New disclosure shows growing Kushner wealth, debt

FILE - In this May 18, 2018, file photo, White House adviser Jared Kushner speaks in the East Room of the White House in Washington. A newly-released 2018 financial disclosure shows that White House special adviser Jared Kushner’s wealth and debt both rose significantly over the year. It’s an indication of the complex state of his finances and the potential conflicts that confront many of his investments. The disclosure issued late June 11, by the White House shows that Kushner’s assets totaled at least $181 million. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh, File) –The Associated Press
By
STEPHEN BRAUN and BERNARD CONDON
AP,
June 11, 2018

WASHINGTON (AP) — Financial disclosure forms released late Monday show that White House special adviser — and President Donald Trump’s son-in-law — Jared Kushner’s wealth and debt both appear to have risen over the year, an indication of the complex state of his finances and the potential conflicts that confront some of his investments.

Disclosures issued by the White House for Kushner and his wife, Trump’s daughter Ivanka, showed that Kushner held assets totaling at least $181 million. His previous disclosure filed in April 2017 had showed assets in at least the $140 million range.

The financial disclosures released by the White House and filed with the U.S. Office of Government Ethics routinely show both assets and debts compiled in broad ranges between low and high estimates, making it difficult to precisely chart the rise and fall of the financial portfolios of federal government officials.

Advertisement

The White House released the disclosures for Kushner and Ivanka Trump on a heavy news day, while the world’s media lavished attention on President Trump’s preparations to meet with North Korea’s Kim Jong Un for talks over nuclear weapons. The White House had released the president’s own financial report last month.

A spokesman for the couple said Monday that the couple’s disclosure portrayed both assets and debts that have not changed much over the past year — and stressed that Kushner and Ivanka Trump have both complied with all federal ethics rules.

“Since joining the administration, Mr. Kushner and Ms. Trump have complied with the rules and restrictions as set out by the Office of Government Ethics,” said Peter Mirijanian, a spokesman for the couple’s ethics lawyer, Abbe Lowell. “As to the current filing which OGE also reviews, their net worth remains largely the same, with changes reflecting more the way the form requires disclosure than any substantial difference in assets or liabilities.”

One of Kushner’s biggest holdings, a real estate tech startup called Cadre that he co-founded with his brother, Joshua, rose sharply in value. The latest disclosure shows it was worth at least $25 million at the end of last year, up from a minimum value of $5 million in his previous disclosure.

Advertisement

The bulk of Ivanka Trump’s assets — more than $50 million worth — was contained in a trust that holds her business and corporations. That trust generated over $5 million in revenue last year.

She reported a stake in the Trump International Hotel in Washington, D.C., worth between $5 million and $25 million. The hotel has been a focus of lawsuits against the president and ethics watchdogs who say Trump is violating the Constitution by profiting from his office as diplomats spend big money there.

Kushner and his wife took at least $83 million in income and capital gains last year, according to the disclosures.

Kushner’s disclosure also showed that he has assumed growing debt over the past year, both expanding his use of revolving lines of credit and taking on additional debt of between $5 million and $25 million as part of his family company’s purchase last year of a New Jersey apartment complex.

A series of interim financial reports last year showed that Kushner had increased lines of credit with Bank of America, New York Community Bank and Signature Bank, each from at least $1 million to $5 million. Such moves do not mean that Kushner has yet accumulated that debt, but has the ability to do so.

The new disclosure shows that Kushner did take on a new debt last year with Bank of America worth between $5 million and $25 million — but jointly with other investors in Quail Ridge LLC, a company used for his family firm’s purchase of Quail Ridge, a 1,032-unit apartment community in Plainsboro, N.J., near Princeton. The disclosures also showed that Ivanka Trump owns an interest in that purchase through a family trust.

Advertisement

The disclosure showed that Kushner reported making at least $5 million in income from the development since Kushner Companies bought the complex in September. The family business has made a splash with high-profile deals for buildings in New York City in the past decade, but lately has been returning to its roots by buying garden apartments in the suburbs.

Under an ethics agreement he signed when he joined the administration in early 2017, Kushner withdrew from his position as CEO of Kushner Companies. But even as a passive investor, he retains many lucrative investments — which ethics critics have warned could raise conflicts of interest.

TOPICS: Business Politics
Want to see what readers are saying about our stories?
Check out the conversations on Boston.com's Facebook Page
Tips? Corrections? Feedback? Email us at tips@boston.com
Inn this June 6, 2018, photo, Senior White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow speaks during a briefing at the White House in Washington. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)
Politics
Larry Kudlow, Trump's top economic adviser, suffers heart attack June 11, 2018 | 10:58 PM
Local
'I'm here to stand up for every kid who gets bullied' June 11, 2018 | 10:54 PM
Politics
Trump, North Korea's Kim come together for momentous summit June 11, 2018 | 9:23 PM
Local
Hyannis man charged for allegedly striking police officers in West Yarmouth June 11, 2018 | 8:30 PM
Politics
Republicans reluctant to criticize Trump's actions abroad June 11, 2018 | 7:04 PM
Local
Police identify 4 killed in southern Maine crash June 11, 2018 | 7:03 PM
Local
Child rapist who was set for release denies new allegations June 11, 2018 | 5:55 PM
Politics
At Trump-Kim summit, human rights is a back-burner issue June 11, 2018 | 5:40 PM
Local
Maine town works to save statue of famous harbor seal Andre June 11, 2018 | 5:33 PM
Media
Globe to drop lawsuit against former Boston.com editor June 11, 2018 | 5:24 PM
Politics
Democratic lawmaker challenges Pruitt on EPA public records June 11, 2018 | 4:35 PM
BOSTON, MA - JUNE 09: Marty Walsh, mayor of Boston, center, marches alongside dozens of mayors from around the country during the 2018 Boston Pride Parade on June 9, 2018 in Boston, Massachusetts. Over 300 mayors are in town for the United States Conference of Mayors. (Photo by Scott Eisen/Getty Images)
Politics
How worried should LGBT rights advocates be about this ballot question in Massachusetts? June 11, 2018 | 3:30 PM
ARLINGTON, VA - JUNE 06: Joe Kennedy III speaks during a Remembrace and Celebration of the Life & Enduring Legacy of Robert F. Kennedy event taking place at Arlington National Cemetery on June 6, 2018 in Arlington, Virginia. (Photo by Leigh Vogel/Getty Images for RFK Human Rights )
Politics
Joe Kennedy III says his vote on a nuclear weapons proposal was an 'honest mistake' June 11, 2018 | 2:40 PM
Colby Dion Arrest
Local
Police: North Andover man choked another guest at a New Hampshire wedding reception June 11, 2018 | 2:06 PM
FILE - In this Aug. 6, 2017, file photo, motorists travel on Rte. 11 south of Patten, Maine, near the Katahdin Woods and Waters National Monument. Road signs directing motorists to the national monument are going to be installed now that Republican Gov. Paul LePage has relented in his opposition to the signs on Interstate 95 and state roads leading to the Mount Katahdin region. The Maine Department of Transportation will allow signs to be manufactured and installed now that Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke has recommended keeping the monument and a renewed request has been submitted by the superintendent for the federal land, the governor's office said. (AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty, File)
Politics
As Australia and the Oscars go, so goes Maine? June 11, 2018 | 1:57 PM
Politics
Fed watchers await rate forecast with a hike all but certain June 11, 2018 | 12:22 PM
Kerrick Pierce Arrest
Local
Man arrested in connection to severe beating of passenger on a Red Line train June 11, 2018 | 12:10 PM
A coyote was spotted wandering through Mattapan, alarming local residents and causing a lockdown at a nearby school.The coyote is pictured in a backyard near Flint Street by the Mildred Middle School.
Local
Police: Coyote bites teen, leaving him hospitalized June 11, 2018 | 11:48 AM
policelights
Local
Police identify Rhode Island man who was electrocuted while painting June 11, 2018 | 11:42 AM
policelights
Local
1 dead, 1 facing OUI charge after 3-car crash in Massachusetts June 11, 2018 | 11:40 AM
Obituaries
'Her death was unforeseen and tragic' June 11, 2018 | 11:34 AM
boys rescued man from walden pond
Local
2 young boys rescue man from Walden Pond June 11, 2018 | 11:18 AM
Politics
Supreme Court won't get involved in Wrigley Field dispute June 11, 2018 | 11:05 AM
Local
Cape Cod man gets life sentence for fatally stabbing wife June 11, 2018 | 11:04 AM
Politics
Supreme Court allows Ohio, other state voter purges June 11, 2018 | 10:37 AM
In this March 1, 2018 photo, Michael Leonor smokes marijuana in the smoking lounge at Barbary Coast Dispensary in San Francisco. San Francisco plans to issue more permits for marijuana smoking lounges this year after health officials finalize updated regulations. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)
Local
Will cannabis cafes ever open in Massachusetts? June 11, 2018 | 5:00 AM
Politics
Trump takes more swipes at Canada after arrival in Singapore June 11, 2018 | 12:41 AM
Politics
AP FACT CHECK: Trump ignores strong points in US trade June 11, 2018 | 12:20 AM
Joshua Granger.
Local
Police say 2 men were fighting on a Vermont bridge. One fell to his death, the other is charged with murder. June 11, 2018 | 12:03 AM
Roger Lambert belched out a moose call.
Local
More than 1,600 attempt to set Guinness record for moose call in Maine June 10, 2018 | 9:32 PM