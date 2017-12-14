Ed Markey is introducing a Congressional Review Act resolution to undo the FCC’s repeal of net neutrality rules

"With this CRA, Congress can correct the Commission’s misguided and partisan decision."

Ed Markey
Senator Ed Markey at a press conference at the COP 23 Conference in Bonn, Germany. –Lukas Schulze / Getty Images
By
December 14, 2017

Sen. Ed Markey is leading a long-shot effort to nullify the FCC’s decision to repeal rules aimed to ensure so-called net neutrality.

“Donald Trump’s FCC made an historic mistake today by overturning its net neutrality rules, and we cannot let it stand,” the Massachusetts senator said in a statement after the agency officially voted to adopt their plan Thursday.

According to the Associated Press, the FCC’s decision to repeal the 2015 rules gives internet service providers “a free hand” to potentially slow down, block, or charge more for certain online content or websites.

Markey, a longtime consumer advocate on technology issues, says the decision puts everyone who relies on a free and open internet “at the mercy of big broadband companies.” So he is sponsoring a new measure that could potentially undo the FCC’s decision and reinstate net neutrality rules.

Advertisement

Markey announced Thursday that he will introduce a resolution under the Congressional Review Act, which allows Congress to erase any new federal regulatory action within 60 congressional days, if the president agrees (NPR’s Planet Money has a very good primer episode on the CRA, which Republicans have used to undo 14 Obama-era regulations).

“With this CRA, Congress can correct the Commission’s misguided and partisan decision and keep the internet in the hands of the people, not big corporations,” Markey said Thursday.

The resolution quickly garnered support from fellow Democrats and as of Thursday afternoon had 16 co-sponsors.

However, the resolution has yet to register any public support from Republicans, which control both the House and Senate — as well as, of course, the White House, which has supported the FCC’s plan to repeal net neutrality rules.

A Markey aide noted Thursday that it was still early in the process, adding that they would be continuing to build a coalition of lawmakers who would be hearing from their constituents on the issue.

“Our Republicans colleagues have a choice,” Markey said in his statement Thursday. “Be on the right side of history and stand with the American people who support net neutrality, or hold hands with the big cable and broadband companies who only want to supercharge their profits at the expense of consumers and our economy.”

Advertisement

As Gizmodo reported Wednesday, only 107 of 239 House Republicans signed a letter in support of the FCC’s plan to repeal net neutrality rules, which large majorities of Americans — including 3 out of 4 Republicans — oppose, according to a recent survey.

A simple majority is needed to pass a CRA resolution in both the House and Senate, in the latter of which Republicans are set to hold an increasingly slim 51-to-49 majority. However, a two-thirds majority in both chambers would be needed to override a likely veto by Trump.

TOPICS: Politics Ed Markey Technology Donald Trump
Want to see what readers are saying about our stories?
Check out the conversations on Boston.com's Facebook Page
Tips? Corrections? Feedback? Email us at tips@boston.com
Local News
Maine hunter who shot woman indicted on manslaughter charge December 15, 2017 | 6:00 PM
Blackstone-11/17/17- A pipe bomb was planted in the grille of a Jeep in the driveway of the home belonging to the Principal of Bellingham High School. John Tlumacki/Globe Staff(metro)
Local News
Teacher's house raided after explosion at Bellingham principal's home December 15, 2017 | 5:48 PM
Local News
Ex-cop who sought nude pictures of children sentenced December 15, 2017 | 5:38 PM
FILE-In this March 8, 2017 file photo, Maine Gov. Paul LePage speaks at a town hall meeting in Yarmouth, Maine. On Nov. 7, voters in Maine will decide whether to join 31 other states and expand Medicaid under former President Barack Obama’s Affordable Care Act. LePage is steadfastly against against a referendum to expand Medicaid, which he calls big-government welfare. (AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty, File)
Politics
Paul LePage still wants to ban junk food from food stamp program December 15, 2017 | 5:36 PM
Local News
A better Boston? The choice is ours December 15, 2017 | 5:26 PM
Local News
Hardwick father sentenced for severely beating 7-year-old son December 15, 2017 | 5:16 PM
Local News
Vermont man found not guilty of assaulting woman in courthouse bathroom December 15, 2017 | 5:14 PM
Local News
Dying NH man's wish to see the new 'Star Wars' movie is coming true December 15, 2017 | 5:00 PM
Local News
Conn. yacht club settles alleged bias lawsuit by Muslim couple December 15, 2017 | 4:54 PM
National News
20-year-old who survived Boston, Brussels bombings forgives attackers December 15, 2017 | 4:40 PM
Animals
A ‘routine oil change’ uncovered an owl under the hood December 15, 2017 | 3:37 PM
Charles Dickens
History
Charles Dickens once gave an epic reading of ‘A Christmas Carol’ in Boston December 15, 2017 | 2:07 PM
Weymouth Man Raising Money
Local News
A Weymouth man is raising money to pay off school lunch debts December 15, 2017 | 11:25 AM
In this May 25, 2017 photo, baby eels, also known as elvers, are held in Brewer, Maine. Elvers can be sold for more than $2,000 per pound at the dock. They often are sold to Asian aquaculture companies to be raised to maturity and have become a linchpin of the sushi supply chain. (AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty)
Local News
1 Maine man sentenced, another pleads guilty for elver trafficking December 15, 2017 | 11:18 AM
Brockton Rabbit Before Treatment
Local News
Rabbit in recovery after it was rescued by a good Samaritan December 15, 2017 | 11:15 AM
This Tuesday, Aug. 15, 2017 photo shows an arrangement of pills of the opioid oxycodone-acetaminophen in New York. Abuse of painkillers, heroin, fentanyl and other opioids across the country has resulted in tens of thousands of children being taken from their homes and placed in the foster care system. (AP Photo/Patrick Sison)
Local News
Massachusetts city sues opioid makers, distributors December 15, 2017 | 10:19 AM
A sign marks the entrance to the Wake Robin retirement community, Wednesday, Nov. 29, 2017, in Shelburne, Vt. Vermont State Police and FBI said they were investigating the source of the deadly toxin ricin that was found at the retirement community. A Wake Robin spokeswoman said residents were safe. (AP Photo/Lisa Rathke)
Local News
70-year-old Vermont woman indicted in retirement home ricin case December 15, 2017 | 9:29 AM
Local News
Booming Kendall Square will get a long-sought supermarket as MIT projects advance December 15, 2017 | 8:13 AM
Icicles on a roof; Shutterstock ID 251088670; PO: 0824_iceDams; Client: opinion
Local News
Boy, 9, injured in fall from Maine roof while collecting icicles December 15, 2017 | 4:55 AM
Local News
New Hampshire woman sentenced for selling drugs to teacher who overdosed December 15, 2017 | 4:53 AM
Politics
House Speaker Paul Ryan denies reports he may leave Congress December 15, 2017 | 2:51 AM
FILE - This Sept. 27, 2016 file photo shows Nathan Carman arriving in a small boat at the US Coast Guard station in Boston. Carman's family filed a lawsuit in New Hampshire on Monday, July 17, 2017 accusing him of killing his grandfather and possibly his mother, who was lost at sea during a mother-son fishing trip. The family says Carman wanted to collect a multimillion-dollar inheritance. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)
Local News
Vermont man whose relatives died mysteriously wants lawsuit scrapped December 15, 2017 | 12:05 AM
The images—representing Massachusetts’ top political and business leadership—consist of the congressional delegation; all statewide elected officials; the top leaders in the state Senate and House; Boston mayor and City Council president; chief executive officers of the state’s largest publicly traded companies; principal owners for the major sports franchises; and members of the exclusive executive group, the Massachusetts Competitive Partnership.
Local News
For blacks in Boston, a power outage December 14, 2017 | 11:56 PM
Local News
Maine woman charged in death of fiance's 4-year-old granddaughter December 14, 2017 | 11:32 PM
BOSTON, MA- DECEMBER 14, 2017: Eva Mitchell carries a photo of Lena Bruce as she arrives for the sentencing of James Witkowski at Suffolk Superior Court in Boston, MA on on December 14, 2017. Eva Mitchell was Lena Bruce's sorority sister at Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc. James Witkowski was sentenced to life in prison for the 1992 muder of Lena Bruce, who was a 21-year-old recent graduate of Tufts University at the time of her death. (CRAIG F. WALKER/GLOBE STAFF) section: metro reporter:
Local News
Man sentenced to life in prison for Lena Bruce's 1992 slaying December 14, 2017 | 11:30 PM
Local News
A Mainer asked police to bring home her rescue puppy from Virginia. And they said yes. December 14, 2017 | 7:40 PM
Local News
Police: Worker at Ethan Allen plant in Vermont died in accident December 14, 2017 | 6:18 PM
Local News
Tyngsborough police say 2 vehicles damaged by stray shots from hunters December 14, 2017 | 6:14 PM
Celebs
Morgan Spurlock: 'I am part of the problem' December 14, 2017 | 5:40 PM
Local News
'Your compassion is a bright spot in my memory of that dark day' December 14, 2017 | 4:04 PM