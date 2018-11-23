Former CIA chief Michael Hayden hospitalized after stroke

FILE - In this Jan. 15, 2009, file photo, then-CIA Director Michael Hayden gestures during a news conference at CIA headquarters in Langley, Va. Hayden has been hospitalized after suffering a stroke. A statement released Nov. 23, 2018, by Hayden’s family says he is “receiving expert medical care.” Hayden, a retired Air Force general, led the CIA under President George W. Bush from 2006 to 2009. He was also director of the National Security Agency from 1999 to 2005.(AP Photo/Luis M. Alvarez, File) –The Associated Press
WASHINGTON (AP) — Former CIA Director Michael Hayden has been hospitalized after suffering a stroke earlier this week.

A statement released Friday by Hayden’s family says he is “receiving expert medical care.”

Hayden, who is 73 and a retired Air Force general, led the CIA under President George W. Bush from 2006 to early 2009. He was also director of the National Security Agency from 1999 to 2005.

He is currently a visiting professor at Virginia’s George Mason University, where he founded the Hayden Center for Intelligence, Policy and International Security.

He also works as a national security analyst at CNN, where he has been a frequent critic of President Donald Trump. He published a book this year called “The Assault on Intelligence: American National Security in an Age of Lies.”

