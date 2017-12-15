Paul LePage still wants to ban junk food from food stamp program

FILE-In this March 8, 2017 file photo, Maine Gov. Paul LePage speaks at a town hall meeting in Yarmouth, Maine. On Nov. 7, voters in Maine will decide whether to join 31 other states and expand Medicaid under former President Barack Obama’s Affordable Care Act. LePage is steadfastly against against a referendum to expand Medicaid, which he calls big-government welfare. (AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty, File)
Maine Gov. Paul LePage. –Robert F. Bukaty / AP, File
By
MARINA VILLENEUVE
AP,
5:36 PM

AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) — Maine’s Republican governor is still pressing for his proposal to prevent the use of food stamps for junk food and planned to bring it up this week in Washington.

Gov. Paul LePage, who was attending a holiday party this week in Washington, D.C., blames powerful opposition from the food and beverage industries for resistance to his proposal, which federal officials are reviewing.

“We have an obesity problem, we have a Type 2 diabetes problem with our youth, and the federal government will not allow me to take soft drinks and chocolate bars and candy off the SNAP list,” LePage said, referring to the federal Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program. “Why? The sugar lobby.”

Advertisement

LePage had hoped a new presidential administration would listen. Federal officials earlier this year requested more details on the administration’s proposal.

Last year, LePage threatened to cease the state’s food stamp program altogether after the U.S. Department of Agriculture first raised questions about cost estimates and other details on the ban’s impact.

At the time, LePage said he was not “naive enough to think” federal officials would ever be satisfied, and the state didn’t respond. But the LePage administration planned to respond to the USDA’s latest questions.

The federal agency didn’t respond to request for comment.

Critics have said that the government shouldn’t be dictating what people put in their grocery carts — and that the governor’s plan wouldn’t change poor people’s eating habits.

In 2011, former President Barack Obama’s Democratic administration rejected then-New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg’s soda ban for food stamp recipients.

Maine’s renewed request also asks to divert federal funds away from nutrition education — which amounted to $4.3 million last fiscal year — and instead spend that money on studying the ban and on agencies that distribute healthy foods.

U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Sonny Perdue has signaled support for overhauling the more than $70 billion Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, which administers food stamps to 44 million recipients.

Advertisement

Perdue previously said LePage “has some very creative programs” that were worthy of exploring.

TOPICS: Politics Local News Maine
Want to see what readers are saying about our stories?
Check out the conversations on Boston.com's Facebook Page
Tips? Corrections? Feedback? Email us at tips@boston.com
Local News
A better Boston? The choice is ours December 15, 2017 | 5:26 PM
Local News
Hardwick father sentenced for severely beating 7-year-old son December 15, 2017 | 5:16 PM
Local News
Vermont man found not guilty of assaulting woman in courthouse bathroom December 15, 2017 | 5:14 PM
Local News
Dying NH man's wish to see the new 'Star Wars' movie is coming true December 15, 2017 | 5:00 PM
Local News
Conn. yacht club settles alleged bias lawsuit by Muslim couple December 15, 2017 | 4:54 PM
National News
20-year-old who survived Boston, Brussels bombings forgives attackers December 15, 2017 | 4:40 PM
Animals
A ‘routine oil change’ uncovered an owl under the hood December 15, 2017 | 3:37 PM
Charles Dickens
History
Charles Dickens once gave an epic reading of ‘A Christmas Carol’ in Boston December 15, 2017 | 2:07 PM
Weymouth Man Raising Money
Local News
A Weymouth man is raising money to pay off school lunch debts December 15, 2017 | 11:25 AM
In this May 25, 2017 photo, baby eels, also known as elvers, are held in Brewer, Maine. Elvers can be sold for more than $2,000 per pound at the dock. They often are sold to Asian aquaculture companies to be raised to maturity and have become a linchpin of the sushi supply chain. (AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty)
Local News
1 Maine man sentenced, another pleads guilty for elver trafficking December 15, 2017 | 11:18 AM
Brockton Rabbit Before Treatment
Local News
Rabbit in recovery after it was rescued by a good Samaritan December 15, 2017 | 11:15 AM
This Tuesday, Aug. 15, 2017 photo shows an arrangement of pills of the opioid oxycodone-acetaminophen in New York. Abuse of painkillers, heroin, fentanyl and other opioids across the country has resulted in tens of thousands of children being taken from their homes and placed in the foster care system. (AP Photo/Patrick Sison)
Local News
Massachusetts city sues opioid makers, distributors December 15, 2017 | 10:19 AM
A sign marks the entrance to the Wake Robin retirement community, Wednesday, Nov. 29, 2017, in Shelburne, Vt. Vermont State Police and FBI said they were investigating the source of the deadly toxin ricin that was found at the retirement community. A Wake Robin spokeswoman said residents were safe. (AP Photo/Lisa Rathke)
Local News
70-year-old Vermont woman indicted in retirement home ricin case December 15, 2017 | 9:29 AM
Local News
Booming Kendall Square will get a long-sought supermarket as MIT projects advance December 15, 2017 | 8:13 AM
Icicles on a roof; Shutterstock ID 251088670; PO: 0824_iceDams; Client: opinion
Local News
Boy, 9, injured in fall from Maine roof while collecting icicles December 15, 2017 | 4:55 AM
Local News
New Hampshire woman sentenced for selling drugs to teacher who overdosed December 15, 2017 | 4:53 AM
Politics
House Speaker Paul Ryan denies reports he may leave Congress December 15, 2017 | 2:51 AM
FILE - This Sept. 27, 2016 file photo shows Nathan Carman arriving in a small boat at the US Coast Guard station in Boston. Carman's family filed a lawsuit in New Hampshire on Monday, July 17, 2017 accusing him of killing his grandfather and possibly his mother, who was lost at sea during a mother-son fishing trip. The family says Carman wanted to collect a multimillion-dollar inheritance. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)
Local News
Vermont man whose relatives died mysteriously wants lawsuit scrapped December 15, 2017 | 12:05 AM
The images—representing Massachusetts’ top political and business leadership—consist of the congressional delegation; all statewide elected officials; the top leaders in the state Senate and House; Boston mayor and City Council president; chief executive officers of the state’s largest publicly traded companies; principal owners for the major sports franchises; and members of the exclusive executive group, the Massachusetts Competitive Partnership.
Local News
For blacks in Boston, a power outage December 14, 2017 | 11:56 PM
Local News
Maine woman charged in death of fiance's 4-year-old granddaughter December 14, 2017 | 11:32 PM
BOSTON, MA- DECEMBER 14, 2017: Eva Mitchell carries a photo of Lena Bruce as she arrives for the sentencing of James Witkowski at Suffolk Superior Court in Boston, MA on on December 14, 2017. Eva Mitchell was Lena Bruce's sorority sister at Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc. James Witkowski was sentenced to life in prison for the 1992 muder of Lena Bruce, who was a 21-year-old recent graduate of Tufts University at the time of her death. (CRAIG F. WALKER/GLOBE STAFF) section: metro reporter:
Local News
Man sentenced to life in prison for Lena Bruce's 1992 slaying December 14, 2017 | 11:30 PM
Local News
A Mainer asked police to bring home her rescue puppy from Virginia. And they said yes. December 14, 2017 | 7:40 PM
Local News
Police: Worker at Ethan Allen plant in Vermont died in accident December 14, 2017 | 6:18 PM
Local News
Tyngsborough police say 2 vehicles damaged by stray shots from hunters December 14, 2017 | 6:14 PM
Celebs
Morgan Spurlock: 'I am part of the problem' December 14, 2017 | 5:40 PM
Ed Markey
Politics
Ed Markey is introducing a CRA resolution that could undo the repeal of net neutrality rules December 14, 2017 | 4:34 PM
Local News
'Your compassion is a bright spot in my memory of that dark day' December 14, 2017 | 4:04 PM
Federal Communications Commission (FCC) Chairman Ajit Pai takes his seat for an FCC meeting where they will vote on net neutrality, Thursday, Dec. 14, 2017, in Washington. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)
Politics
FCC votes along party lines to end 'net neutrality' December 14, 2017 | 1:39 PM
Local News
Cape Cod woman dies days after carbon monoxide poisoning December 14, 2017 | 11:38 AM
Local News
Maine dispatcher arrested on charge of possessing child porn December 14, 2017 | 11:37 AM