennedy III

Tell the Trump Administration: the internet is yours to keep, not theirs to take. #NetNeutrality pic.twitter.com/uVhsxdcpxv — Rep. Joe Kennedy III (@RepJoeKennedy) December 12, 2017

Representative Jim McGovern

Americans deserve an open and free Internet, not one that is controlled by a handful of powerful corporations that can charge extra for higher speeds and more access. RT if you agree. #NetNeutrality pic.twitter.com/iNf04Rr5ey — Jim McGovern (@RepMcGovern) December 12, 2017

Representative Niki Tsongas

No content blocking, no paid prioritization and no discrimination of content = the backbone of the internet as we know it and are what led to our technological revolution #NetNeutrality — Niki Tsongas (@nikiinthehouse) December 12, 2017

Attorney General Maura Healey

🚫Without #NetNeutrality …

👎 Internet slow lanes

👎 Blocked websites

👎 Higher prices ⌛️ Time is running out

📲 Fight back TODAY and help save the internet.https://t.co/9K8FTpveWz — Maura Healey (@MassAGO) December 12, 2017