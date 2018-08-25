The Latest: Trump slams FBI’s Clinton email investigation

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Latest on President Donald Trump (all times local):

9:25 a.m.

President Donald Trump is again criticizing the FBI’s investigation into Hillary Clinton’s emails and he’s suggesting that “at some point” he “may have to get involved!”

Trump is asserting, without providing evidence, that the FBI failed to thoroughly review Clinton’s emails as part of its investigation into her use of a private email server while she served as secretary of state.

The president also tweets more criticism of Attorney General Jeff Sessions, writing that Sessions “doesn’t understand what is happening underneath his command position.”

Trump is accusing special counsel Robert Mueller of “having a field day as real corruption goes untouched.”

The tweets cap a difficult week for Trump in which his former lawyer, Michael Cohen, said the president directed him to arrange hush money payments to two women before the election.

12:15 a.m.

President Donald Trump has been having a tough week.

On one of the worst days of his presidency, Donald Trump was chatting aboard Air Force One when the conversation took a detour into gallows humor.

Trump was returning from a rally in West Virginia just hours after two former members of his inner circle were found or pleaded guilty, when one passenger quipped that a news story would surely soon be breaking about the president fuming onboard. Everyone laughed, including the president.

Despite the momentary levity, though, Trump is increasingly frustrated and isolated as the investigations that have long dogged his White House plunge into the personal territory he once declared off-limits. One by one, the president’s men have turned against him.