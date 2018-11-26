Supreme Court could allow suit over Apple iPhone apps’ sales

FILE - This March 19, 2018, file photo shows Apple's App Store app in Baltimore. Apple is at the Supreme Court to defend the way it sells apps for iPhones against claims by consumers that the company has unfairly monopolized the market. The justices are hearing arguments Monday, Nov. 26, in Apple’s effort to end an antitrust lawsuit that could force the iPhone maker to cut the 30 percent commission it charges software developers whose apps are sold exclusively through Apple’s App Store. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, File) –The Associated Press
By
MARK SHERMAN
AP,
12:38 AM

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court seemed ready Monday to allow an antitrust lawsuit to go forward that claims Apple has unfairly monopolized the market for the sale of iPhone apps.

Apple faced skeptical questions from justices who seemed concerned about the control the Cupertino, California-based company exerts over iPhone users who must purchase software for their smartphones exclusively through its App Store.

The arguments dealt with the fruits of technology that, over the past 10 years, have made more than 2 million apps available to iPhone users, but in the courtroom there were also references to older antitrust cases involving concrete, aluminum, natural gas and shoes.

Advertisement

The suit by iPhone users could force Apple to cut the 30 percent commission it charges software developers whose apps are sold through the App Store. A judge could triple the compensation to consumers under antitrust law if Apple ultimately loses the suit.

But the issue before the high court at this early stage of the suit is whether the case can proceed at all. Justice Stephen Breyer, who used to teach antitrust law at Harvard Law School, said the consumers’ case seemed straightforward and in line with a century of antitrust law.

Apple argues it’s merely a pipeline between app developers and consumers, and that iPhone users have no claims against Apple under federal laws that prohibit unfair control of a market.

Tens of thousands of software developers set the prices and agree to pay Apple a 30 percent commission on whatever they sell, the lawyer representing Apple said in the courtroom. If anyone should be able to sue Apple, it’s a developer, Daniel Wall said. “There have been plenty of disputes, but none has ever gone to litigation,” he said.

Chief Justice John Roberts was alone among the nine justices who seemed prepared to agree with Apple.

Among the justices who appeared to be on the other side, Justice Elena Kagan said consumers appear to have a direct relationship with Apple. “I pick up my iPhone. I go to Apple’s App Store. I pay Apple directly with credit card information that I’ve supplied to Apple. From my perspective, I’ve just engaged in a one-step transaction with Apple,” Kagan said.

Advertisement

Justice Brett Kavanaugh said if consumers are paying more than they should, then perhaps they should be able to sue. The relevant federal antitrust law says “any person injured” can sue, Kavanaugh said.

His comments could align him with justices who would allow the suit to proceed. In other cases, the court has ruled there must be a direct relationship between the seller and a party complaining about unfair, anti-competitive pricing.

Consumers can choose from among more than 2 million apps, compared with the 500 apps that were available when Apple created the App Store in 2008. “The phrase ‘there’s an app for that’ is now part of the popular lexicon,” Roberts noted in a 2014 decision limiting warrantless searches of cellphones by police. Apple has trademarked the phrase.

But the company says the popularity of software for iPhones and its App Store shouldn’t obscure that consumers buys apps from developers, not Apple. Developers set the prices, though Apple requires prices to end in .99, Wall said. The Trump administration is backing Apple at the high court.

Representing consumers, lawyer David Frederick said the monopoly Apple has over iPhone apps is unique in the digital age. “Apple can’t point to another e-commerce distributor that does what it does,” Frederick said. Even Apple allows third parties to sell computer software directly to purchasers of its laptop and desktop computers, he said.

A trial court initially dismissed the suit. The 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals revived it.

A victory for Apple could severely restrict consumers’ ability to sue over antitrust violations even though Congress envisioned such suits “would form a central component of enforcement of the antitrust laws,” warned 18 scholars of antitrust law in a Supreme Court filing.

Advertisement

A decision in Apple Inc. v Pepper, 17-204, is expected by late spring.

TOPICS: Business Media Politics Technology
Want to see what readers are saying about our stories?
Check out the conversations on Boston.com's Facebook Page
Tips? Corrections? Feedback? Email us at tips@boston.com
Close

Get the latest sports alerts sent directly to your phone. Download our free app.
Download on the App Store Get it on Google Play
Arrow stuck in shed
Local
A man hunted Canada geese with a bow and arrow at a Cape Cod school on Thanksgiving. Now he's facing charges. November 26, 2018 | 4:25 PM
Crime
Rockland man strikes police chief's cruiser, faces drunken driving charge November 26, 2018 | 4:04 PM
FILE - In this Oct. 1, 2018 file photo, Boston City Councilor Ayanna Pressley speaks at a rally at City Hall in Boston. On Nov. 6, Pressley became Massachusetts' first black woman elected to the U.S. House of Representatives. (AP Photo/Mary Schwalm, File)
Politics
Ayanna Pressley is backing Nancy Pelosi for House speaker November 26, 2018 | 3:49 PM
Local
Worker struck by vehicle at Concord construction site November 26, 2018 | 3:34 PM
A group of Central American migrants climb the border fence between Mexico and the United States, near El Chaparral border crossing, in Tijuana, Baja California State, Mexico, on November 25, 2018. - Hundreds of migrants attempted to storm a border fence separating Mexico from the US on Sunday amid mounting fears they will be kept in Mexico while their applications for a asylum are processed. An AFP photographer said the migrants broke away from a peaceful march at a border bridge and tried to climb over a metal border barrier in the attempt to enter the United States. (Photo by Pedro PARDO / AFP)PEDRO PARDO/AFP/Getty Images
Politics
'There can be no disagreement when it comes to firing tear gas on innocent families. It is wrong.' November 26, 2018 | 3:23 PM
Politics
Trump: 'I don't believe' government climate report finding November 26, 2018 | 3:12 PM
Cambridge, MA - 9/9/18 - US Representative Katherine Clark addresses the crowd. Democrats rally, at the Cambridge Community Center, in support of their nominees on the 2018 ballot. Photo by Pat Greenhouse/Globe Staff Topic: 10demsrally Reporter: John Hilliard
Politics
There's a Mass. Democrat running for leadership, and it isn't Seth Moulton November 26, 2018 | 2:39 PM
Politics
The Latest: ex-Trump campaign adviser reports to prison November 26, 2018 | 2:36 PM
Politics
Associate of Trump confidant Roger Stone said to reject plea November 26, 2018 | 1:33 PM
Wrentham police found this car submerged in water Sunday afternoon.
Local
'That’s an awfully big puddle': Wrentham police warn drivers after finding car submerged in water November 26, 2018 | 1:20 PM
As her mother Rosaly looks on, Lucianny Rondon, sister of Leonel Rondon, the young man killed in the Sept. 13, 2018, Merrimack Valley gas explosions, wipes away a tear while making a statement during a hearing on gas pipeline safety in the Merrimack Valley Monday, Nov. 26, 2018, in Lawrence, Mass. (AP Photo/Winslow Townson)
Local
'The grief we feel is unbearable, but we know Leonel would want us to stay strong' November 26, 2018 | 12:59 PM
In this Sunday, Nov. 25, 2018 photo, pilot whales lie beached at Mason Bay, Rakiura on Stewart Island, New Zealand. As many as 145 pilot whales have died after the mass stranding which was discovered by a hiker on Saturday, Nov. 24, 2018.(Department of Conservation via AP)
Animals
More than 140 whales are dead after mass beaching in New Zealand November 26, 2018 | 12:40 PM
Politics
FDA says it will overhaul criticized medical device system November 26, 2018 | 12:35 PM
Local
20-year-old woman dies, 2 seriously injured after car hits tree in Heath November 26, 2018 | 12:20 PM
Politics
Breast implant injuries hidden as patients' questions mount November 26, 2018 | 12:06 PM
Crime
Police: Man stabbed after walking in on armed robbery at Hyde Park convenience store November 26, 2018 | 12:05 PM
Politics
Global trade is at stake as Trump and Xi come face to face November 26, 2018 | 12:00 PM
Politics
White House pastry chefs make National Mall in gingerbread November 26, 2018 | 11:53 AM
FILE - In this Oct. 18, 2016 file photo, an Amtrak Acela train travels through Old Lyme, Conn. On Friday, Dec. 16 federal railroad regulators endorsed an ambitious and costly plan to rebuild the congested Northeast Corridor over the next 30 years. The plan recommends a tunnel through Old Lyme after residents complained about the prospect of elevated tracks. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)
Travel
'The toilets were unflushable for the entire five hours we were waiting' November 26, 2018 | 11:40 AM
methuen fight
Local
63-year-old woman dies after breaking up family fight at Methuen home, authorities say November 26, 2018 | 11:03 AM
Politics
AP FACT CHECK: Trump myths on dipping oil prices, cold snaps November 26, 2018 | 12:28 AM
Politics
Trump to rally for GOP's Senate candidate in Mississippi November 26, 2018 | 12:20 AM
Politics
Ex-Trump campaign adviser Papadopoulos reports to prison November 26, 2018 | 12:12 AM
Politics
Pelosi's opponents counting on chaos to deny her speakership November 26, 2018 | 12:07 AM
Politics
Taxes may be a bigger part of online shopping this season November 26, 2018 | 12:05 AM
Politics
Senate GOP taking up judicial nominee some call 'the worst' November 26, 2018 | 12:04 AM
Politics
House Democrats staying away from impeachment for the moment November 26, 2018 | 12:02 AM
Politics
Lone bureaucrat's work an example of federal waste in action November 26, 2018 | 12:01 AM
Politics
Soldier from Washington state killed in Afghanistan November 25, 2018 | 1:15 PM
Politics
Schiff says Trump 'dishonest' about CIA report on Khashoggi November 25, 2018 | 12:18 PM