This Donald Trump tweet might have caused some confusion for Patriots fans

No, not that "Spygate."

WASHINGTON, DC - MAY 22: President Donald Trump delivers remarks during the Susan B Anthony List gala at the National Building Museum on May 22, 2018 in Washington, DC. Trump is the first sitting president to speak at the anti-abortion organization's annual dinner. (Photo by Oliver Contreras-Pool/Getty Images) *** BESTPIX ***
President Donald Trump delivers remarks during a gala Tuesday night in Washington, D.C. –Oliver Contreras / Getty Images
By
2:29 PM

No, President Donald Trump isn’t referring to that Spygate.

In one of his typical early-morning Twitter diatribes Wednesday, Trump might have reasonably created some confusion — in New England, especially — when he declared that Spygate “could be one of the biggest political scandals in history!”

Considering his longtime ties to the New England Patriots, the president perhaps should have known that scandal nickname has already been taken.

For more than a decade, the moniker “Spygate” has commonly been meant to refer to when the Patriots were found to have illegally videotaped their opponents’ sideline signals, reportedly in at least 40 games between 2000 and 2007.

Advertisement

The scandal resulted in the NFL hitting coach Bill Belichick with a $500,000 fine, as well docking the team $250,000 and a first-round draft pick. The league’s hasty investigation of the team’s illicit filming practices also reportedly led the league to come down harder on the Patriots during the Deflategate scandal seven years later.

But the biggest political scandal in history? Even though Congress nearly got involved, that seems like an overstatement. And as much as Trump has defended Tom Brady when it comes to Deflategate, the president was upset Wednesday about something different.

In what he says is “a major SPY scandal,” Trump is referring to reports that an FBI informant, Stefan Halper, who assisted in the agency’s investigation into Russian attempts to influence the 2016 election, had reached out to several Trump campaign staffers in 2016 to talk about foreign policy. Halper, a former official in several Republican administrations, was then working as a professor at the University of Cambridge in England.

Despite there being no evidence that Halper was in any way planted or inserted in the Trump campaign, the president has tried to seize on the reports to accused the FBI of spying on him. The White House is reportedly planning to host a gathering of Republican lawmakers and intelligence officials to review information about what Halper did.

Advertisement

Some see Trump’s tactics as another attempt to distract from special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation into his campaign. Former FBI Director James Comey defended the agency’s use of informants Wednesday morning, which he said “is tightly regulated and essential to protecting the country.”

“Dangerous time when our country is led by those who will lie about anything, backed by those who will believe anything, based on information from media sources that will say anything,” Comey tweeted.

But for others who noticed the unintended meaning of Trump’s “SPYGATE” tweet Wednesday, the missive was taken less than seriously.

Even CNN anchor and longtime Eagles fan Jake Tapper jokingly misconstrued Trump’s Spygate reference to invoke its more commonly accepted interpretation.

“I’m confused how a reference to the New England Patriots’ ‘Spygate’ scandal has aroused such partisan ire,” Tapper tweeted.

Well, it wouldn’t be the first time the president’s tweet carried a double meaning in New England.

TOPICS: Politics Donald Trump Patriots
Want to see what readers are saying about our stories?
Check out the conversations on Boston.com's Facebook Page
Tips? Corrections? Feedback? Email us at tips@boston.com
Politics
The Latest: Trump defends 'animal' remark on MS-13 members May 23, 2018 | 2:34 PM
Politics
Fed minutes: Gradual rate hikes on track May 23, 2018 | 2:11 PM
missing peacock
Local
Have you seen this peacock? May 23, 2018 | 2:01 PM
Politics
Lawmakers seek better funding for Olympic sex-abuse crisis May 23, 2018 | 1:48 PM
Local
Watch: NYT 'op-doc' chronicles New Hampshire man’s struggle with opioid addiction May 23, 2018 | 1:12 PM
Politics
FBI overstated encryption problem with cell phones May 23, 2018 | 1:02 PM
Local
Police: Maine man threatened to launch fireworks at officer after a warning to stop launching fireworks May 23, 2018 | 12:04 PM
Local
Chelmsford police kill possibly rabid fox that attacked 2 people May 23, 2018 | 12:00 PM
for Health Science - 20macarthur - CAMBRIDGE MA - September 17- Roland Fryer, Economist and Harvard Professor on campus September 17, 2011. (Photo by Jodi Hilton/Getty Images)
Local
Harvard economist accused of lewd talk, objectifying women May 23, 2018 | 11:56 AM
Nick Joyce Obituary
Obituaries
Read the obituary for Stoughton teen Nicholas Joyce May 23, 2018 | 11:48 AM
In this May 7, 2018 photo, Lizabeth Loud, 32, works out at the FAF Gym in Holbrook, Mass. Loud says her month, when forced into treatment for her heroin and prescription painkiller addiction, was the start of a personal turnaround. She's been sober about a year and a half. But critics, including many doctors, law enforcement officials and civil rights advocates, caution that success stories like Loud's are an exception. Research suggests involuntary commitment largely doesn't work and could raise the danger of overdose for those who relapse after treatment. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola)
Local
'That was one bottom I wasn't willing to revisit again' May 23, 2018 | 11:30 AM
Politics
The Latest: White House team off to Singapore for prep work May 23, 2018 | 11:10 AM
Politics
Pompeo: US will fight Russian interference in 2018 elections May 23, 2018 | 10:30 AM
Loch Ness monster
World
Legend of Loch Ness Monster will be tested with science May 23, 2018 | 9:05 AM
Politics
On Long Island, Trump to speak on immigration, gang violence May 23, 2018 | 8:55 AM
Politics
Trump appears to raise new doubts about US-China trade deal May 23, 2018 | 8:24 AM
Politics
The Latest: Trump eager to sign bill rolling back Dodd-Frank May 23, 2018 | 8:07 AM
Philip Roth Obituary
Obituaries
Philip Roth, fearless and celebrated author, dies at 85 May 23, 2018 | 7:23 AM
Politics
The Latest: Trump says he wants transparency in Russia probe May 23, 2018 | 7:17 AM
Politics
Critics see no end to foreign favors to Trump businesses May 23, 2018 | 12:39 AM
Politics
Trump seethes over Russia probe, calls for end to 'SPYGATE' May 23, 2018 | 12:37 AM
Politics
Pompeo: Fate of US-NKorea summit rests with Kim Jong Un May 23, 2018 | 12:37 AM
Politics
Claims on FBI spy play into agency's complicated history May 23, 2018 | 12:31 AM
Politics
Trump eager to sign bill rolling back Dodd-Frank regulations May 23, 2018 | 12:31 AM
Politics
Ryan returns to Capitol to calm restless House Republicans May 23, 2018 | 12:30 AM
Milton, MA--5/12/2016--A turkey dinner lunch is served at Milton High School, on Thursday, May 12, 2016. Photo by Pat Greenhouse/Globe Staff Topic: 22zolunchessouth Reporter: Brenda J. Buote
Local
Anonymous donor gives $10,000 to pay down Maine school district's lunch debts May 22, 2018 | 10:50 PM
FILE - In this Feb. 20, 2018, file photo, shows Samuel Shaffer during a court hearing in Cedar City, Utah. Shaffer, a self-styled Utah prophet accused of secretly marrying young girls because of his beliefs in polygamy and doomsday will serve at least 26 years in prison after pleading guilty to child rape and abuse charges. (James Dobson/The Spectrum via AP, Pool)
Crime
Self-styled prophet sentenced in Utah child-rape case May 22, 2018 | 10:16 PM
This November 2015 photo released Monday, May 21, 2018, by the Woods Hole Oceanographic Institution shows cannons from the 300-year-old shipwreck of the Spanish galleon San Jose on the floor of the Caribbean Sea off the coast of Colombia. New details about the discovery were released Monday with permission from the agencies involved in the search, including the Colombian government. Experts believe the ship's treasure is worth billions of dollars today. (Woods Hole Oceanographic Institution via AP)
World
A Woods Hole vehicle helped find a shipwreck with $17 billion in treasure May 22, 2018 | 10:00 PM
FILE - This August 2011 file photo shows Half Dome and Yosemite Valley in a view from Glacier Point at Yosemite National Park, Calif. A hiker in Yosemite National Park fell to his death while climbing the iconic granite cliffs of Half Dome in rainy conditions. The National Park Service said the accident occurred Monday, May 21, 2018. NPS spokeswoman Jamie Richards said the man and a companion were scaling the steepest part of the trail where rangers recently installed cables to help hikers get to the top of the 8,800-foot rock face. (AP Photo/Tracie Cone, File)
National
Hiker dies after falling from Yosemite's Half Dome trail May 22, 2018 | 9:56 PM
Michael Rotondo, left, sits during an eviction proceeding in Syracuse, N.Y., brought by his parents, Mark and Christina, of Camillus. The two parents confer with their lawyer, Anthony Adorante, in the court gallery behind. Rotondo told the judge Tuesday, May 22, 2018, he knows his parents want him out of their Camillus home, near Syracuse. But he argued he’s entitled to six months more time. (Douglass Dowty /The Syracuse Newspapers via AP)
National
Parents go to court to boot 30-year-old son from home May 22, 2018 | 9:50 PM