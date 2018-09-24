The Latest: Trump says Kavanaugh allegations ‘political’

President Donald Trump talks to Nikki Haley, the U.S. ambassador to the United Nations, at the United Nations General Assembly, Monday, Sept. 24, 2018, in New York. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci) –The Associated Press
AP,
7:49 AM

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Latest on Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh (all times local):

9:04 a.m.

President Donald Trump is pledging his support for Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh, saying the sexual misconduct allegations against his choice are “totally political.”

Trump, at the United Nations in New York, declared that Kavanaugh is “outstanding,” and added, “I am with him all the way.”

He spoke as Kavanaugh’s nomination appeared in peril after The New Yorker published the account of a second woman who says he exposed himself to her while they were students at Yale. The woman said Kavanaugh forced her to come in contact with his penis while both were inebriated at a party.

Advertisement

The first accuser, Christine Blasey Ford, has said Kavanaugh assaulted her in high school. She says he covered her mouth and tried to remove her clothing. Ford and Kavanaugh are expected to testify on Thursday.

Kavanaugh has denied the allegations.

__

8:05 a.m.

Kellyanne Conway says the country shouldn’t make Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh pay for “pent-up” demand by women incensed about sexual misconduct.

She said on CBS “This Morning” that the allegations against Kavanaugh, now by a second woman, sound like a “vast left-wing conspiracy.”

Conway said: “Are we going to put decades of pent-up demand for women to feel whole on one man’s shoulders?” She added that the second woman, who alleges that Kavanaugh exposed himself to her at Yale, is welcome to testify to the Senate Judiciary Committee. The first accuser, Christine Blasey Ford, is expected to do so on Thursday.

Kavanaugh denies both charges.

Conway said, “I don’t think one man’s shoulders should bear decades of the #MeToo movement” that has toppled powerful men across industries over the last year.

__

8 a.m.

Writer Ronan Farrow is defending his article in the New Yorker in which a second woman accuses Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh of sexual misconduct.

Advertisement

The new accusation landed late Sunday hours after negotiators reached an agreement to hold a public hearing Thursday for Kavanaugh and his first accuser, California college professor Christine Blasey (BLAH’-zee) Ford, who says he sexually assaulted her at a party decades ago.

The second claim against Kavanaugh dates to his first year at Yale University. Colorado resident Deborah Ramirez tells The New Yorker Kavanaugh thrust his penis in her face at a party and caused her to touch it without her consent.

Kavanaugh denies the women’s allegations, calling Ramirez’s claim “a smear, plain and simple.”

Farrow told ABC on Monday there are “several people in this story who back Ms. Ramirez.”

__

7:50 a.m.

President Donald Trump was told about the new sexual misconduct allegations about Brett Kavanaugh in the New Yorker hours before the explosive publication Sunday, according to a White House official.

Trump cast doubt on the veracity and the timing of the piece, believing it was further proof of what he has been saying privately: that the Democrats and media were conspiring to undermine his Supreme Court pick. That’s according to a White House official who spoke on condition of anonymity because the office was not authorized to speak publicly.

The president showed no initial sign of wanting to walk away from Kavanaugh and expressed frustration that the confirmation process has not moved more quickly.

That reflected a growing sentiment in the West Wing: that delays in the process have allowed more time to produce additional politically motivated decades-old allegations intended to sully Kavanaugh’s reputation, the official said.

Advertisement

The White House remained firmly behind Kavanaugh Monday and planned an aggressive defense, said a White House official not authorized to speak publicly, who stressed the lack of corroborating evidence.

—By Jonathan Lemire and Catherine Lucey

__

7:25 a.m.

Presidential counselor Kellyanne Conway says sexual misconduct allegations by two women against Brett Kavanaugh sound like “a vast left-wing conspiracy.”

Conway noted Monday on CBS “This Morning” that Kavanaugh, in a statement Sunday, called the allegations a “smear campaign.” he added, “This is starting to feel like a vast left-wing conspiracy.”

Conway’s rhetoric echoes Hillary Clinton’s 1998 description of allegations that her husband, President Bill Clinton, had had affairs. She called them a “vast right-wing conspiracy.”

Kavanaugh staunchly denies both accusations. He and Christine Blasey Ford, who says Kavanaugh assaulted her while both were teens in the 1980s, are set to testify Thursday before the Senate Judiciary Committee.

The New Yorker on Sunday published an accusation from a second woman, who said Kavanaugh exposed himself and forced her to touch his genitals while both were at Yale.

___

2:35 a.m.

A second allegation of sexual misconduct has emerged against Judge Brett Kavanaugh, a development that has further imperiled his nomination to the Supreme Court. It has also forced the White House and Senate Republicans onto the defensive and fueled calls from Democrats to postpone further action on his confirmation.

The new accusation landed late Sunday in a report from The New Yorker, just a few hours after negotiators had reached an agreement to hold an extraordinary public hearing Thursday for Kavanaugh and Christine Blasey Ford, who accuses him of sexually assaulting her at a party when they were teenagers. Kavanaugh denies the claim.

In the second claim, Deborah Ramirez told The New Yorker magazine that Kavanaugh exposed himself at a drunken dormitory party in the 1983-84 school year.

TOPICS: Politics
Want to see what readers are saying about our stories?
Check out the conversations on Boston.com's Facebook Page
Tips? Corrections? Feedback? Email us at tips@boston.com
Politics
New sexual-misconduct accusation rocks Kavanaugh nomination September 24, 2018 | 2:37 AM
Politics
Inside Democrats' struggle with the Kavanaugh accusation September 24, 2018 | 2:10 AM
Politics
Congress set to fund government, but not Trump's wall September 24, 2018 | 1:29 AM
Politics
AP FACT CHECK: Trump wrong on judges, 'plummeting' poverty September 24, 2018 | 1:26 AM
Politics
Some farmers worry Trump's bailout checks won't be enough September 24, 2018 | 1:18 AM
Politics
Congress considering nearly $1.7B Florence relief package September 23, 2018 | 3:00 PM
pittsfield map
Local
Sex trafficking trial expected to get underway in Mass. September 23, 2018 | 2:23 PM
Politics
Major flooding lingering more than a week after Florence September 23, 2018 | 1:16 PM
In this Sept. 20, 2018 photo, BHS Register editors, from left, Julia Shannon-Grillo, Halle Newman, Nataleigh Noble and Jenna Peterson stand outside the Burlington High School in Burlington, Vt. The students stood up to censorship in their student newspaper and won. (AP Photo/Lisa Rathke)
Local
Vermont high school journalists stand up to censorship and win September 23, 2018 | 1:07 PM
Boston City Hall
Local
Activists plan climate preparedness week in Boston September 23, 2018 | 12:28 PM
The Sisters Adorers of the Precious Blood in Portland Maine.
Local
After 84 years, 2 nuns are leaving Portland monastery; moving to NH September 23, 2018 | 12:23 PM
The Pilgrim Nuclear Power Plant.
Local
Federal regulators to meet on proposed sale of Mass. nuke plant after closing September 23, 2018 | 11:53 AM
You can get free bananas in Boston on Tuesday.
National
$18M worth of cocaine found in bananas given to Texas prison September 23, 2018 | 11:50 AM
National
3D gun advocate accused of sex with minor is jailed in US September 23, 2018 | 11:22 AM
Politics
The Latest: Committee to look into second woman's accusation September 23, 2018 | 10:36 AM
Local
Man shot in Jamaica Plain Saturday night dies September 23, 2018 | 9:53 AM
Politics
As aid checks go out, farmers worry bailout won't be enough September 23, 2018 | 8:28 AM
Politics
As Senate hearing set for Kavanaugh, new accuser emerges September 23, 2018 | 1:20 AM
Jamaica Plain map
Local
Man killed in shooting at Jamaica Plain barbershop September 22, 2018 | 10:41 PM
UMass Amherst students head across campus.
Local
UMass Amherst fraternity indicted for hazing, procuring alcohol for a minor September 22, 2018 | 10:35 PM
Local
Woman pulled from pool at Hyannis resort September 22, 2018 | 10:18 PM
Aaron and Diana Umpirerre gather in the parking lot to meet others to head to West Palm Beach for a protest, Saturday in Hollywood, Fla. Activists marking the one-year anniversary of Hurricane Maria's devastation of Puerto Rico are staging a rally and caravan focused on President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida.
Politics
Hundreds mark Hurricane Maria anniversary near Trump resort September 22, 2018 | 6:35 PM
Walpole
Local
Family dog, Maggie, scares away burglar from Walpole home September 22, 2018 | 6:25 PM
Easton, MA
Local
18-month-old boy found alone in Easton parking lot September 22, 2018 | 6:12 PM
Steve Bryant, Columbia Gas President announces that Columbia Gas will donate $10 million to the Greater Lawrence Disaster Relief Fund during a press conference at the Lawrence Senior Center.
Local
Columbia Gas to cover customers for all losses related to gas disaster September 22, 2018 | 6:06 PM
A pair of American Airlines jets are parked on the airport apron in Miami in 2017.
Politics
US lawmakers scuttle plan to limit airline change fees September 22, 2018 | 5:52 PM
Local
Satanic Temple reopens international headquarters in Salem September 22, 2018 | 4:41 PM
Passengers could get a break from ever-shrinking legroom and cramped quarters on airplanes.
Travel
Congress takes aim at shrinking seats, legroom on airplanes September 22, 2018 | 3:56 PM
Springfield, Mass.
Local
2 transported to hospital after crash on I-90 September 22, 2018 | 2:45 PM
David Hogg, center, a survivor of the school shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, in Parkland, Florida, addresses a rally in front of the headquarters of gun manufacturer Smith & Wesson.
Local
Harvard panel to draw Parkland survivor, other activists September 22, 2018 | 2:16 PM