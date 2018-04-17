Some people think the Stormy Daniels harasser sketch looks a lot like Tom Brady

It’s not the first time Tom Brady has been involved in a sketch-related controversy.

In an appearance Tuesday morning on ABC’s The View, porn actress Stormy Daniels and her lawyer, Michael Avenatti, released a composite sketch of the man she said threatened her to keep silent about the brief affair she said she had with President Donald Trump in 2006. Daniels, whose legal name is Stephanie Clifford, says the intimidation attempt occurred in a Las Vegas parking lot in 2011.

NEW: Stormy Daniels and her attorney @MichaelAvenatti reveal a sketch of the man she says threatened her to keep quiet about her alleged affair with Donald Trump. pic.twitter.com/21sZP5rELw — The View (@TheView) April 17, 2018

Based on her memory of the incident, Daniels worked with a forensic artist to put together the sketch of the man, who she said approached her and told her “Leave Trump alone.” Avenatti said they were offering a $100,000 reward for information leading to the identification of the harasser.

The reaction on social media almost immediately noticed a closeness to a certain New England Patriots quarterback.

Uh is it just me or does he kind of look like Tom Brady? 🤔 https://t.co/cIgpAbGcql — Jemele Hill (@jemelehill) April 17, 2018

OMG I knew it had to be Tom Brady https://t.co/59VhumwJ7Y — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) April 17, 2018

Ok according to my twitter timeline everyone thinks this guy looks like Tom Brady 🤷🏻‍♀️ — MJ Lee (@mj_lee) April 17, 2018

When both Jemele Hill and Ben Shapiro are on the same side of an issue, the resemblance is hard to deny — especially when the sketch is put next to Brady’s mug. A man of many haircuts, he even wore his hair in a similar fashion in 2011.

Stormy Daniels sketch of man who threatened her in 2011…and Tom Brady in 2011. pic.twitter.com/oRCyDLVSSr — Matt Viser (@mviser) April 17, 2018

Of course, the irreverent observation quickly entered the meme phase of its social media life.

somebody did this, right pic.twitter.com/jPqKHd6Do0 — Dave Itzkoff (@ditzkoff) April 17, 2018

Daniels’ recollection of her harasser described the man as “lean but fit” and in his 30s to early 40s. The fitness-obsessed Patriots quarterback was 33 years old in 2011. However, the Brady comparisons fall through when it comes to the unknown man’s height, which she said was 5-foot-9 to 6 feet. Brady is listed at 6-foot-4.

Other celebrity lookalike suggestions Tuesday ranged from Willem DeFoe to Anthony Scaramucci. But still, only one of them is curiously out of the country in a place with no extradition agreement with the United States. Hmmm…