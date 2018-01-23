Is the Ainge family still pining for a Mitt Romney presidency?

They're reportedly not the only ones who want the former Massachusetts governor to use his expected Senate run in Utah as a launching pad for 2020.

Boston Celtics general manager and President of Basketball Operations Danny Ainge sits courtside before their preseason NBA basketball game against the Philadelphia 76ers in Boston Monday, Oct. 9, 2017. (AP Photo/Winslow Townson)
Celtics President of Basketball Operations Danny Ainge sits courtside before a preseason game last October. –Winslow Townson / AP
By
4:40 PM

Mitt Romney made another rare public appearance at a Utah tech conference last Friday, according to The Salt Lake Tribune. Deflecting questions about his widely expected Senate run, the former Massachusetts governor was reportedly interrupted during an onstage interview by yells from people in the crowd.

“Mitt for president,”one of them shouted, reported the Tribune.

“I tried that once, thanks,” Romney reportedly replied (technically, he tried it twice, in 2008 and 2012).

It wasn’t immediately clear who in the crowd thought the third time would be the charm for the former Republican presidential nominee. However, the source of the shout quickly took ownership.

Advertisement

“I could not resist yelling Mitt for President during the interview,” tweeted Tanner Ainge, a former Utah congressional candidate and son of Celtics general manager Danny Ainge.

“He would be such an upgrade,” Ainge added.

The exchange seemed like an unremarkable one-off until Monday, when New York Times reporter Jonathan Martin retweeted Ainge, suggesting that the 33-year-old wasn’t the only Utah Republican who saw 2020 as the endgame of Romney’s potential 2018 campaign.

In turn, Ainge asserted that while Romney would win next year’s Senate election in Utah, “nobody is as good, experienced, thoughtful, intelligent, [and] prepared” for president as the 70-year-old former governor and venture capitalist.

Tanner wasn’t the only one in the Ainge family seemingly suggesting another Romney presidential bid. His father, the former Celtics player-turned-executive, retweeted a photo of Romney with another participant at Friday’s conference, commenting “new VP candidate.” A fellow observant Mormon, Ainge donated $2,500 and $2,300 to Romney’s 2012 and 2008 presidential campaigns, respectively, while his son donated a combined $950 in 2012.

Tanner Ainge and Martin’s back-and-forth on Twitter (which digressed into Romney’s basketball aptitude) also coincided Monday morning with a report from Business Insider on the speculation that Romney’s “likely Senate run is the start of something much bigger.” Several Republicans, including Utah Gov. Gary Herbert, told BI that, if elected, Romney could replace Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell.

Advertisement

“[Romney] will have a lot of cache, national exposure, he’s a personality in politics, he’s a leader in the Republican Party, and so he won’t be just your typical freshman senator,” Herbert said. “I expect that the leadership in the Senate will understand that and appreciate they have an opportunity to bring somebody into the leadership roles in the Senate that can help them get their agenda done.”

Meanwhile, Roger Stone, an infamous Republican operative and close friend of President Donald Trump, told BI that his sources in the Utah Republican Party and the Mormon church think Romney could use the Senate seat as a launching pad to challenge the sitting Republican president if he is politically “vulnerable” in 2020. That said, given Stone’s notorious record, his words should, perhaps, be taken with a grain of salt.

“I believe and my contacts in Utah are absolutely insistent that he will use the Senate seat as a launchpad for a challenge to Donald Trump,” Stone said, adding that he didn’t think Romney would win, “but that’s a different question.”

Romney’s representatives did not respond to questions this week about the speculation and a number of other Republican consultants, speaking to BI, threw cold water on the idea, saying that they only could foresee Romney running if Trump decided not to seek re-election.

In the weeks before the 2016 election, Romney did express mild regret about not then entering the race.

“I get asked on a regular basis, ‘Boy, why aren’t you running this year?’,” he said at a event in October 2016. “I ask myself that a lot too. But I did that once.”

Advertisement

He did it twice.

TOPICS: Politics Sports Celtics Mitt Romney
Want to see what readers are saying about our stories?
Check out the conversations on Boston.com's Facebook Page
Tips? Corrections? Feedback? Email us at tips@boston.com
Owen Morris
Local
R.I. man held without bail in killing of ex-Olympic chiropractor January 23, 2018 | 2:09 PM
BOSTON, MA - AUGUST 26: Olympic gymnast Aly Raisman looks on before throwing out a ceremonial first pitch before a game against the Kansas City Royals on August 26, 2016 at Fenway Park in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Adam Glanzman/Getty Images)
Sports News
Aly Raisman blasts USOC statement on USA Gymnastics resignations January 23, 2018 | 1:13 PM
Politics
Sessions interviewed by Mueller team in Russia investigation January 23, 2018 | 12:38 PM
bus in sutton
Local
Watch: A school bus careened down an icy road in Sutton January 23, 2018 | 11:21 AM
National
2 dead, 17 injured in Kentucky school shooting; suspect held January 23, 2018 | 9:54 AM
Icy-cold winds whip across Lake Champlain in Burlington, Vermont, on Friday.
Local
Driver follows GPS, plunges SUV into Lake Champlain January 23, 2018 | 9:41 AM
FILE- This April 20, 2011, file photo shows some of the 30,000 solar panels that make up the Public Service Company of New Mexico's new 2-megawatt photovoltaic array in Albuquerque, N.M. Some in the U.S. solar-power industry are hoping a decision this week by President Donald Trump doesn’t bring on an eclipse. Companies that install solar-power systems for homeowners and utilities are bracing for Trump’s call on whether to slap tariffs on imported panels. The solar business in the U.S. has boomed in recent years, driven by falling prices for panels, thanks in part to cheap imports. That has made solar power more competitive with electricity generated from coal and natural gas. (AP Photo/Susan Montoya Bryan,File)
National
Trump slaps steep tariffs on foreign washing machines and solar products January 23, 2018 | 8:10 AM
In a photo provided by John D. Fraley, Naomi Parker Fraley in 2015 with the Rosie the Riveter poster that became a feminist touchstone. Fraley, who died on Jan. 20, 2018, at age 96 in Longview, Wash., went unsung for seven decades before being identified as the real Rosie the Riveter – the female war worker of 1940s popular culture who became a feminist touchstone in the late 20th century. (John D. Fraley via The New York Times) -- NO SALES; FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY WITH NYT STORY OBIT FRALEY BY MARGALIT FOX FOR JAN. 22, 2018. ALL OTHER USE PROHIBITED. --
National
Naomi Parker Fraley, the real Rosie the Riveter, dies at 96 January 23, 2018 | 8:06 AM
Local
Boston officials worried about retaliation after four killings in four days January 23, 2018 | 7:55 AM
Local
Man gets 2 years for drunken, fatal hit-and-run January 23, 2018 | 7:48 AM
policelights
Local
2 found dead in apparent murder-suicide in Montgomery January 23, 2018 | 7:27 AM
FILE -- Mayor Eric Garcetti of Los Angeles, outside Cafe Demitasse, Feb. 16, 2017. Garcetti is among a vast array of Democratic leaders, divided by age but uniformly emboldened by the president’s turbulent debut, who have begun taking palpable steps toward seeking the White House in an election that is still three and a half years away.
Politics
Survey: Mayors view climate change as pressing urban issue January 23, 2018 | 2:03 AM
policelights
Politics
Police: Driver killed, passenger injured after fleeing stop in Quincy January 23, 2018 | 2:01 AM
Local
Rhode Island puppy quarantined for deadly dog virus appears to be on mend January 23, 2018 | 1:58 AM
Politics
What's in, and not in, the deal ending the government shutdown January 23, 2018 | 12:26 AM
Boston, MA - 03/04/14 - Row 34 restaurant's selection of beers includes (l to r) Benno Farmhouse, Penombre black IPA, Flower Power IPA, and Serpent's Stout Imperial Stout. Lane Turner/Globe Staff Section: ARTS Reporter: Gary Dzen Slug: 19sips
Local
New Hampshire considers lowering drinking age to 20 January 23, 2018 | 12:14 AM
Local
Gov. Baker to outline goals in state of the state address January 23, 2018 | 12:04 AM
Local
Free bus service? Only for night owls January 23, 2018 | 12:03 AM
Local
Maine town manager is fired for touting 'white civil rights' January 23, 2018 | 12:02 AM
Local
In Quebec, it’s power versus a people on hydroelectricity January 23, 2018 | 12:00 AM
Politics
The government shutdown is over January 22, 2018 | 9:09 PM
Politics
Trump stays out of sight as shutdown deal is reached January 22, 2018 | 6:55 PM
World
No passport or ticket: How a woman evaded airport security and flew to London January 22, 2018 | 5:33 PM
Local
Massachusetts State Police launch investigation into payroll discrepancies January 22, 2018 | 5:13 PM
FILE - In this Thursday, Dec. 10, 2015, file photo, live lobsters are packed and weighed for overseas shipment at the Maine Lobster Outlet in York, Maine. A trade deal between Canada and the European Union, which gets rid of tariffs on Canadian lobster exports, could have a negative affect for the U.S. at Christmastime 2017. (AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty, File)
Local
The lobster catch has crashed in southern New England, but not in Maine. Here's why. January 22, 2018 | 3:06 PM
Local
Woman ready to give birth dies in crash on way to hospital January 22, 2018 | 2:46 PM
FILE - This Sept. 9, 2016 photo shows Harkness Tower on the campus of Yale University in New Haven, Conn. A study of 800 colleges found that the average endowment return was a 2 percent loss, the worst performance since the economic recession in 2009. The largest endowments were among those hit hardest, including Harvard’s, which posted a 5 percent loss but remained the biggest at $34 billion. Yale’s remained No. 2 with $25 billion. (AP Photo/Beth J. Harpaz, File)
Local
Yale fraternities delay rush events amid push to allow women January 22, 2018 | 2:19 PM
LONDON, ENGLAND - AUGUST 03: The Airbnb app logo is displayed on an iPhone on August 3, 2016 in London, England. (Photo by Carl Court/Getty Images)
Local
Boston considers regulating short-term rentals on Airbnb January 22, 2018 | 1:57 PM
Horse
Local
A Massachusetts farm is offering therapy with horses January 22, 2018 | 1:54 PM
BOSTON, MA - 6/24/2016: The Brigham and Women's Hospital Shapiro Cardiovascular Center is pictured on Friday, June 24, 2016. Hospital officials said they were reducing patient capacity and bringing in hundreds of temporary nurses in anticipation of a strike by nurses on Monday. (Timothy Tai for The Boston Globe)
Local
Philanthropists donate $100 million to 2 Boston hospitals January 22, 2018 | 1:37 PM