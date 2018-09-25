US-China tensions spilling over into the military arena

FILE - In this April 13, 2018, file photo, Taiwanese F-16 jet fighters fly in close formation during a navy exercise at Suao naval station in Yilan County, northeastern Taiwan. China demanded Tuesday, Sept. 25, 2018, that the U.S. cancel a $330 million sale of military equipment to Taiwan, warning of "severe damage" to bilateral relations and cooperation if Washington fails to comply. The Trump administration said Monday, Sept. 24, that it had approved the sale of spare parts and related support for Taiwan's F-16 fighters and other military aircraft. (AP Photo/Chiang Ying-ying, File) –The Associated Press
By
ROBERT BURNS
AP,
4:10 PM

WASHINGTON (AP) — A deterioration in U.S.-China relations, seen most dramatically in their escalating trade dispute, is spilling over into the military arena.

The Pentagon on Tuesday confirmed that China had canceled a Washington visit by the head of its navy, and U.S. officials said China had denied a request for a U.S. Navy ship to make a port visit next month at Hong Kong.

Also on Tuesday, China demanded the Trump administration cancel a planned $330 million sale of military equipment to Taiwan, the self-ruled island that Beijing considers a renegade province. The Chinese foreign ministry warned of “severe damage” to bilateral relations if the sale announced Monday goes through. Washington has no official relations with Taiwan’s democratically elected government but is obliged by U.S. law to see that it has the means to defend itself.

Advertisement

The backdrop to these tensions is the U.S.-China trade dispute. Each imposed tariff increases on the other’s goods Monday, and Beijing accused the Trump administration of bullying. A Chinese official said China cannot hold talks on ending the trade dispute while the U.S. “holds a knife” to Beijing’s neck by imposing tariff hikes.

The two countries are mired in a dispute over Washington’s allegations that Beijing pilfers foreign trade secrets and forces U.S. companies to hand over technology in return for access to the Chinese market. The predatory practices, the U.S. says, are part of China’s relentless drive to challenge American technological dominance.

Also at stake, beyond economic cooperation, are U.S. hopes for gaining China’s help in persuading North Korea to give up its nuclear weapons. In his address Tuesday to the U.N. General Assembly in New York, Trump thanked Chinese President Xi Jinping for his assistance with the North Korea problem, but he also blasted China for what he called unfair use of international trade rules to diminish U.S. jobs and deepen U.S. trade deficits.

“Those days are over. We will no longer tolerate such abuse,” Trump said.

Advertisement

Military ties between Washington and Beijing have been relatively stable in recent years, even as the U.S. complained of China militarizing reefs and islands in the South China Sea amid overlapping territorial claims by other Asian nations. In May, Defense Secretary Jim Mattis disinvited China from participating in a multinational naval exercise in the Pacific. Pentagon officials cited China’s military buildup on disputed South China Sea islands.

In recent days the breadth of military tensions has grown. A Pentagon spokesman, Army Lt. Col. Dave Eastburn, said China informed the Pentagon that the chief of the Chinese navy has been recalled to Beijing, canceling a planned meeting with his American Navy counterpart at the Pentagon after visiting a naval conference at Newport, Rhode Island.

On Monday a reporter asked Mattis what he made of these developments and how he expected to address them.

“Right now, it’s too early to say. We’re still sorting this out,” he said, adding that he and Secretary of State Mike Pompeo agree “we do have to have a relationship with China. … And so we’re sorting out the way ahead right now.”

Mattis visited Beijing in June, making him the first Pentagon chief to do so since 2014.

In addition to its anger over the $330 million military sale to Taiwan announced on Monday, China is strongly objecting to a U.S. decision to issue a visa ban and assets freeze on China’s Equipment Development Department and its director, Li Shangfu. The U.S. action relates to China’s purchase from Russia of Su-35 combat aircraft last year and S-400 surface-to-air missile system-related equipment this year. Those purchases violated a 2017 law intended to punish the Russian government for interfering in U.S. elections and other activities.

Advertisement

China’s Defense Ministry said the U.S. had no right to interfere in Chinese military cooperation with Russia and demanded the sanctions be revoked. In addition to warning that failure to revoke the sanctions would mean Washington “must bear the consequences,” Beijing postponed a meeting it had been scheduled to host this week between U.S. and Chinese military staffs.

In a further act of retaliation, China turned down a request for an October port call in Hong Kong by the U.S. Navy’s amphibious assault ship USS Wasp. China last denied such a visit in 2016 amid a spike in tensions between the sides over the disputed South China Sea.

“We have a long track record of successful port visits to Hong Kong, and we expect that will continue,” said Eastburn, the Pentagon spokesman, in confirming that China had not approved the Wasp’s visit.

TOPICS: Business Politics
Want to see what readers are saying about our stories?
Check out the conversations on Boston.com's Facebook Page
Tips? Corrections? Feedback? Email us at tips@boston.com
Local
Here's who will serve the rest of District Attorney Dan Conley's term September 25, 2018 | 5:06 PM
The Virginia-based fishing vessel Captain Billy Haver is docked, Tuesday, Sept. 25, 2018, at the U.S. Coast Guard Station, in Boston. The U.S. attorney's office for Boston said in a statement that crew member Franklin Freddy Meave Vazquez, 27, was charged with murder and attempted murder in connection with an attack Sunday, Sept. 23, 2018 on the fishing vessel while it was underway about 55 miles off Nantucket, Mass. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)
Crime
Man charged with murder following deadly attack aboard fishing vessel at sea September 25, 2018 | 4:50 PM
EAST BRIDGEWATER, MA - 5/21/2018: Students and friends still coming to the crash scene on West Street ( rte106) and Laurel St where 5 students, ( four dead, one injured ) were injured Saturday in an automobile accident. (David L Ryan/Globe Staff ) SECTION: METROI TOPIC 22stoughton
Local
Stoughton teen arraigned for East Bridgewater crash that killed four of his friends September 25, 2018 | 3:52 PM
Politics
What happens to Mueller probe if Rosenstein loses his job? September 25, 2018 | 3:44 PM
Politics
Trump riding in sleeker version of 'Beast' presidential limo September 25, 2018 | 2:57 PM
Martha Hennessey
Local
N.H. state senator shares why she didn’t report being assaulted by a Dartmouth classmate September 25, 2018 | 2:21 PM
Politics
US: Stoppage of US, Korea exercises cause readiness loss September 25, 2018 | 2:03 PM
Politics
Southern Command nominee defends Navy record September 25, 2018 | 1:20 PM
Politics
3 things to watch for from the Federal Reserve on Wednesday September 25, 2018 | 12:44 PM
Obituaries
Read the obituary for Michael Vigeant, 24, who passed away in a train surfing accident September 25, 2018 | 12:32 PM
The weed found by the Five Corners Center in Braintree Monday night.
Local
Did you lose a gym bag 'containing a huge amount of cannabis'? It's waiting for you at the Braintree police station. September 25, 2018 | 11:59 AM
CHICAGO, IL - AUGUST 22: Customers shop at a Target store on August 22, 2018 in Chicago, Illinois. Target today reported a 6.4 percent jump in store traffic for the quarter, the biggest increase in at least a decade. The retailer also reported a 41 percent increase in online sales for the quarter. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)
Local
A mother was charged after leaving her infant son behind in a Target parking lot, police say September 25, 2018 | 11:38 AM
Politics
Trump: Venezuelan socialist president easily toppled September 25, 2018 | 11:07 AM
Politics
The Latest: Trump affirms Thursday meeting with Rosenstein September 25, 2018 | 10:35 AM
The marijuana plants found by authorities at a California property where two men, including one from Massachusetts, were arrested in connection to an illegal commercial marijuana grow operation last week.
Crime
A Mass. man is facing charges in California after authorities found a marijuana grow operation on his property September 25, 2018 | 10:11 AM
Ulhas Kudva
Local
‘He was a great family guy’: Westford community mourns death of father of two, who was struck and killed by a car while jogging September 25, 2018 | 9:44 AM
Local
31-year-old woman dies in apparent drowning off Quincy September 25, 2018 | 9:25 AM
Allen Warner.
Local
Man wanted in slaying of estranged wife apprehended September 25, 2018 | 9:08 AM
Politics
The Latest: Dem: Trump sending wrong message on Kavanaugh September 25, 2018 | 7:40 AM
Entertainment
Trump says Dems using 'con game' to sink Kavanaugh court bid September 25, 2018 | 12:40 AM
Politics
In TV interview, Kavanaugh denies sexually assaulting anyone September 25, 2018 | 12:39 AM
Politics
Faced with second accuser, Republicans fight for Kavanaugh September 25, 2018 | 12:39 AM
Politics
Rosenstein's job to be topic of Thursday meeting with Trump September 25, 2018 | 12:37 AM
Local
Maine man dies in 4-car crash on I-95 in New Hampshire September 24, 2018 | 10:58 PM
Politics
Kavanaugh says he won't let 'false accusations' push him out September 24, 2018 | 8:22 PM
AMHERST, MASS. -- Nov. 21, 2006 --The 22-story University of Massachusetts W.E.B. Du Bois Library is shown across from the campus pond. There have been renovations at the library, which now includes a cafe near the entrance and, on the lower level, an area called the Learning Commons with lounge chairs, computers, a writing center, study rooms and academic advising. -- PHOTOGRAPH BY NANCY PALMIERI
Local
UMass fraternity charged after student got alcohol poisoning September 24, 2018 | 8:07 PM
Local
Woman is shot in Marshfield; police search for shooter September 24, 2018 | 7:20 PM
Politics
Republicans are digging in on Kavanaugh. Here's why. September 24, 2018 | 6:37 PM
Local
A man spat in a pregnant woman’s face after she wouldn’t pay his MBTA fare, police say September 24, 2018 | 6:01 PM
medical stethoscope isolated on white background
Health
State issues alert after surge in Hepatitis A cases September 24, 2018 | 5:35 PM