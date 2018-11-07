Rep. King wins despite outcry over white supremacist support

FILE - In this June 8, 2018, file photo, Rep. Steve King, R-Iowa, at a hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington. King faces Democratic challenger J.D. Scholten in the Nov. 6 election. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File) –The Associated Press
AP,
1:20 AM

WASHINGTON (AP) — Republican congressman Steve King won a ninth term representing Iowa despite condemnation from his own party over his support of white supremacist groups and leaders.

King on Tuesday defeated Democratic newcomer J.D. Scholten, a former minor league baseball player who raised more money and spent months crisscrossing the 39-county district.

President Donald Trump won the Republican-heavy district by 27 percentage points in 2016, but King faced a competitive challenge from Scholten.

King had long tested the limits of the Republican Party’s tolerance for fringe views, notably his harsh anti-immigration rhetoric. On Oct. 27, the day a gunman who had raged against Jews killed 11 people at a Pittsburgh synagogue, King defended the groups he had associated with, including Austria’s Freedom Party, which was founded by former Nazis.

Advertisement

In recent days, National Republican Congressional Committee Chairman Steve Stivers decried King’s comments, saying, “We must stand up against white supremacy and hate in all forms.” Longtime King financial backers Land O’Lakes and its subsidiary Purina Pet Care withdrew their support from King, as did the microprocessor company Intel.

King maintained his hard-line views on immigration and support of gun rights were in step with the conservative district.

He kept a low profile in the days before the election but denounced the attacks against him as “orchestrated by the nasty, desperate and dishonest fake news.”

TOPICS: Politics
Want to see what readers are saying about our stories?
Check out the conversations on Boston.com's Facebook Page
Tips? Corrections? Feedback? Email us at tips@boston.com
Close

Get the latest sports alerts sent directly to your phone. Download our free app.
Download on the App Store Get it on Google Play
Politics
Newton voters reject ballot questions that would have limited marijuana shops November 7, 2018 | 12:50 AM
Politics
Dems on track to take House control, but GOP retains Senate November 7, 2018 | 12:35 AM
Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., gives her victory speech at a Democratic election watch party in Boston, Tuesday, Nov. 6, 2018. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)
Politics
'It’s been a tough two years. But together, we have marched. Together, we have run. Together, we have persisted.' November 7, 2018 | 12:19 AM
Boston, MA - 11/6/2018 - l-r Karyn Polito, Lauren and Charlie Baker greet supporters at campaign election night rally at the Hynes Convention Center. (Barry Chin) Globe/Staff
Politics
Here's an overview of the midterm election results in Massachusetts November 7, 2018 | 12:12 AM
Canton MA 11/06/18 Donna Kelly-Williams President of the Massachusetts Nurses Association flanked by nurses conceding on the ballot question Yes on 1 at the Massachusetts Nurses Association. (photo by Matthew J. Lee/Globe staff) topic: reporter:
Politics
Here's what the Question 1 campaign is saying in the wake of their loss Tuesday November 6, 2018 | 11:07 PM
Politics
What we know about Election Day voting problems around the country November 6, 2018 | 10:37 PM
A rally for transgender rights, and Question 3 on the ballot, is held on City Hall Plaza.
Politics
Massachusetts voters uphold transgender rights law November 6, 2018 | 10:30 PM
Geoff Diehl engages in a political debate against Senator Elizabeth Warren hosted at WCVB studios on Tuesday, October 30, 2018.
Politics
What Geoff Diehl had to say about his loss to Sen. Elizabeth Warren November 6, 2018 | 9:56 PM
Boston 11/6/18 Ayana Pressley celebrated her win at the Fairmont Copley Plaza Hotel. Photo by John Tlumacki/Globe Staff(metro)
Politics
Ayanna Pressley: 'We ran to make change ... and change is on the way' November 6, 2018 | 8:45 PM
Haz-mat team responds to Roxbury polling location
Local
An 'unknown powder substance' temporarily closed a Roxbury polling location. Turns out it was baking soda. November 6, 2018 | 8:26 PM
Politics
Here’s the list of Massachusetts election winners November 6, 2018 | 7:50 PM
Quincy, MA - 11/6/18 - People line up to turn in their completed ballots, in the Squantum Elementary School gym, in the evening. Photo by Pat Greenhouse/Globe Staff Topic: 07latevotingMetro Reporter: XXX
Politics
5 takeaways from the AP's midterm election survey in Massachusetts November 6, 2018 | 7:04 PM
Boston 11/6/18 US Senator Elizabeth Warren celebrated her win at the Fairmont Copley Plaza Hotel. Photo by John Tlumacki/Globe Staff(metro)
Politics
Live blog: Elizabeth Warren delivers speech at Democratic victory rally November 6, 2018 | 7:00 PM
Christopher Watts is escorted into the courtroom before his bond hearing at the Weld County Courthouse on Aug. 18.
National
Colorado man pleads guilty to killing pregnant wife, kids November 6, 2018 | 6:36 PM
Hyannis 05/18/2013: Congressman William Keating talk addresses a small group of people after the arrival of the CapeFLYER train at the Transportation Center in Hyannis. Photo by Debee Tlumacki for the Boston Globe (metro) Reporter: Martine Powers
Politics
Should we be paying more attention to the 9th District race? November 6, 2018 | 6:32 PM
Travel
A Delta passenger sat in poo. The plane took off despite his pleas. November 6, 2018 | 5:53 PM
Local
Medford man caught trying to steal a bike at Oak Grove station, police say November 6, 2018 | 5:16 PM
Windham High School
Local
Elderly woman gets pinned beneath car at N.H. polling place November 6, 2018 | 4:34 PM
The Long Island City section of Queens, New York, in June, 2018.
Business
Critics have a few words for Amazon's HQ2 search: 'Farce,' 'sham,' 'stunt' November 6, 2018 | 4:00 PM
MIDTERMS SLIDER Brookline, MA - 11/06/18 - Voters for Brookline's Precinct 8 line up to cast ballots inside Young Israel of Brookline. (Lane Turner/Globe Staff) Reporter: () Topic: (07earlyvoting)
Politics
Live updates on the 2018 midterm elections November 6, 2018 | 3:41 PM
Politics
Missouri death penalty case seems to turn on Kavanaugh vote November 6, 2018 | 3:02 PM
Politics
Stephen King has 'personal reasons' for wanting 'racist dumbbell' Steve King out of office November 6, 2018 | 2:13 PM
Politics
An 82-year-old Texas woman voted for the first time. Then she died before Election Day. November 6, 2018 | 1:55 PM
Television personality Sean Hannity speaks to members of the audience while signing autographs before the start of a campaign rally Monday, Nov. 5, 2018, in Cape Girardeau, Mo., with President Donald Trump. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)
Media
Fox News releases statement on Sean Hannity's appearance at a Trump rally November 6, 2018 | 1:36 PM
Georgia Democratic gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams speaks to supporters at a rally, Monday, Nov., 5, 2018, in Richmond Hill, Ga.
Politics
10 things to look for in the midterm elections November 6, 2018 | 10:45 AM
Local
3 dolphins rescued in Cape Cod November 6, 2018 | 10:33 AM
Doug Sheff, right, an attorney for the family of Leonel Rondon, pictured at left, faces reporters during a news conference, Thursday, Oct. 25, 2018, in Boston. Rondon died in September when dozens of gas explosions ripped through three Massachusetts communities. Sheff told reporters Columbia Gas was reckless and should have to pay for Rondon's death, saying the complaint will be filed at a later date. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)
Local
Effort underway to rename street after gas explosion victim November 6, 2018 | 10:03 AM
election day polling place
Politics
What time will the polls close? November 6, 2018 | 10:00 AM
Politics
Election Day storms down power lines across Deep South November 6, 2018 | 9:36 AM
owen labrie
Local
Court upholds Owen Labrie convictions in prep school sex assault case November 6, 2018 | 9:21 AM