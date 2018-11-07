Newton voters reject ballot questions that would have limited marijuana shops

Pro-marijuana campaigners in Newton declared victory late Tuesday night after a modest majority of voters in the city appeared to reject a pair of measures that would have banned or tightly limited the number of marijuana retail shops.

“We’re incredibly happy and thankful to the voters of Newton,’’ said Tom Ahern, a campaign strategist for a dispensary-funded group that opposed the initiatives. “They’re paving the way for a new industry and new opportunities for the city, including $2 million in new tax revenue. It’s a great day.’’

Supporters of the ban did not immediately respond to a request for comment.