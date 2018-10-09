The Latest: Trump crowd chants ‘Lock her up’ about Feinstein

President Donald Trump speaks to reporters on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, Tuesday, Oct. 9, 2018, before leaving for Council Bluffs, Iowa to speak at a rally. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta) –The Associated Press
AP,
October 9, 2018

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Latest on President Donald Trump in Iowa (all times local):

8:15 p.m.

The crowd at an Iowa rally for President Donald Trump is chanting “Lock her up!” about Democratic Sen. Dianne Feinstein of California.

Trump has alleged that Feinstein, the ranking member of the Judiciary Committee, leaked an allegation of sexual assault against Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh by Christine Blasey Ford in an attempt to sink his confirmation. Feinstein denied her office was the source of the leak.

Ford sought to remain anonymous in a letter with her accusation that Kavanaugh sexually assaulted her when they were teenagers, but after reporters started contacting her, Ford went public. Kavanaugh denied the allegation.

Advertisement

Trump said Tuesday of Feinstein: “Did she leak that? 100 percent.” He quickly added: “I don’t want to get sued so 99 percent.”

___

7:55 p.m.

President Donald Trump is celebrating the swearing-in of Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh as he seeks to boost Republican enthusiasm going into next month’s midterm elections.

Speaking at a rally in Council Bluffs, Iowa, Trump says Kavanaugh was “proudly” sworn in Monday in a ceremonial event at the White House.

Trump’s mention of Kavanaugh drew rave applause from the crowd of thousands in the western Iowa city. Kavanaugh faced multiple allegations of decades-old sexual misconduct as the Senate considered his nomination. Kavanaugh denied the accusations. He was confirmed on Saturday.

Trump says: “I want to thank our incredible Republican senators for refusing to back down.” He also praised Republican Sen. Chuck Grassley of Iowa as “a very tough cookie” for how he handled the confirmation process.

___

This item has been corrected to show that Council Bluffs is in western Iowa, not eastern Iowa.

___

6:25 p.m.

President Donald Trump says his second summit with North Korea’s Kim Jong Un will have to wait until after next month’s midterm elections.

Trump tells reporters traveling with him to a rally in Iowa that he doesn’t have time for a foreign trip as he’s crisscrossing the country holding rallies to try to boost Republican turnout in November.

Advertisement

He tells reporters aboard Air Force One, “I just can’t leave now.”

___

1:30 p.m.

President Donald Trump is heading to Iowa to boost Republican candidates and roll out new summer fuel standards.

Trump’s rally in Council Bluffs is the latest stop on a busy tour campaigning for Republican candidates in the lead-up to November’s midterm congressional elections.

Trump is expected to announce a long-expected move lifting the federal ban on summer sales of gasoline with high-ethanol blends that will allow year-round sales.

The change is a boon for Iowa and other farm states that have pushed for greater sales of the corn-based fuel.

It’s also seen as a reward for Iowa Sen. Chuck Grassley, who led the contentious but successful fight to confirm Brett Kavanaugh to the Supreme Court as Senate Judiciary Committee chairman.

TOPICS: Politics
Want to see what readers are saying about our stories?
Check out the conversations on Boston.com's Facebook Page
Tips? Corrections? Feedback? Email us at tips@boston.com
Local
Report: Almost half of Maine homicides are domestic violence October 9, 2018 | 7:52 PM
Politics
Whitefish Energy gets US contracts after Puerto Rico ouster October 9, 2018 | 6:55 PM
AMSTERDAM, NETHERLANDS - FEBRUARY 07: A woman smokes a cigarette of marijuana in an Amsterdam cafe on February 7, 2007 in Amsterdam, Netherlands. The city council in Amsterdam has recently voted in favour of introducing a citywide ban on smoking marijuana in public areas. A successful trial ban in the De Baarsjes district of Amsterdam has been declared a success after a reduction in anti social behaviour. (Photo by Christopher Furlong/Getty Images) Library Tag 02112007 Real Estate
Local
It's likely a 'matter of years' until cannabis cafes open in Massachusetts October 9, 2018 | 6:52 PM
Pedestrians cross the Harvard University campus.
Education
Harvard, NYU law reviews accused of bias against whites, men October 9, 2018 | 5:56 PM
The crash occurred in the area of Magazine Street and Putnam Avenue, officials said.
Local
Driver cited in deadly Cambridge pedestrian crash October 9, 2018 | 5:15 PM
The boat that reportedly struck a buoy off Wareham.
Local
5 rescued from water after boat strikes buoy off Wareham coast October 9, 2018 | 4:59 PM
One of the two black bears that climbed a tree in Amesbury Tuesday.
Animals
A mother bear and her cub were rescued from a tree in Amesbury October 9, 2018 | 4:33 PM
National
‘This is MY son’: Navy vet horrified as mom’s tweet miscasts him as #HimToo poster boy — and goes viral October 9, 2018 | 3:59 PM
Politics
Trump to talk ethanol, boost GOP candidates at Iowa rally October 9, 2018 | 1:32 PM
Politics
Supreme Court rejects appeal from suspended Oregon judge October 9, 2018 | 12:26 PM
Politics
Notable firings and resignations from Trump's White House October 9, 2018 | 12:09 PM
Local
Woman found in New Hampshire storage locker died from single gunshot October 9, 2018 | 11:50 AM
This photo shows A vintage commercial airplane at the Auburn-Lewiston Airport in Auburn, Maine, Monday, Oct. 8, 2018. The wings, body and tail of the rare Super Star aircraft will be joining a nearly one mile long convoy to JFK airport to become a part of the TWA hotel. (Andree Kehn/Sun Journal via AP)
Local
A vintage plane is being driven from Maine to New York, where it'll become a cocktail lounge October 9, 2018 | 11:44 AM
NH State Police on scene at crash into Merrimack River.
Local
Woman in critical condition following crash into Merrimack River October 9, 2018 | 11:37 AM
Local
Truck crashes, spills salad dressing on I-495 October 9, 2018 | 11:19 AM
Politics
New law requires audit of failed FEMA hurricane contracts October 9, 2018 | 11:17 AM
Politics
The Latest: Trump narrows hunt for UN ambassador to 5 people October 9, 2018 | 10:52 AM
FILE- In this Sept. 24, 2018 file photo, President Donald Trump talks to Nikki Haley, the U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations, at the United Nations General Assembly at U.N. headquarters. Congressional and Trump administration officials told The Associated Press that Haley plans to resign. She was appointed to the U.N. post in November 2016. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File)
Politics
U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley is resigning October 9, 2018 | 10:40 AM
Politics
Supreme Court won't disturb conviction in triple killing October 9, 2018 | 10:00 AM
Politics
Justices reject appeal of Kavanaugh environmental ruling October 9, 2018 | 9:52 AM
Politics
The Latest: Kavanaugh asks questions in first day on bench October 9, 2018 | 8:49 AM
Somerville, MA - 8/21/18 - Nurses rally near Partners HealthCare (cq), in Somerville. The Massachusetts Nurses Association backs ballot initiative #1, that mandates minimum levels of nurse staffing statewide. Photo by Pat Greenhouse/Globe Staff Topic: 22campaignnotes Reporter: Priyanka McCluskey
Politics
What you need to know about Massachusetts ballot Question 1 October 9, 2018 | 5:00 AM
Politics
IMF downgrades outlook for world economy to 3.7 pct. growth October 9, 2018 | 2:35 AM
Politics
Court mood is jovial as Kavanaugh takes his place on bench October 9, 2018 | 12:28 AM
Politics
Objections blunt momentum for foreign lobbying law overhaul October 9, 2018 | 12:27 AM
Politics
AP FACT CHECK: Trump distorts Democrats' health care ideas October 9, 2018 | 12:22 AM
Politics
In boon for farmers, Trump lifts restrictions on ethanol October 9, 2018 | 12:20 AM
In this image from video provided by Senate TV, Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine., speaks on the Senate floor about her vote on Supreme Court nominee Judge Brett Kananaugh, Friday, Oct. 5, 2018 in the Capitol in Washington. (Senate TV via AP)
Politics
Democrats are lining up to consider challenging Susan Collins in 2020 October 9, 2018 | 12:19 AM
Politics
Trump to allow year-round sales of high-ethanol gasoline October 8, 2018 | 8:31 PM
09/07/2017 CAMBRIDGE, MA Cambridge Police officers arrest Harvard professors after they locked arms and shut down Massachusetts Avenue next to Harvard University while protesting the removal of DACA by the White House. (Aram Boghosian for The Boston Globe)
Local
Cambridge police are hosting an event for domestic violence awareness month October 8, 2018 | 6:57 PM