Michael Dukakis endorses Setti Warren for his old job

It was probably only a formality at this point.

After all, Newton Mayor Setti Warren already had former Massachusetts Gov. Michael Dukakis and his wife, Kitty, on his 2018 gubernatorial campaign’s finance committee. In fact, the committee is full of “old Dukakoids,” as The Boston Globe put it earlier this year. And Warren’s late father, Joe Warren, served as a prominent staffer in Dukakis’s administration and presidential campaign in the 1980s, even often driving around the Democratic governor with his own son in the backseat.

Nevertheless, the 47-year-old Democrat now has The Duke’s official backing to take the wheel of the entire state government.

“We need leadership in this state that’s dynamic, that’s committed, that surrounds itself with excellent people,” Dukakis said at an event Saturday in Brookline. “That’s what I hope and expect we’re going to get from a Setti Warren as governor.”

Warren’s campaign posted a video clip of the former governor Tuesday night on Facebook.

After Dukakis spoke, Warren took the mic and recalled memories of sitting in the backseat as his father drove around the former governor.

“I listened to my father and the governor talk about government and I learned what government can do for people,” he said. “And I learned that government is an instrument to provide people with opportunity, and that government with integrity and vision could change the lives of millions of people.”

Warren, who says addressing economic inequality is “the defining issue of our time,” is facing two other opponents in the Democratic primary to challenge Republican Gov. Charlie Baker.