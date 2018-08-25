US cuts aid to Palestinians, cites policy differences

FILE - In this March 12, 2018, file photo, refugee school girls fly kites during the "Kites of Dignity" event at the UNRWA Rimal Girls Preparatory school in Gaza City. The Trump administration has decided to cut more than $200 million in bilateral to the Palestinians, following a review of the funding for projects in the West Bank and Gaza, according to U.S. officials and congressional aides. (AP Photo/Adel Hana, File) –The Associated Press
By
MATTHEW LEE
AP,
1:04 AM

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Trump administration has decided to cut more than $200 million in bilateral aid to the Palestinians, following a review of the funding for projects in the West Bank and Gaza.

The department notified Congress of the decision Friday in a brief, three-paragraph notice sent first to lawmakers and then to reporters. It said the administration will redirect the money to “high priority projects elsewhere.”

One main issue the U.S. has had with support for the Palestinian Authority had been its stipends paid to the families of Palestinians killed, injured or jailed for attacks on Israel.

