The Latest: Trump praises candidates who embraced him

President Donald Trump shakes hands with Republican Senate candidate Josh Hawley, center, while walking off stage at the end of a campaign rally as Hawley's wife, Erin Hawley, right, watches at the end of a campaign rally Monday, Nov. 5, 2018, in Cape Girardeau, Mo. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson) –The Associated Press
AP,
7:45 AM

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Latest on President Donald Trump and the midterm election (all times local):

7:50 a.m.

President Donald Trump is praising candidates who embraced his policies and principles during the midterm election, saying they “did very well.”

In a tweet Wednesday, Trump tells those candidates who avoided him to “say goodbye!”

Trump campaigned repeatedly for Republican Senate and gubernatorial candidates in Missouri, West Virginia, North Dakota, Florida, Georgia and other states where he won in 2016. Several of those candidates won their races Tuesday night, while other contests remained too close to call.

Trump says Tuesday’s “Big Win” for Republicans was achieved “all under the pressure of a Nasty and Hostile Media!”

But Tuesday didn’t bring complete good news for Republicans; Democrats won back control of the House.

Trump is scheduled to “discuss our success in the Midterms!” at a White House news conference later Wednesday.

__

7:40 a.m.

President Donald Trump will address the midterm election results at a late-morning White House news conference.

Press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders announced on Twitter that Trump will take questions from reporters at the White House at 11:30 a.m. EST.

Democrats took back control of the House from Trump’s Republican Party. But the GOP gained ground in the Senate by defeating several Democrats in states where Trump was elected by wide margins in 2016. Republicans also preserved governorships in key states like Ohio and Florida.

Trump campaigned aggressively in the closing days of the campaign, mostly to help Republican Senate candidates.

__

With the loss of the Republican majority in the House, President Donald Trump is facing the prospect of endless House investigations and fresh questions about the resilience of his unorthodox political coalition.

Still, he celebrated GOP success hanging on to the Senate and distanced himself from any blame. Late Tuesday, Trump tweeted: “Tremendous success tonight. Thank you to all!” Early Wednesday, Trump added: “Now we can all get back to work and get things done!”

On Tuesday, Trump called House Democratic leader Nancy Pelosi, a conversation that her office said included congratulations and a nod to her pitch for bipartisanship.

___

For AP’s complete coverage of the U.S. midterm elections: http://apne.ws/APPolitics

