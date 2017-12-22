Donald Trump says Robert Kraft called him and applauded the GOP tax overhaul

“He said this tax bill is incredible.”

New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft, left, and businessman Donald Trump, right, applaud on the field before an NFL football game between the Patriots and the New York Jets in Foxborough, Mass., Sunday, Oct. 21, 2012.
Robert Kraft and Donald Trump in 2012. –Charles Krupa / AP
By
1:06 PM

President Donald Trump says the $1.5 trillion tax overhaul package he signed into law Friday has the stamp of approval from New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft.

Related Links

Trump mentioned to reporters during the signing in the Oval Office that he received a call Thursday night from his “friend” and fellow billionaire, who he said praised the legislation.

“He said this tax bill is incredible,” the president said. “He owns the New England Patriots, but, he’s in the paper business, too. And he said based on this tax bill that he just wanted to let me know that he’s going to a buy a big plant in the great state of North Carolina, and he’s going to build a tremendous paper mill there — or paper products plant.”

Advertisement

In addition to the Patriots, Kraft owns the New England Revolution and five paper and packaging companies.

Kraft has not spoken publicly about the tax plan, according to The Boston Globe, and his spokesperson did not immediately respond to the president’s comments.

Kraft has praised Trump and his economic agenda in the past.

TOPICS: Politics New England Patriots Donald Trump
Want to see what readers are saying about our stories?
Check out the conversations on Boston.com's Facebook Page
Tips? Corrections? Feedback? Email us at tips@boston.com
Superintendent Tommy Chang
Education
Read Boston superintendent’s letter on not implementing the new school start times next year December 22, 2017 | 1:17 PM
Politics
Trump signs, lauds tax overhaul, off to Florida for holidays December 22, 2017 | 12:01 PM
Local News
MIT janitor calls his jail release a Christmas 'miracle' December 22, 2017 | 11:50 AM
Politics
Trump signs $1.5 trillion tax overhaul into law December 22, 2017 | 11:35 AM
image
Local News
Police investigate suspicious device in Fall River December 22, 2017 | 9:38 AM
FILE-- Phil Schiller, senior vice president of worldwide marketing at Apple, speaks about the iPhone X during the companyÕs event at the new Steve Jobs Theater in Cupertino, Calif., Sept. 12, 2017. AppleÕs iPhone X, the most anticipated iPhone since the original debuted a decade ago, is set to arrive in stores Nov. 3. But unlike past releases, this iPhone may be extra hard to get Ñ and it might not even be right for you.
Technology
Is Apple slowing down old iPhones? Questions and answers December 22, 2017 | 9:25 AM
A plush Furby Connect, an interactive toy that, among other things, can smile back at a child and laugh when tickled, in New York, Dec. 14, 2017. Many manufacturers are promoting ÒconnectedÓ toys this holiday season, but once anything is online, cybersecurity experts warn, it is potentially exposed to hackers who could potentially see and hear whatever the toy sees and hears
Technology
A cute toy just brought a hacker into your home December 22, 2017 | 9:10 AM
In this Dec. 14, 2017 photo, a snowy owl flies away after being released along the shore of Duxbury Beach in Duxbury, Mass. The owl is one of 14 trapped so far this winter at Boston's Logan Airport and moved to the beach on Cape Cod Bay. The large white raptors from the Arctic have descended on the northern U.S. in huge numbers in recent weeks, giving researchers opportunities to study them. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)
Animals
Snowy owls wintering in US fitted with tiny tracking devices December 22, 2017 | 8:41 AM
Columbus Ave Crash
Local News
1 dead, several hurt in Boston crash December 22, 2017 | 8:33 AM
Framingham State University
Local News
Framingham State University raises reward for info after another slur found December 22, 2017 | 8:28 AM
policelights
Local News
N.H. police looking for man who robbed Wal-Mart credit union December 22, 2017 | 8:25 AM
Marijuana Plant Pruning
Local News
Joy to the weed: Marijuana legalization comes bearing gifts December 22, 2017 | 8:21 AM
Local News
Mass. man sentenced to 17 years in prison for producing child porn December 22, 2017 | 12:18 AM
Local News
This Maine police officer's rendition of 'O Holy Night' has been shared thousands of times December 21, 2017 | 10:10 PM
Media
A note to Globe readers about our sexual harassment coverage December 21, 2017 | 8:22 PM
Elizabeth Warren
Politics
Elizabeth Warren blasts Congress for lack of DACA fix: 'What are you waiting for?' December 21, 2017 | 8:06 PM
Andrew E. Lelling Photo: US Attorney's Office, Boston
Local News
Andrew Lelling sworn in as US attorney for Massachusetts December 21, 2017 | 5:35 PM
24earlyvoting - A bucket of stickers awaits voters after they cast a ballots at the downtown early vote center, one of four early-vote locations in Minneapolis, Thursday, Sept. 23, 2016. (Craig Lassig/The Boston Globe)
Politics
6 more Mass. ballot questions just cleared a hurdle for 2018 December 21, 2017 | 5:35 PM
Boston Police with New Baby
Local News
Boston police officers, EMTs deliver baby in station parking lot December 21, 2017 | 5:26 PM
Papa John's CEO John Schnatter
Business
Papa John's founder steps down as CEO weeks after NFL comments December 21, 2017 | 4:48 PM
Local News
The MIT janitor detained by ICE just got released from jail December 21, 2017 | 4:44 PM
Auburn police officer Luis Santos
Local News
Massachusetts man who ran down officer with SUV gets 15 years in prison December 21, 2017 | 4:20 PM
Boston, MA - 9/72017 - A bus arrives before the 8:30 am start time. Boston Mayor Martin J. Walsh (cq) and Superintendent Tommy Chang (cq) visit the Young Achievers Science & Math Pilot K-8 (cq), on the first day of school. Photo by Pat Greenhouse/Globe Staff Topic: 08BPS Young Achievers Reporter: XXX
Education
The Boston Public Schools bell time controversy, explained December 21, 2017 | 2:15 PM
Local News
Pope prays for merciful final judgement for Cardinal Law December 21, 2017 | 1:53 PM
In this Monday, Dec. 18, 2017 photo, the Security Council votes on a resolution concerning Jerusalem's status at United Nations headquarters. The United States on Monday vetoed a resolution supported by the 14 other U.N. Security Council members that would have required President Donald Trump to rescind his declaration of Jerusalem as the capital of Israel, a vote that showed the depth of global opposition to the U.S. move. (Kim Haughton/United Nations via AP)
Politics
UN assembly declares US action on Jerusalem 'null and void' December 21, 2017 | 1:40 PM
Local News
MIT custodian detained by ICE to be released from jail December 21, 2017 | 11:30 AM
FILE - In this Sept. 6, 2017 file photo, Christina Fey of Wolfeboro attends District Court at the Carroll County Superior Courthouse in Ossipee, N.H. Fay, convicted of 10 counts of animal cruelty on Dec. 12 after dozens of her Great Danes were found sick and living in filthy conditions in her home, is scheduled for sentencing on Thursday, Dec. 21. (Elizabeth Frantz/The Concord Monitor via AP, File)
Local News
N.H. woman whose 84 Great Danes were seized avoids jail December 21, 2017 | 10:19 AM
image
Local News
Body of man found in Maine home that was set on fire December 21, 2017 | 10:03 AM
Joe Kennedy announces birth of son, James.
Local News
Rep. Joe Kennedy announces birth of second child, a boy December 21, 2017 | 9:35 AM
Australia Car Rams Crowd
World News
Car rams into pedestrians in Melbourne; 19 injured December 21, 2017 | 8:25 AM